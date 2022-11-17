ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keke Palmer admits she felt ‘trapped’ by Nickelodeon fame: ‘To everyone, you’re just a character’

By Inga Parkel
Keke Palmer has recalled her formative years in the entertainment industry, during which she found newfound fame starring in Nickelodeon ’s True Jackson, VP.

The 29-year-old was only 15 when she landed her second major role in the late 2000s teen sitcom, two years after her breakout role in the 2006 film Akeelah and the Bee.

Palmer starred as the titular True Jackson, with the Nope star recalling in a new interview how she and her family were offered an all-inclusive holiday on the (now defunct) Nickelodeon Cruises following the show’s success.

The only condition was that she spend a few hours signing autographs.

“I felt like I was walking around in a SpongeBob suit that I couldn’t take off,” Palmer said told The Hollywood Reporter .

“I was trapped. I couldn’t leave my room without someone coming up to me calling me True Jackson. What you are, to everyone, is just a character… just part of their experience.”

With those years far behind her now, Palmer has since made a name of herself, both on screen and through her flamboyant interviews and social media posts.

“I’m a quirky artist, but I’m an artist, and it’s important for people to understand that Keke is just a part of who I am,” she explained.

“It’s been a winding road of trying to figure out how to do what I love but also exist outside of this caricature.”

Palmer’s latest work includes starring opposite Daniel Kaluuya in Jordan Peele’s latest horror sci-fi Nope. Read The Independent’s five-star Nope review here .

Next month, she will make her Saturday Night Live hosting debut alongside musical guest SZA.

Dead to Me’s Linda Cardellini addresses her character’s season 3 fate: ‘It’s up for grabs’

Linda Cardellini has spoken about her character’s fate in Dead to Me’s season three, claiming that the writers really left it “open-ended”.The third and final season of the Netflix dark comedy – released on 17 November – picks up right after the series two cliffhanger, which saw James Marsden’s Ben Wood drive off after t-boning love interest Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) and his twin brother’s ex-fiancée Judy Hale (Cardellini).While Judy’s shown conscious and awake, Jen’s future is left ambiguous. Warning, potential spoilers to followIn season three’s debut episode, Judy rides along with Jen as the latter is rushed to the...
The Walking Dead killed off a lead character in the finale at actor’s request

The lead Walking Dead actor whose character was killed off in the last ever episode requested their fate, it has emerged.On Sunday (20 November), the series finale of the long-running AMC zombie drama was broadcast, and featured a showdown, returning characters and some teases of future spin-offs.While the final seasons, its 11th, has been low on deaths of main characters, the show had one final tragic twist up its sleeve.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) watched on in horror as Rosita (Christian Serratos) fell into a horde of walkers – but breathed...
Chrissy Teigen shares new images of her growing baby bump

Chrissy Teigen has shared new images of her growing baby bump.In a slew of images posted on Instagram on Sunday (20 November), the 36-year-old model and wife of John Legend can be seen having a cosy weekend with her children. In one of the photographs, Teigen’s daughter can be seen staring at her mother’s baby bump as she attempts to speak to it.Teigen is also captured clicking a mirror selfie, watching the TV with her kids, cooking, and relaxing at home. Teigen announced that she and her husband are expecting another baby in August this year.“We have another one...
Julia Fox says she dated Kanye West to ‘get him off’ Kim Kardashian’s ‘case’

Julia Fox has addressed her brief relationship with Kanye West, with the actor revealing that she dated the rapper to “get him off” of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s “case”.In a video posted to her TikTok on Monday, the 32-year-old actor explained why she dated West in response to a comment, in which she was accused of “dating a famously violent misogynist and anti-emite”. Fox and West had a very public relationship that lasted for about two months, before they broke up in February.Fox began the clip by explaining that she had worked with the Kardashians long before she started...
John Leguizamo says he based The Menu character on ‘horrible human’ Steven Seagal

John Leguizamo has said that he based his character in The Menu on “horrible human” Steven Seagal.The Moulin Rouge! star appears as a washed-up actor trying to become a food TV presenter opposite Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy in the dark satire about a high-class restaurant.You can read The Independent’s four-star review of The Menu here.In a new interview, Leguizamo revealed the unexpected inspiration behind his role.“I’ve met lots of these stars like that, maybe before they were washed-up,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I mean, now they’re washed-up.“I kind of based mine on Steven Seagal. I had a bad...
Drew Barrymore says sobriety has allowed her to ‘finally become free of the torture of guilt and dysfunction’

Drew Barrymore has spoken candidly about her sobriety, and how giving up alcohol allowed her to “finally become free of the torture of guilt and dysfunction”.The 50 First Dates star, 47, opened up about her “brave” decision to focus on herself and quit drinking in a “Take Care of Yourself” essay published in her magazine, Drew.In the essay, Barrymore, who revealed in December 2021 that she was two and a half years sober, wrote that giving up alcohol has been “one of the most liberating things in my journey of life,” according to Entertainment Tonight.Barrymore then reflected on the decision,...
Quentin Tarantino sends message to critics of N-word usage in his movies: ‘See something else’

