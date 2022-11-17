Read full article on original website
Opinion: More Housing is the Progressive Choice
“More housing at any income level lowers nearby rents. We progressives should therefore be fighting for new housing with every bone in our bodies.”. With housing serving as the bedrock of many New York City policy discussions over the last few months, it has become increasingly clear that many fundamentally misunderstand the way that housing markets operate—and, therefore, many self-styled progressives unknowingly make political decisions counter to their stated values. It is time for that to change.
Won Greenlights 3,200-Unit Astoria Development, Paving Way for Council Approval
The latest version of the Innovation Qns plan features 1,436 income-restricted apartments, around 45 percent of the total. “We have set a new precedent for building affordable housing on private land,” the neighborhood’s Councilmember Julie Won said in prepared remarks ahead of the vote. The City Council...
Building in Bushwick? Councilmember Lays Out Priorities for Rezonings
In a document issued Monday, Councilmember Jennifer Gutiérrez laid out her priorities for any new development that requires changes to the zoning code in one of the city’s most intense real estate markets. Under the City Council’s informal tradition of member deference, local members have effective veto power over land use applications in their districts.
Empty Rent-Stabilized Units in NYC Decreased This Year, as ‘Warehousing’ Debate Rages
The latest vacancy data now mirrors pre-COVID figures following a “pandemic-height outlier,” according to New York State’s affordable housing agency. The number of empty apartments also matches the vacancy rate prior to landmark 2019 tenant protections that landlords blamed for the spike in empty units last year.
Opinion: Close the Loophole Letting Landlords Displace Rent-Stabilized Tenants
“It is somewhat common for landlords to attempt to circumvent the legal approval process to alter rent-stabilized apartments by cutting out the middleman.”. Last November, Leonel Gomez and his family were forced to vacate their rent-stabilized apartment in Sunset Park after a fire ravaged the building. The family was temporarily displaced with the expectation of returning to their long-time home, but thanks to the landlord, that was wishful thinking.
Opinion: Teaching Kids About Domestic Violence Earlier Will Make NY Safer
“Reaching children at much earlier ages to teach them about healthy relationships and how to identify abuse will provide them with the foundations to safety and resiliency and provide our youngest New Yorkers with an additional layer of protection against harm.”. When New York City implemented its first city-wide relationship...
Opinion: E-bike Battery Regulation Isn’t Anti-immigrant or Anti-worker. It’s Common Sense.
“We aren’t helping delivery workers by forcing them to charge unsafe, unregulated equipment in their apartments. We need more regulation to protect these hard-working riders and their neighbors, not less.”. There was another e-bike battery fire last weekend. We’ve seen variations of this dozens of times before in New...
Price of Those Randall’s Island Tents? The Comptroller Wants to Know Too
New York City Comptroller Brad Lander called the short-lived tent complex a “debacle” for humanitarian and financial reasons. How much is that controversial tent complex for newly-arrived immigrants costing New York City taxpayers? Not even the official who oversees city finances knows the answer. In a letter to...
Mayor Adams to Shut Down Randall’s Island Tent Complex for Asylum-Seekers
The site has capacity for 1,000 people, but has seen relatively few visitors while continuing to encounter intense criticism from immigrants rights advocates and members of the City Council. Residents will be moved to a Manhattan hotel next week. Mayor Eric Adams is shutting down a controversial Randall’s Island tent...
Why They Voted: New Yorkers Share What Drove Them to the Polls
Nearly 1.7 million people across the five boroughs turned up to vote for governor in Tuesday’s general election—up significantly from the June primary, but still lower than the number of ballots cast in the last gubernatorial race in 2018. This story was produced by student reporters in the...
Language Access at the Polls, Explained
A patchwork of agencies, stakeholders and community groups help provide language-specific educational materials and translation services around city elections, what experts say is essential to making sure residents aren’t locked out of the democratic process. New York City residents speak hundreds of different languages—as many as 800, according to...
Fate of Immigrant New Yorkers at Play in Governor’s Race, Advocates Warn
Immigrant advocates say they would prefer to continue to work with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, citing past accomplishments like the Excluded Workers Fund, and worry what a potential Lee Zeldin governorship would mean for their causes. Election Day is Tuesday. Find your poll site and ballot information here. Even...
40% of NYC Food Stamp Applicants Left Waiting for Benefits, Data Shows
The city’s Human Resources Administration (HRA) failed to promptly process four of every 10 food stamp applications during fiscal year 2022, when the rate of timely processing plummeted from about 92 percent in fiscal year 2021 to just over 60 percent. Chronic delays in food stamp application processing left...
NYC Housing Calendar, Nov. 9-16
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
AG Urges New York Officials to Make ‘Deed Theft’ an Explicit Crime
Under current law, state and county prosecutors are bound by statutes of limitations and forced to rely on charges, like grand larceny, that do not take into account the magnitude of the crime, officials say. Attorney General Letitia James’ office is calling on New York lawmakers to make “deed theft”...
Rise of the ‘SHIMBY’? New Report Outlines Steps to Social Housing
A new report describes the path to social housing in New York through 20 policy proposals, from overhauling the property tax code and abolishing the city’s tax lien sale to cracking down on landlord violations and boosting public funding for tenant organizing. Councilmember Tiffany Cabán’s support for an Astoria...
Council Directs NYC to Establish Micro-Grant Program for DV Survivors
The legislation directs the Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-based Violence and the Department of Social Services to establish a new fund and dispense modest grants to survivors of domestic violence. Survivors of domestic violence in New York City will soon have access to modest emergency grants that...
Opinion: New York’s Climate Crisis is a Housing Crisis
“Hurricane Sandy damaged 10 percent of the city’s housing. In a city with a vacancy rate of 4.5 percent, even a temporary loss of the housing supply isn’t just a problem for those directly displaced: it tightens the market for everyone, making it harder and more expensive to find housing.”
The Housing Photographer Who Chronicled Sandy’s Destruction in Queens
Retired HPD photographer Larry Racioppo spent months without electricity after Hurricane Sandy rebuilding his Rockaway Park home. His photos from that time, and of his neighborhood over the decade since, are the subject of an exhibit on display this month at the Rockaway Initiative for Sustainability and Equity (RISE) in Far Rockaway.
More NYC Students Were Homeless Last Year, Even as Enrollment Declined
Though total enrollment in city schools fell by 3.2 percent, the number of homeless-identifying students increased by 3.3 percent. Those 104,000 students include 29,000 who spent time in shelters, 69,000 temporarily sharing housing with others, and approximately 5,500 who were unsheltered—living in cars, parks, or abandoned buildings. For the...
