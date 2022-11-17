Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBOC
Potential 'Game-Changing' Way of Moving People Across the Chesapeake Bay
SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. -- Crisfield could be one destination for a fast passenger ferry. For roughly 15 years the idea of one has enticed locals, but it has never come to fruition. However, most people in Crisfield are still excited about the prospect of it. According to Clint Sterling, Director...
One arrested as juveniles target vehicles in the Cambridge West End
CAMBRIDGE, MD – Police in Cambridge are advising residents to lock their car doors, take their keyfobs inside, and to remove all valuables from their vehicles after reports of teenagers breaking into cars in the West End this weekend. Officers received calls shortly after midnight regarding juveniles attempting to break into vehicles in the West End. After 5:00 a.m., CPD officers patrolling the area of Glasgow and Glenburn Avenue discovered juveniles trespassing on private property and entering vehicles. One juvenile was apprehended. The male juvenile was arrested and charged with trespassing and rogue and vagabond and released to their guardian. The post One arrested as juveniles target vehicles in the Cambridge West End appeared first on Shore News Network.
12-year-old, four teens arrested for armed carjacking in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, MD – A 74-year-old man was beaten and carjacked by a group of teens and one 12-year-old boy on Friday in Ocean City. Police responded initially to a 911 call regarding a possible break-in. Moments later, while en route to the scene, responding officers were advised the incident was a carjacking. According to police, the man was standing near his car when a group of three males approached him and pointed a gun at him, demanding his belongings. As he was being held up at gunpoint, he was struck in the back of his head with a handgun. The post 12-year-old, four teens arrested for armed carjacking in Ocean City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Four Favorite Pizza Places in Worcester County, MD
There's nothing like a cheesy, gooey pizza pie to satisfy your appetite. Even though Worcester County isn't known for pizza, there are plenty of places to get your perfect slice. Whether you like plain cheese or extra anchovies, here are four pizza parlors in Worcester County that are worth trying out.
Ocean City Today
OPA comments on Gavin meeting, Tiffany Knupp fires back
Ocean Pines Association officials said they were stunned this week after Tiffany Knupp, whose son, Gavin, was killed in a hit-and-run accident in July, publicly and angrily rejected an offer by two board members to honor her son with an annual award in his name. According to a statement issued...
WBOC
Two Men Charged for Car Break-ins in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Two men are facing theft and related charges in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins that occurred in Ocean City back in June. Ocean City police identified the suspects as Leon Spry Jr., 18, of East New Market, Md., and Josiah Bolden, 18, of Federalsburg, Md.
Cape Gazette
First responder community remembers Danny Mitchell
The Cape Region showed up Nov. 19 to remember Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company President Danny Mitchell, who died Nov. 13. Firefighters, police, paramedics and EMS personnel from along the East Coast attended the funeral to show their respects for the longtime dispatcher, firefighter and good friend. The Delaware State...
firststateupdate.com
Armed Carjacking Lands Three In Jail, Two Children Released To Parents
The Ocean City Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking that occurred during the early morning hours on November 18, 2022, in Ocean City, Maryland. A concerned citizen informed officers of a possible vehicle break-in in the area of the 10-block of Wicomico Street. While officers were en route to investigate, they were dispatched to the 300 block of Dorchester Street for a report of an armed carjacking with a handgun. Officers located the victim,73, a male from Brandywine, Maryland suffering from a head injury. The victim was transported to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional with non-life-threatening injuries.
Cape Gazette
Wall around Biden’s North Shores home is finally being built
Nearly a year after it was originally planned to be completed, the wall around President Joe Biden’s North Shores home is under construction. The Cape Gazette first reported on the wall a little more than a year ago. In September 2021, the Department of Homeland Security, with the Secret Service as the subagency, awarded a $455,000 contract to install security fencing at the president’s beach home. At the time, the contract called for the job to be completed by the end of 2021.
Cape Gazette
Dano’s Tequila has apparently opened an office in Rehoboth
With no notice and nothing but a sign announcing its arrival, infused tequila maker Dano’s Tequila appears to have set up a corporate office in Rehoboth Beach. Representatives from the Colorado-based business could not be reached, but a vertical banner covering half of the Route 1 sign for Rehoboth Beach Plaza appeared weeks ago. Within the shopping center, the windows of the space closest to the highway that used to be a bank have Dano’s stickers covering their surface.
WGMD Radio
Five Arrested after Armed Carjacking in Ocean City
Several arrests have been made after an armed carjacking in the area of Dorchester Street in Ocean City early Friday morning. Ocean City Police say the victim, a 73 year old man from Brandywine, MD was approached by three males who struck him in the head with a handgun and took his property and vehicle.
WGMD Radio
Two-Vehicle Accident in Felton Area
A two-vehicle accident has occurred in Felton in the area of Plymouth Road and South Dupont Highway. Injuries are being reported with a MEDEVAC request. WGMD will have more information as it becomes available.
fox5dc.com
Maryland man sentenced to five years after 15-month-old ingests heroin and alcohol
SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury, Maryland man was sentenced earlier this month to five years of incarceration after a Worcester County jury found him guilty of reckless endangerment and neglect of a minor. State’s Attorney Kris Heiser said in a press release that the charges stemmed from an incident on...
WBOC
Three Young Suspects Involved in Police Chase before Crashing and Catching Fire
CAMBRIDGE. Md.- Two teens and a minor were allegedly involved in a police chase that ended up crashing and catching fire early Friday morning in Cambridge. Cambridge Police say they received a report of a car chase heading toward the city from the Wicomico County area around 5 a.m., that stemmed from an armed car jacking in Ocean City.
WGMD Radio
Early Morning Millville Area Fire Under Investigation
Firefighters from Millville were called to a mobile home on East Lagoon Road in Dogwood Acres early Friday morning – just after 5 for a fire. Crews arriving at the scene found a single-wide trailer with an attached porch with fire showing from the rear. The fire was brought under control with help from Bethany Beach, Dagsboro and Frankford Fire Companies.
shoredailynews.com
ES Rural Health announces acquisition of H&H Pharmacy’s Oak Hall location
Eastern Shore Rural Health announced Thursday they have acquired the Oak Hall location of the locally owned H&H Pharmacy. It is anticipated that the pharmacy, located at 7001 Lankford Hwy., will be operated by Rural Health beginning in the first quarter of 2023. Current staff have been asked to stay on.
Ocean City Today
Family of Anton Black alleges systemic cover up by state examiners
GREENSBORO — The family of Anton Black and the Coalition for Justice for Anton Black disclosed new evidence Thursday alleging that the state medical examiner’s office shielded police from responsibility for in-custody deaths. The evidence was disclosed as part of the amended federal lawsuit against the Office of...
WMDT.com
Laurel Police asking for public’s help in identifying shoplifting suspect
LAUREL, Del. – Laurel Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of shoplifting. On November 19th, around 11:56 a.m., police were called to the Food Lion located at 30214 Sussex highway for a shoplifting incident. Investigators say a man left the store with multiple items without paying for them. He is described as a Black male in his 40s, with dreadlocks to his shoulders. The suspect fled the store in a black Smart Car with red doors, and a Delaware registration, police say.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
Cape Gazette
Expanded Schellville opens Saturday, Nov. 19
Workers and volunteers are nearing the finish line as they ready Schellville for its 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19 opening. Sponsored by Schell Brothers, the Christmas Village is located behind Tanger Outlets Seaside off Route 1 near Rehoboth Beach. Admission is free and advance tickets are available at schellville.com. Walk-ins...
Comments / 0