Police confiscate 23 firearms, cocaine, and Fentanyl tablets from a Tampa residence and arrest two suspects.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Publix Opening a New LocationBryan DijkhuizenLutz, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Neighbors in Tierra Verde are concerned following a sewage leak issue.EddyEvonAnonymousTierra Verde, FL
"American Horror Story: Freak Show" was inspired by this real Florida "Freak" Retirement TownEvie M.Gibsonton, FL
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa Bay among best places for Thanksgiving
November 21, 2022 - According to a new study by WalletHub, the Tampa metro area is the sixth best place to spend the Thanksgiving holiday. The personal finance platform compared the nation’s 100 largest cities according to 20 metrics, including the cost of Thanksgiving dinner, volunteer opportunities, weather and traffic. Atlanta placed first, followed by Orlando and Las Vegas.
Florida-based Hotbins reinvents the thrill of a deal
Florida's bargain hunters are getting some huge deals at a store that turns trash into treasure. What's happening: Hotbins — a store full of giant bins that are filled with random boxes of stuff — opened its Tampa location last month. After seeing photos on Hotbins' social media...
Florida home prices surge as national level stays ‘flat,’ Zillow reports
Florida home prices rise compared to previous year, as US prices remain "flat," according to new home sales data.
tampamagazines.com
Where to Eat in Tampa Bay for Thanksgiving 2022
Cooking a Thanksgiving meal takes work. In recent years, many have decided to dodge the stress and visit their local restaurants for a hassle-free Thanksgiving Day. Fortunately, Tampa is filled with many fantastic restaurants and many have decided that it’s essential to stay open and offer a Thanksgiving-themed dining experience. Ditch the apron this year. Here are some restaurants you can visit in Tampa Bay for a Thanksgiving meal.
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated sushi restaurants in Tampa from Tripadvisor.
Law firms giving away Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday morning
Three Tampa Bay area law firms are giving back Thanksgiving week, helping families affected economically by high inflation.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Tampa, FL
Tampa in Hillsborough County is a family-friendly vacation destination in Florida. Located along the shores of Tampa Bay on the Florida Gulf, fun and exciting attractions abound in this wonderful city. Like other well-known tourist destinations, Tampa is home to some awesome theme parks. Busch Gardens is one of the...
stpetecatalyst.com
Community Voices: Building bridges, not barriers
Welcome to the Catalyst’s Community Voices platform. We’ve curated community leaders and thinkers from all parts of our great city to speak on issues that affect us all. Visit our Community Voices page for more details. Florida is rapidly becoming one of the world’s innovation hubs. Those of...
stpetecatalyst.com
Mermosa makes history, waves in the wine industry
A small St. Petersburg business with a big story rooted in overcoming slavery through love will continue blossoming with the help of a national grant. Mermosa – Florida’s first Black-owned wine brand – became one of only 30 small businesses out of 12,500 applicants across the U.S. to receive a $10,000 grant from the FedEx Entrepreneur Fund last week. Founder Desiree Noisette qualified to apply as her parents both served in Vietnam.
businessobserverfl.com
Giant jet boat's debut makes waves
Tampa’s Yacht Starship, a company that operates dinner-cruise boats in Tampa and Clearwater, as well as a water-taxi service in downtown Tampa, has added a new vessel to its fleet — and you won’t be dining and dancing on this one. The Bay Rocket, a massive jet...
Yacht StarShip launches 'Tampa's newest and only jet boat thrill ride'
TAMPA, Fla. — Ever want to hurl yourself across the bay in a 2800-horsepower speedboat? Well, look no further than Yacht StarShip's Bay Rocket, described as Tampa's newest adrenaline-filled jet boat thrill ride. During your trip on the Bay Rocket, Yacht StarShip says you will experience 45 to 55...
stpetecatalyst.com
Airport, region ‘growing like gangbusters’
Officials from the nation’s top-ranked large airport – Tampa International – updated St. Petersburg stakeholders on a master plan that includes a long-awaited new terminal to keep pace with precipitous growth. The Museum of the American Arts & Crafts Movement hosted Tampa International Airport’s (TPA) latest 2022...
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa karaoke DJ gets pinched for fraudulent crab-fishing business
Robert Humphrey Jr. of Tampa has been found guilty of a fraudulent investment scheme that scammed nine people, most of whom were elderly, out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, netting him a sentence of 10 years of probation. According to a news release from Florida’s Office of Financial Regulation,...
Nearly a dozen projects in Bradenton; city tries to maintain 'controlled growth'
The city is considering selling its Downtown waterfront property that is currently City Hall and the Bradenton Police Department.
995qyk.com
9 Florida Doughnut Shops Make Yelp’s Best in America List
One Tampa doughnut shop made Yelp’s Top 100 US Donut Shops in America list for 2022. But it might not be the one you’re thinking. I’m pretty partial to the doughnuts at Datz / Dough in Tampa, but when I’ve asked listeners about their favorite, inevitably Fray’s Donut House is the one I hear the most. But neither made Yelp’s Top 100 in America list. Here are the top 9 Florida spots for a great doughnut according to the reviews site.
stpetecatalyst.com
Former Bucs great gives back for Thanksgiving
November 21, 2022 - Mike Alstott, a fan favorite during his years as a Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back, continued a long tradition of giving back to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue members Monday morning. The Mike Alstott Family Foundation presented the department with a donation and will personally deliver Thanksgiving dinner to every city fire station. This is the 15th year the foundation has shown its support for the Fire Rescue team on the holiday.
businessobserverfl.com
Next-gen high school rises on former ranch land
Kirkland Ranch Academy of Innovation in Wesley Chapel oozes ingenuity, both in design and curriculum. General contractor: Creative Contractors, Clearwater. Architecture and design: Hepner Architects, Tampa; Cannon Design, Chicago. Project details. On its website, Cannon Design, the Chicago-based architecture firm that helped create Kirkland Ranch Academy of Innovation (KRAI), hails...
Final day to apply for Hurricane Ian food assistance in Hillsborough County
One by one, cars funneled into parking lots at Raymond James Stadium Saturday.
floridavacationers.com
15 Best Things to Do in Tampa at Night For Night-owls!
Looking for the best things to do in Tampa at night?. Full of rich history and flanked by the beautiful warm water of the bay area, Tampa is truly one of the best cities to visit in Florida. A day at the beach isn’t the only way to enjoy Tampa.
Black Restaurant Week comes to Tampa Bay
Black Restaurant Week comes to Tampa Bay Nov. 11-20, including 20 different eateries serving specialty dishes.
