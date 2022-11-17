Read full article on original website
U.S. Producer Lonestar Films Attaches Lead Cast for ‘Cancer’ Foray Into Bollywood
U.S.-based production house Lonestar Films has signed Indian actors Sharib Hashmi (Amazon Prime Video’s “The Family Man”), and Aahana Kumra, (“Lipstick Under My Burkha” and Netflix’s “Call My Agent Bollywood”) for “Cancer” its foray into Bollywood film production. The high concept Hindi-language thriller will be directed by Faisal Hashmi. Founded by Texas-based entrepreneur Pankaj Mamtora, Lonestar Films describes its maiden Indian production as a “mind-bending thriller.” Currently in pre-production, “Cancer” is expected to begin production early next year. A third lead actor is yet to join the cast. “I have not seen anything like this on an Indian screen. I’m highly impressed...
Is Timothée Chalamet's New Cannibal Horror Film 'Bones and All' Based on a Book?
It's almost Thanksgiving, and you know what that means — it's time for a new horror film about a cannibal love story!. No, we aren't kidding. That's the premise of the new film Bones and All, starring Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell, and Mark Rylance. Article continues below advertisement.
Why Are Jen and Judy So Worried About a Toy Bird in Season 3 of ‘Dead to Me’?
It's been two years since the second season of Dead To Me released, the finale of which reveals just how big of a mess Jen and Judy are in now that Steve's corpse was found. It's bad enough that Jen's victim was discovered, but it's later found that a piece of wood was lodged in Steve's skull. If it wasn't for that piece of wood, it's likely the police would assume the greek mafia killed Steve because of his association.
Did '1899' Really Steal from a Comic Book Artist? Allegations Are Running Rampant
Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for 1899. One of Netflix’s newest popular series, 1899, has taken the world by storm between its multilingual storytelling and mysterious plot. However, it’s now coming up against some criticism that it could have been plagiarized from a Brazilian comic book, Black Silence. 1899 follows a group of European migrants as they travel from London to New York on the same route along which a previous ship mysteriously disappeared.
Will There Be a Season 4 of 'Dead to Me'? Fans Are Dying to Know
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Dead to Me Season 3 on Netflix. Is Dead to Me on Netflix returning for Season 4, or is the series truly living up to its name (get it, dead to me)? Dead to Me Season 3 finally dropped on Netflix after a lengthy hiatus, much to the delight of the show's eager fans.
The Walking Dead killed off a lead character in the finale at actor’s request
The lead Walking Dead actor whose character was killed off in the last ever episode requested their fate, it has emerged.On Sunday (20 November), the series finale of the long-running AMC zombie drama was broadcast, and featured a showdown, returning characters and some teases of future spin-offs.While the final seasons, its 11th, has been low on deaths of main characters, the show had one final tragic twist up its sleeve.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) watched on in horror as Rosita (Christian Serratos) fell into a horde of walkers – but breathed...
Woman Receives a Package from Her Dead Grandma With a Check Made After Her Death
A TikToker went viral after posting about a mysterious package she says came from her deceased grandmother. Throngs of users who saw her video offered up different theories as to how and why she received the package two years after her grandma passed. Article continues below advertisement. In the first...
What Happened to Ex-CIA Director William Bishop in 'The Equalizer'?
When The Equalizer premiered, Chris Noth portrayed Ex-CIA director William Bishop, who advised Queen Latifah's Robyn McCall. He appeared in almost every episode of The Equalizer up until mid-way through the second season of the show, when it was revealed that Bishop no longer worked with the agency. Article continues...
‘Always incredible, always inspiring’: Raf Simon closes fashion label after three decades
Fans of Raf Simons have expressed their sorrow at the news that he is closing his eponymous label after 27 years.The Belgian designer wiped the label’s Instagram account and posted the shock announcement on the social media platform, which confirmed that the brand’s spring/summer 2023 collection would be the “conclusion of an extraordinary 27 year journey and the final season of the Raf Simons fashion brand.”“I lack the words to share how proud I am of all that we have achieved,” he wrote. “Thank you all, for believing in our vision and for believing in me.”Followers of the feted...