Quentin Tarantino has no sympathy for critics of his work.For years, the Pulp Fiction director has been condemned for the ultra-violent nature of his movies and the use of the N-word by some of his characters.Speaking to Chris Wallace recently on the host’s HBO Max talk show Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, Tarantino said those offended should simply watch “something else”.“You talk about being the conductor and the audience being the orchestra,” Wallace said to Tarantino. “So when people say, ‘Well there’s too much violence in his movies. He uses the N-word too often.’ You say what?”“You should see...
Blythe Danner in remission from cancer after keeping diagnosis from Gwyneth Paltrow ‘for a long time’

Blythe Danner has revealed that she is in remission after being diagnosed with oral cancer in 2018.The Emmy-winning actor and mother of Gwyneth Paltrow and Jake Paltrow admitted she initially kept the news a secret from her family.“I kept it from my kids for a long time,” she said. “I wanted to forge ahead as a mother, and I didn't want them to worry.”The 79-year-old star of Meet the Parents was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a relatively rare form of oral cancer that often develops in the salivary glands. Gwyneth recalled being “very shocked” when her mother finally...
Strictly: Tyler West is eighth celebrity to leave show as judges struggle with ‘difficult’ dance-off decision

Tyler West has become the eighth contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing.Saturday (19 November) night’s show saw the final eight couples compete on the Tower Ballroom stage as the dance competition returned to Blackpool for the first time in three years.Fleur East topped the leaderboard with a perfect score of 40, but it was close at the top and in the middle, with three couples all receiving 35 points. You can see the full leaderboard here.During Sunday (20 November) night’s results show, Tyler West and his partner Dianne Buswell and Molly Rainford and her partner Carlos Gu found themselves...
‘I was violated’: Jason Lee on ‘trauma’ of David Baddiel’s blackface impersonation

Jason Lee has said that he was “violated on so many levels” by David Baddiel doing Blackface.In the Nineties, Baddiel and Frank Skinner would ridicule footballers on the BBC show Fantasy Football League.One repeat subject of their tormenting was Nottingham Forest player Lee, who Baddiel would portray as dim-witted while wearing a pineapple on top of his head to imitate Lee’s hairstyle. In one occasion, Baddiel wore Blackface while impersonating Lee.The pair come face to face for Baddiel’s new documentary Jews Don’t Count, with Lee talking in a new interview about the frosty meeting.“Before Baddiel, I was receiving abuse...
Spider-Man’s Alfred Molina got into ‘hot water’ after accidentally leaking his ‘No Way Home’ return

Alfred Molina is remaining tight-lipped about any potential future appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after he got into “hot water” for accidentally spoiling his return in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.The 69-year-old British actor made his MCU debut appearance as the villainous Doctor Octopus in 2004’s Spider-Man 2, featuring Tony Macguire as the titular superhero. Molina later reprised his role in the Tom Holland-led iteration No Way Home.While Molina’s reappearance in the latest film was intended to surprise audiences, he unknowingly let it slip in an earlier interview.“I got into a bit of trouble over the last iteration...
Everything you need to know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries as release date revealed

The official release date for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s forthcoming Netflix documentary has been revealed, according to Page Six.In September 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix, shortly after stepping down as working members of the royal family. The partnership – in collaboration with the royal couple’s production company, Archewell Productions – is set to include documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming.Harry and Meghan’s docuseries is the most highly-anticipated project to be borne from the multi-year Netflix deal. However, details about the show have remained somewhat tight-lipped.In November...
I’m a Celeb: Scarlette Douglas says she ‘genuinely didn’t know’ about Boy George prison sentence

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! star Scarlette Douglas has spoken about her confrontation with Boy George in camp about his 2008 prison sentence.The A Place in the Sun presenter was the second contestant to be eliminated from camp during Sunday (20 November) night’s show, following on from Loose Women’s Charlene White on Friday (18 November).Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Monday (21 November), Douglas was asked about one particularly awkward moment in camp when she questioned the Culture Club singer about his court case.In 2008, the singer was convicted of assault and false imprisonment after chaining...
I’m a Celeb: Sue Cleaver becomes third camp mate to be eliminated by public

Sue Cleaver became the third campmate to be voted off I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here on Monday’s (21 November) episode.The actor best known for playing Eileen Grimshaw on Coronation Street, was delighted to be returning to her family after two weeks in the jungle.Cleaver’s elimination followed that of broadcaster Charlene White, who left on Friday 18 November, and A Place in the Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas on Sunday 20 November.During her exit interview with Ant and Dec, Cleaver sang the praises of her “jungle husband” Mike Tindall and expressed her desire for Lioness football star Jill...
Guillermo del Toro defends divisive new film Bardo: ‘Anyone confused about the plot, my condolences’

Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has shared some sparring words for those “confused” by Alejandro González Iñárritu’s newest film Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths.Since Iñárritu’s drama comedy made its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in early September, followed by its theatrical release last week (18 November), it’s received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike for being too “indulgent” and “tedious”.At the time of writing, the movie, which follows the deeply personal story of Silverio Gacho (Daniel Giménez Cacho), a renowned Mexican journalist and filmmaker, holds a critics rating of 57 per cent and...
The Independent

