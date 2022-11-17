Read full article on original website
Joseph Dickie
Joseph William Dickie, 57 of Granite City, IL died on Friday, November 18, 2022 in Washville, IL. He was born on March 8, 1965 in Granite City, IL to Joe Dickie and Sandra (Cowan) Goodman. Joseph was a self- employed auto/motorcycle mechanic and painter. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and hunting....
Nada Wright
Nada Wright, 81, passed away at 1:53pm on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born on June 16, 1941, in Alton, the daughter of the late Dave and Valda (Hill) Miller. She married James Kenneth Wright on April 3, 1958, in Carrollton, Illinois, and he preceded her in death on June 1, 2006. Survivors include a daughter: Julie Huber of Wood River, two sons and daughters in law: James Kenneth and Deanna Wright, Jr. of Peru, Indiana, Jason and Traci Wright of Fosterburg, nine grandchildren: Renee, Fredercik, Shannon, Ashley, Jason, Brianna, Cody, Dilon, Makayla, several great grandchildren, two great – great grandchildren, two sisters: Rita Albers of Bethalto, Joan Clark of California, a brother and sister in law: David and Judy Miller of Bethalto, a daughter in law: Angel Wright of Alton, a sister in law: Esther Miller of Missouri, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Robert Galbraith III
Robert Lee “Bob” Galbraith III, 43, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:05 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. He was born October 27, 1979, in St. Louis, Missouri, a son of Robert Lee Galbraith Jr. of Granite City and Carol (Sillman) Galbraith of Madison. Bob enjoyed watching football and cherished his cat, BamBam. He loved his daughter and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Isabelle Lantrip of Overland, Missouri; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Roger and Michelle Galbraith of Edwardsville and Richard Galbraith of Granite City; four nephews, Brayden, Bryce, Brock and Richard Galbraith; several aunts; uncles; cousins; other extended family and friends. In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, December 2, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until time of a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. with Reverend Trev Mahoney officiating. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
Harry Harvey, Sr.
Harry L. Harvey, Sr., 67, passed away 9:11 am, Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at his residence. Born November 2, 1955 in Pinckneyvile, IL, he was the son of Charles G., Sr. and Ruthie L. (Walker) Harvey. A U.S. Army veteran, Harry had been a truck driver for YRC Trucking of...
Stella Miller
Stella V. Miller, 86, passed away 12:50 pm, Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born March 5, 1936 in Waynesburg, PA, she was the daughter of Charles, Sr and Florence Roberts. Surviving also are five sons, Terry (Jean) Miller of Godfrey, Bobby Miller and Billy Miller both of...
Robert Ulery
Robert Ulery, 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his residence. He was born on October 24, 1934, in Hamburg, Illinois, the son of the late Peter Ulery and late Maybelle (Rodgers) Puterbaugh. He married the former Lela F. Geske on June 1, 1967, in Hardin, and she survives. Other survivors include a daughter: Laura Van Alstine of Wood River, two sons and daughter in law: Leslie and Bobbi Jo Van Alstine of Pawcatuck, Connecticut, Jonathan Ulery of Wood River, five grandchildren: Robyn Wells (William) of Moro, Kristyna Bell (Troy) of Jerseyville, Kaitlyn Ulery originally from Roxana, Lesley Van Alstine of Lutz, Florida and Kelly Van Alstine (fiancé Brandon Herskowitz) of Boynton Beach Florida, eleven great grandchildren, a sister: Eva and John Haddick of Tacoma Washington, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Rona Krueger
Rona Jean Krueger, 62, died at 3:00 p.m., Friday, November 18, 2022 at Robings Manor in Brighton. She was born in Jerseyville on June 25, 1960, one of five children born to Harold and Shirley (Gross) Bowman. She graduated in 1978 from Southwestern High School in Piasa, and for the...
Francis McBride Jr.
Francis E. “Rocky” McBride Jr., 75, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 9:43 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born January 23, 1947, in Chester, Pennsylvania, a son of Francis E. and Vera (Headley) McBride Sr. Francis retired from the State of Illinois Unemployment office after many years of dedicated service as a benefits officer. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during the Vietnam War and enjoyed his days of painting and traveling. He is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Michelle McGrath of Granite City; a sister-in-law, Pat McBride of Edwardsville; five nieces; eleven great nieces and great nephews; one great-great niece; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Charlotte (Hommert) McBride and a brother, Ronald McBride.
Merlin Klaas
Merlin Klaas, 93, of Batchtown left this earthly world Friday, November 18, 2022, to help farm in the Heavenly Kingdom of God. He was born on December 16, 1929, to the late Alvie and Sabina (McGee) Klass on the family farm in Batchtown. Throughout his life he played sports, hunted on his beautiful land, played guitar in a band, and proudly served in the U.S. Army while fighting in the Korean War. After the war he came home and continued to farm throughout his life. He loved the Cardinals and Mt. Dew and watching his many nieces and nephews play sports and help on the farm. He is survived by sister, Ellen Klocke; brothers, Virgil (Angeline) Klaas, Aloys (Marie) Klaas, and Dan (Vivian) Klaas; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Oma Lee Longnecker and Erma Dale Kiel; and two brothers, James and Charlie Klaas. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. Barbara’s Church in Batchtown. Burial will follow at St. Barbara’s Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Richwood Fire Department or Calhoun Ambulance.
Thousands donated by Mustache March 4PD
The mission of the Mustache March 4PD is to continuously raise funds for local police departments utilizing a volunteer group of dedicated individuals. Their goal is to steadily increase the amount of assistance available to local agencies and increase a pro-law enforcement community. It recently handed out thousands of dollars to local police departments.
Several holiday light displays planned for region
There are holiday light displays in cities across the Riverbend and entire Metro-East this year. Some have been around for years, while others are relatively new displays. Either way, there is no shortage of places to take in the sights. Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President and CEO Cory...
Sheriff’s Department vehicle in Alton traffic crash
A Madison County Sheriff’s Department vehicle was involved in a traffic crash late Saturday morning in Alton. The accident happened just before noon at the intersection of Homer Adams Parkway and Humbert Road. Further information about the crash, including the other vehicle(s) and any injuries are not known at...
Holiday schedule announced for MCT buses
As Thanksgiving nears, Madison County Transit wants people to get prepared for a few “holiday season” bus service changes. Managing director S.J. Morrison says first-off, there will be no bus service this Thursday. With Christmas and New Year’s both falling on Sundays this year, there will be no buses running those days – and there will be a scaled-back service the Monday after.
