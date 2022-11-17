ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ZDNet

Run, don't walk: Dell slashed $700 off its stunning XPS 15 laptop

Getting a premium laptop usually comes with an equally premium price tag. However, there's a really good deal right now at Dell if you're in the market for a new laptop: the Dell XPS 15 laptop. Currently, you can save $800 on the laptop right now, bringing the price from $2,899 to $2,199.
SlashGear

Features We Want To See In An Xbox Elite Series 3 Controller

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller series is targeted at gamers who want to do everything they can to get an edge on the competition. First launched in 2015, the original Xbox Elite Wireless Controller brought with it numerous customizable features that a gamer could individually tailor to suit their playing style, including many that weren't available on a regular Xbox controller. This included interchangeable thumbsticks and d-pads, detachable paddles on the underside of the controller, rubberized grips, and trigger locks to reduce reaction time.
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 2022 11-inch iPad Pro is already on sale

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s best deals conclude with some of the best tablets on the market, as Amazon is letting you score cool savings on Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air, and more.
Phone Arena

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is down to lowest price in limited-stock deal

Early holiday discounts are in full swing and the best deals will be snapped up quickly, such as B&H Photo Video's M2 12.9-inch iPad Pro deal, which knocks down the best tablet of 2022 to its lowest price. The latest iPad Pro was released in late October and is by...
SlashGear

33% Of People Don't Shut Down Their Computer At Night - Here's Why They Should

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 92% of U.S. households have a computer. Beyond that, most people replace their computers after three to eight years (via HP). If your desktop PC or laptop needs a replacement, you will probably experience overheating and poor performance issues. However, just because your computer is slow, it doesn't mean that you need to replace it — you could find the cause of the problem and fix it. Sometimes it can be because your operating system needs an update or you have too many programs running in the background, especially if you're using Windows.
disneyfoodblog.com

Your Guide to Costco Black Friday Deals

If you’re looking for Black Friday deals, you’re in the right place!. All kinds of Black Friday deals have already arrived or special early deals are now available. That’s right folks, the time to shop (or at least prepare those shopping lists) is NOW. We’ve got a running list of Black Friday toy deals and a page full of information about EVERY Disney Black Friday deal, covering everything from Target to Amazon. But now we’re taking a special look at the deals you can score at Costco!
notebookcheck.net

Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 – Apple's top class tablet comes at a dear price

Once again, Apple packs the performance of a mobile workstation into a passively cooled tablet and, thanks to a large number of accessories, enables numerous application possibilities. But the price of the Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 has also increased significantly... Professionals who work on the go often have the...
The Independent

Apple Black Friday deals 2022: Best early discounts on iPads, iPhones and more

Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, with discounts to be had on top tech items, including TVs, laptops and gaming gear. We’ve now entered Black Friday week, and there are already deals to be had on Apple products from a number of third-party retailers.Several stores have already cut hundreds of prices this Black Friday month. In fact, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Very and AO started trimming product prices at the beginning of November, and those deals are only going to land thicker and faster as we get closer to the big day.Follow live: The best early Black...
9to5Mac

This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works

Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
Android Headlines

Sony's 55" OLED TV just hit its lowest price ever, before Black Friday

Amazon has a great deal on the Sony A80K 55-inch OLED Bravia TV right now. Where you can pick it up for just $1,298. That’s good for $400 off of its regular price. This also brings it down to an all-time low, dropping $200 below its previous all-time low.
ZDNet

10+ Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and Mini are already on sale

The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
Phone Arena

Verizon has Apple's 2021 iPhone 13 Pro beast on sale for $5 a month with no trade-in ahead of Black Friday 2022

While Verizon clearly knocked it out of the park with an early Black Friday deal announcement that included everything from free phones to free tablets, free smartwatches, free true wireless earbuds, and... a deeply discounted new iPhone with no trade-in required last week, holiday shoppers looking to keep their spending to a minimum while jumping through as few hoops as possible may want to consider another very interesting promotion.
Digital Trends

Save up to $1,000 on Samsung’s first OLED TV for Black Friday

Black Friday TV deals are the perfect time to upgrade your home theater system, and there’s no better way to upgrade than with a high-end OLED TV. OLED TVs are the gold standard in TV tech, and Samsung is one of the premiere brands in the space. As part of the Samsung Black Friday deals, you can grab a gorgeous 65-inch Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV for $1,800. Not exactly cheap, but an incredible $1,000 off the sticker price of $2,800. You can also opt for the smaller 55-inch version, which is $650 off, down to $1,500.
