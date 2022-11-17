ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two fighter jets escort Qatar-bound Poland football team close to Ukraine border

By Oliver Browning
 4 days ago

The Poland football team were escorted to the southern border by two fighter jets on Thursday, as they flew to Qatar for the World Cup.

Given the nation shares a border with war-torn Ukraine , extra care was taken and two F16 planes can be seen flying alongside the squad.

The footage was posted by the official Twitter account of the Polish team and has already been viewed over 1.6 million times.

Poland begin their World Cup campaign against Mexico on Tuesday 22 November.

