“More housing at any income level lowers nearby rents. We progressives should therefore be fighting for new housing with every bone in our bodies.”. With housing serving as the bedrock of many New York City policy discussions over the last few months, it has become increasingly clear that many fundamentally misunderstand the way that housing markets operate—and, therefore, many self-styled progressives unknowingly make political decisions counter to their stated values. It is time for that to change.

9 HOURS AGO