Ocean City, MD

Shore News Network

One arrested as juveniles target vehicles in the Cambridge West End

CAMBRIDGE, MD – Police in Cambridge are advising residents to lock their car doors, take their keyfobs inside, and to remove all valuables from their vehicles after reports of teenagers breaking into cars in the West End this weekend. Officers received calls shortly after midnight regarding juveniles attempting to break into vehicles in the West End. After 5:00 a.m., CPD officers patrolling the area of Glasgow and Glenburn Avenue discovered juveniles trespassing on private property and entering vehicles. One juvenile was apprehended. The male juvenile was arrested and charged with trespassing and rogue and vagabond and released to their guardian. The post One arrested as juveniles target vehicles in the Cambridge West End appeared first on Shore News Network.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Shore News Network

12-year-old, four teens arrested for armed carjacking in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, MD – A 74-year-old man was beaten and carjacked by a group of teens and one 12-year-old boy on Friday in Ocean City. Police responded initially to a 911 call regarding a possible break-in. Moments later, while en route to the scene, responding officers were advised the incident was a carjacking. According to police, the man was standing near his car when a group of three males approached him and pointed a gun at him, demanding his belongings. As he was being held up at gunpoint, he was struck in the back of his head with a handgun. The post 12-year-old, four teens arrested for armed carjacking in Ocean City appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

OPA comments on Gavin meeting, Tiffany Knupp fires back

Ocean Pines Association officials said they were stunned this week after Tiffany Knupp, whose son, Gavin, was killed in a hit-and-run accident in July, publicly and angrily rejected an offer by two board members to honor her son with an annual award in his name. According to a statement issued...
OCEAN PINES, MD
WBOC

Two Men Charged for Car Break-ins in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Two men are facing theft and related charges in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins that occurred in Ocean City back in June. Ocean City police identified the suspects as Leon Spry Jr., 18, of East New Market, Md., and Josiah Bolden, 18, of Federalsburg, Md.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

First responder community remembers Danny Mitchell

The Cape Region showed up Nov. 19 to remember Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company President Danny Mitchell, who died Nov. 13. Firefighters, police, paramedics and EMS personnel from along the East Coast attended the funeral to show their respects for the longtime dispatcher, firefighter and good friend. The Delaware State...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
firststateupdate.com

Armed Carjacking Lands Three In Jail, Two Children Released To Parents

The Ocean City Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking that occurred during the early morning hours on November 18, 2022, in Ocean City, Maryland. A concerned citizen informed officers of a possible vehicle break-in in the area of the 10-block of Wicomico Street. While officers were en route to investigate, they were dispatched to the 300 block of Dorchester Street for a report of an armed carjacking with a handgun. Officers located the victim,73, a male from Brandywine, Maryland suffering from a head injury. The victim was transported to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional with non-life-threatening injuries.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Wall around Biden’s North Shores home is finally being built

Nearly a year after it was originally planned to be completed, the wall around President Joe Biden’s North Shores home is under construction. The Cape Gazette first reported on the wall a little more than a year ago. In September 2021, the Department of Homeland Security, with the Secret Service as the subagency, awarded a $455,000 contract to install security fencing at the president’s beach home. At the time, the contract called for the job to be completed by the end of 2021.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Dano’s Tequila has apparently opened an office in Rehoboth

With no notice and nothing but a sign announcing its arrival, infused tequila maker Dano’s Tequila appears to have set up a corporate office in Rehoboth Beach. Representatives from the Colorado-based business could not be reached, but a vertical banner covering half of the Route 1 sign for Rehoboth Beach Plaza appeared weeks ago. Within the shopping center, the windows of the space closest to the highway that used to be a bank have Dano’s stickers covering their surface.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WGMD Radio

Five Arrested after Armed Carjacking in Ocean City

Several arrests have been made after an armed carjacking in the area of Dorchester Street in Ocean City early Friday morning. Ocean City Police say the victim, a 73 year old man from Brandywine, MD was approached by three males who struck him in the head with a handgun and took his property and vehicle.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WGMD Radio

Two-Vehicle Accident in Felton Area

A two-vehicle accident has occurred in Felton in the area of Plymouth Road and South Dupont Highway. Injuries are being reported with a MEDEVAC request. WGMD will have more information as it becomes available.
FELTON, DE
WGMD Radio

Early Morning Millville Area Fire Under Investigation

Firefighters from Millville were called to a mobile home on East Lagoon Road in Dogwood Acres early Friday morning – just after 5 for a fire. Crews arriving at the scene found a single-wide trailer with an attached porch with fire showing from the rear. The fire was brought under control with help from Bethany Beach, Dagsboro and Frankford Fire Companies.
MILLVILLE, DE
Ocean City Today

Family of Anton Black alleges systemic cover up by state examiners

GREENSBORO — The family of Anton Black and the Coalition for Justice for Anton Black disclosed new evidence Thursday alleging that the state medical examiner’s office shielded police from responsibility for in-custody deaths. The evidence was disclosed as part of the amended federal lawsuit against the Office of...
GREENSBORO, MD
WMDT.com

Laurel Police asking for public’s help in identifying shoplifting suspect

LAUREL, Del. – Laurel Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of shoplifting. On November 19th, around 11:56 a.m., police were called to the Food Lion located at 30214 Sussex highway for a shoplifting incident. Investigators say a man left the store with multiple items without paying for them. He is described as a Black male in his 40s, with dreadlocks to his shoulders. The suspect fled the store in a black Smart Car with red doors, and a Delaware registration, police say.
LAUREL, DE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Expanded Schellville opens Saturday, Nov. 19

Workers and volunteers are nearing the finish line as they ready Schellville for its 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19 opening. Sponsored by Schell Brothers, the Christmas Village is located behind Tanger Outlets Seaside off Route 1 near Rehoboth Beach. Admission is free and advance tickets are available at schellville.com. Walk-ins...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

