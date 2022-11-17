Read full article on original website
Post Register
SUV slams into Massachusetts Apple store; 1 dead, 16 injured
HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — An SUV crashed through the front window of an Apple store Monday in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 16 others, authorities said. Police were investigating but didn’t immediately say whether the crash was believed to be accidental. Hingham police Chief David Jones would say only that it was an active investigation. The driver of a 2019 Toyota 4Runner was being interviewed.
Post Register
Syracuse needs OT to top Richmond, reach Empire final
NEW YORK (AP) — Joseph Girard III scored a career high 31 points and Syracuse needed overtime to get past Richmond, 74-71 Monday night to advance to the championship game of the Empire Classic. The Orange will play Tuesday night against the winner of the St. John's-Temple game.
Post Register
Latter-day Saints make donation to Community Council of Idaho
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints made a donation of $45,600 in vouchers to the Community Council of Idaho Friday that community members can use for clothing, home supplies and other needed items. In addition, they also received $5,000 to buy a smart board for their classroom. The...