Good Samaritan saves baby after armed father tries to throw her off overpass: 'Give me the baby'
Christine King was driving by the interstate overpass when she noticed a man fighting with a woman and threatening to throw a baby off the overpass.
Quaxly Evolution Memes Celebrate "Yassification" of Quaquaval in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'
When the starters for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were revealed in February 2022, fans were excited to dive into the 9th generation of the beloved pocket monster game. Sprigatito the grass cat, Fuecoco the fire croc, and Quaxly the coiffed water duck quickly stole the hearts of Pokémon enthusiasts — with many lauding the generation's starters as the best-designed in a decade.
Waffle House Waitress Says She Earns $40/hr Working Weekends in Viral TikTok Series
A TikToker by the name of Maya who uploads under the handle @smallbutfit posts a lot of fitness and workout content on the popular social media platform, but she also has a series of videos that delineate what she makes in a day while working part-time at Waffle House, and folks are shocked by her take home for a 7-hour weekend shift at the popular breakfast food chain.
'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank Dead at 49 — What Happened?
The star of the '90s hit television series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Jason David Frank has died according to reports. Jason played the Green Ranger first, but he's best known for portraying Tommy aka the White Ranger for three seasons. Sadly, the actor passed away at the age of 49.
Henry Jackman Brings Us Into a Whole New 'Strange World' Through Music (EXCLUSIVE)
The end of the year is always the season for major blockbuster films, and we fully expect Disney’s newest animated film, Strange World, from the creators of Encanto, to join the gamut of the classic movies. The film follows the Clades, a legendary family of explorers, as they journey to a literal “strange world” from their home planet of Avalonia.
Wait, What Language Are Viewers Supposed to Watch '1899' In on Netflix? Details Here!
The passengers on the ship Kerberos are in for the journey of their lives on Netflix's newest thriller series 1899. Immigrants from a wide assortment of countries board the Kerberos, eager to start new lives in New York City in the year, you guessed it, 1899. Article continues below advertisement.
'Disenchanted' Features Way More Disney Easter Eggs Than the First One
After 15 years of waiting, Disney fans finally received a sequel to the beloved Disney live-action/animated film Enchanted. Disenchanted takes place 10 years after the events of the first film and continues the story of Giselle (Amy Adams), a typical Disney princess who hails from the animated world of Andalasia but found love in real-world Manhattan.
Netflix’s ‘Christmas on Mistletoe Farm’ Brings Jingle Bells to the Barnyard
Netflix has started the Christmas season early (Falling for Christmas, anyone?), and now the platform is releasing the holiday film Christmas on Mistletoe Farm on Wednesday, Nov. 23. “After inheriting a farm at Christmastime, a widowed father makes a bumpy adjustment to village life — while his kids hatch a...
What Happened to the Lactose Intolerant Little Girl in 'The Santa Clause'? Sarah's All Grown Up!
The holiday season may come and go, but The Santa Clause is forever. The 1994 classic Christmas film grossed more than $140 million (per IMDb) in theaters and inspired not one but two spinoff films. More than twenty years after the flagship film first debuted on the big screen, Disney...
Tumblr Has Created a Fake Martin Scorsese Movie for New Internet Chaos
It's not very often that people on the internet come together universally. Now, it seems, users on Tumblr have taken up the role of Chief Mischief Makers with pride after a post on the platform went viral alleging legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese produced a 1973 film titled Goncharov. Article continues...
Wednesday Addams' Family History Points to a Witchy Past — Details Here!
2022 definitely had its struggles, but one thing we’re finally getting is the Addams family adaptation of our dreams. With the Tim Burton touch, Netflix’s newest spooky series, Wednesday, follows Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as she makes her way through Nevermore Academy. Article continues below advertisement. In doing...
