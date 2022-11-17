Fans of Raf Simons have expressed their sorrow at the news that he is closing his eponymous label after 27 years.The Belgian designer wiped the label’s Instagram account and posted the shock announcement on the social media platform, which confirmed that the brand’s spring/summer 2023 collection would be the “conclusion of an extraordinary 27 year journey and the final season of the Raf Simons fashion brand.”“I lack the words to share how proud I am of all that we have achieved,” he wrote. “Thank you all, for believing in our vision and for believing in me.”Followers of the feted...

