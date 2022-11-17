Read full article on original website
rpiathletics.com
Five Student-Athletes Honored by Conference
TROY, N.Y. - The Liberty League has announced its weekly award winners and five Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) student-athletes from four sports have been recognized. Among them were four Performers of the Week and a Rookie of the week. Joe Deptula (Gr., Linebacker, Watertown, CT / Watertown) - Football Defensive...
rpiathletics.com
Men's Cross Country Finishes Ninth to Set Mark
LANSING, Mich. - The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's cross country team had two top 20 finishers and four of the top 110 (84 among team scorers) to place a school-record ninth at the 2022 NCAA Division III Championship which was held at the Forest Akers Golf Course on the campus of Michigan State University. This year's squad, which was three points from eighth place, bested the 2019 team's 10th place finish.
rpiathletics.com
Lee & Goddard Earn Cross Country All-America
LANSING, Mich. - Senior Morgan Lee finished in sixth place to set a new school record, classmate Nia Goddard was 35th, and both Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) student-athletes earned All-America at the 2022 NCAA Division III Women's Cross Country Championship which was held at the Forest Akers Golf Course on the campus of Michigan State University. The duo helped the Engineers to a 23rd place finish in the 32-school, 6k race.
rpiathletics.com
Men's Basketball Wins WNE Tournament Title
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Dom Black scored 23 points and Will Rubin had 21 to lead the No. 20 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's basketball team to a 76-69 victory over Western New England University in the championship game of the Hampton Inn WNE Tip-Off Tournament. Records:. Western New England: 3-1...
rpiathletics.com
Women's Basketball Wins by 20 at Wentworth
BOSTON, Mass. - Senior Ashlyn O'Neil (Amsterdam, N.Y.) led all scorers with 18 points as the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's basketball team downed Wentworth Institute of Technology 68-48 in a non-conference showdown on Saturday afternoon in Tansey Gymnasium. RECORDS:. Wentworth: 2-2 Rensselaer: 2-3 HOW IT HAPPENED:. RPI started the...
rpiathletics.com
No. 20 Men's Basketball Advances at WNE Tourn.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Jonny Angbazo scored 18 points, Dom Black had a double-double and the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's basketball team defeated Centenary University 74-56 in the first round of the Hampton Inn WNE Tip-Off Tournament hosted by Western New England University. The No. 20 Engineers, improve to 4-0, advanced to the final against the host Golden Bears (3pm). The Cyclones drop to 1-2 and will face Framingham State College (1pm).
rpiathletics.com
Kaiser’s 4-Point Effort Leads Women’s Hockey
TROY, N.Y. - Ellie Kaiser recorded one goal and three assists in to lead Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) to a 9-0 victory over Post University in a non-league game on Saturday afternoon at the Houston Field House. RPI's (3-10-1) Amanda Rampado (5 saves in 39:25) and Jaden Mirek (3 saves...
rpiathletics.com
Third Period Comeback Fuels Men’s Hockey to Shootout Victory
TROY, NY – Senior captain Kyle Hallbauer capped a three-goal, third period comeback with the lone shootout winner as the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) Men's Hockey team took a 3-3 shootout victory over the University of Alaska Fairbanks at House Field house Saturday night. The game counts as a tie in the standings.
