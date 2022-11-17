OCEAN CITY, MD – A 74-year-old man was beaten and carjacked by a group of teens and one 12-year-old boy on Friday in Ocean City. Police responded initially to a 911 call regarding a possible break-in. Moments later, while en route to the scene, responding officers were advised the incident was a carjacking. According to police, the man was standing near his car when a group of three males approached him and pointed a gun at him, demanding his belongings. As he was being held up at gunpoint, he was struck in the back of his head with a handgun. The post 12-year-old, four teens arrested for armed carjacking in Ocean City appeared first on Shore News Network.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO