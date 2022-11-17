ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

1077 WRKR

East Lansing Beware of New Human Trafficking Attempts

A young woman goes viral talking about a dangerous moment she experienced at Meijer in East Lansing last week. On Monday, November 14, a young woman was approached by a woman in a very suspicious way in the parking lot of the Meijer on Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing, Michigan. As soon as she parked, a woman leaned against her driver's side door and asked for money.
EAST LANSING, MI
WNEM

Reward offered for help IDing person of interest

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a $1,000 reward for help identifying a person of interest in a critical shooting incident. The shooting occurred on Monday, Nov. 14 at 2:45 p.m. at the party store at the intersection of Fleming Road and W. Pierson Road in Flint.
FLINT, MI
1077 WRKR

Driving Thru an Abandoned Trailer Park in Flint, Michigan

Here's another look at yet another abandoned trailer park. When I see pictures like this, I always wonder: 'why was so much left behind'?. 'Why were the trailers left there to get vandalized?. 'Why hasn't there been an effort to clear out all that debris?'. 'Why was everyone kicked out...
FLINT, MI
Club 93.7

Downtown Flint Donut Shop Expands To New Location, For A Great Cause

Another week, another business expanding in Downtown Flint, Michigan. Recently, it was announced Tom Z Famous Flint Coney Island would get a second chance at life in the next several months. And Flint Township has a new business in the process of being built near Miller & Linden roads not far from Genesee Valley Center. These are great news for a community rebounding from economic issues, especially following the pandemic.
FLINT, MI
Club 93.7

Former Detroit Cop Films Flint’s Most Dangerous Streets at Night

Flint, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States. However, Flint Township did recently make the list of the 10 most dangerous cities in America in 2022. Earlier this year, YouTuber CharlieBo313 drove through some of Flint's most dangerous streets in the middle of the night and filmed his entire experience. For most people, I believe this would be a daunting task. Given this man's background, it was just another night on the streets.
FLINT, MI
WLNS

Lobby floods at Cedar Place Apartments in Lansing

"When I came downstairs it was kind of scary because that water was coming out the building, the water was coming out the building, the water was all on the floor and it didn't look good for us, it didn't look very good for us," Sheppard said.
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 men headed to trial in Michigan fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men will stand trial in Michigan in connection with a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States. Authorities said Barry Cadden owned New England Compounding Center (NECC) in Framingham, Mass., while Glenn Chin was a supervising pharmacist when tainted steroid injections from the center caused the fatal outbreak.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Saginaw home invasion leads to shooting

SAGINAW, MI—Police in Saginaw responded Friday, Nov. 18 to a home on the 3800 block of Hiland St. for a reported shooting. According to Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter, the shooting occurred during a home invasion around 8:30 p.m.
SAGINAW, MI
Club 93.7

Ten Genesee County Bars We Miss Hanging Out at for Thanksgiving

Who remembers partying at these bars on the night before Thanksgiving back in the day?. Times have definitely changed over the last 20 years. Back in the day, the night before Thanksgiving was the biggest bar night of the year. Every bar and nightclub in town would throw a massive party and everywhere was packed. That is definitely not the case nowadays.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

