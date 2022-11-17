Read full article on original website
Heupel declines to address what kept Banks out of Vols' loss
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Josh Heupel declined Monday to address what kept linebacker Jeremy Banks out of the Volunteers' loss at South Carolina. “We anticipate Jeremy being with us here this week. And as far as what transpired and those type of things, at the end of the day he was not available,” Heupel said when asked if the Banks had been involved in an altercation with a teammate that led to him being disciplined.
Mertz's late sneak for TD pushes Badgers past Nebraska 15-14
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Graham Mertz scored on a 2-yard quarterback sneak with 35 seconds left to complete Wisconsin's comeback from an 11-point deficit entering the fourth quarter, and the Badgers beat Nebraska 15-14 Saturday for their ninth straight win in the series. The Badgers earned their grinding victory...
Towson football coach Rob Ambrose out after 13 seasons
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Towson announced football coach Rob Ambrose will not return next season. Special teams coordinator Lyndon Johnson will serve as interim coach, the school announced Monday. A search for a new coach will begin immediately. Ambrose went 76-76 in 13 seasons as head coach. Towson reached...
Vols' nightmare: Star QB Hendon Hooker injured in blowout loss to South Carolina
No. 5 endured a 63-38 blowout loss to South Carolina on Saturday night, certainly ending the Vols' playoff hopes. But on top of that, the Vols also lost to quarterback Hendon Hooker to an injured leg while running in the fourth quarter. The senior came into the game as a...
College football rankings: Ohio State, Michigan avoid upsets, set stage for battle
1. Georgia (11-0) Defeated Kentucky, 16-6 The Georgia defense held the Wildcats scoreless for three quarters and held up late as UK tried to mount a late surge. The Bulldogs have just one game left before their date with LSU in the SEC Championship as they continue their quest to defend their national title and complete their first undefeated season since 1980.
Vikings' glaring weakness exposed in blowout loss to Cowboys
Through the first 10 weeks of the season, the Minnesota Vikings cruised to an 8-1 record behind one of the most complete teams the franchise has seen in recent memory. Armed with a fresh new regime that was well-suited to the Vikings' personnel and a few schedule breaks that went their way, it seemed to be smooth sailing on the Nordic seas.
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce show Chiefs are AFC West kings in win over Chargers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers knew where the ball was headed Sunday night at SoFi Stadium. But they still couldn't stop Travis Kelce. In a 30-27, come-from-behind victory over the host Chargers, the talented Kansas City Chiefs tight end finished with six receptions for 115 yards and three scores on eight targets, including the game-winner — a 17-yard reception on a drag rub route as Pro Bowl safety Derwin James Jr. chased helplessly from behind with 31 seconds left to play.
No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats (3-1) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-1) BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs play the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats. Gonzaga went 28-4 overall a season ago while going 16-0 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 87.2 points per game last season, 13.7 on free throws and 24.6 from deep. Kentucky...
College football odds Week 13: 3 reasons to bet on Ohio State to beat Michigan
It's rivalry week in college football, and no game looms larger in both history and present-day importance than No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State. The two will face off in the 118th edition of "The Game" at noon ET Saturday on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Both...
Bears QB Fields has X-rays on left shoulder following loss
ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields hurt his left shoulder on the final series in Chicago's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, leaving his status uncertain for the Bears' next game. Fields had X-rays on the shoulder before opening his postgame news conference by saying “I'm hurting...
No. 7 USC holds off UCLA to secure spot in Pac-12 title game, possibly much more
PASADENA, Calif. — Twice before in his career, Lincoln Riley arrived at the Rose Bowl harboring championship aspirations and a Heisman Trophy finalist behind center. Experiencing the chilly air beneath the San Gabriel Mountains for the first time in cardinal and gold against the crosstown rivals that call the revered venue home, Riley did so for a third time on Saturday night as No. 7 USC outlasted No. 16 UCLA to punch the program’s ticket to the Pac-12 title game in two weeks and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.
Falcons look to fill huge hole with Pitts on injured reserve
ATLANTA (AP) — The loss of star tight end Kyle Pitts for any extended period is going to be hard on the Atlanta Falcons. Pitts, who went down with a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears, isn’t just a threat in the passing game. Pitts also plays a key role in blocking for the team’s run-first offense.
USC leapfrogs LSU in Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings
Week 12 of the college football season featured a handful of close games featuring top-10 teams. The top four ranked teams in the nation — Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU — won by a combined 16 points Saturday. Georgia looked far from dominant in a 16-6 win...
Vikings eager to work after being exposed by Cowboys
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL this season is as competitive as ever, with all-time record rates of close games and comeback wins. Only a scant few teams are either out of contention or way ahead of the pack. That also means a collective increase in the amount of flaws...
College football odds Week 13: How to bet Notre Dame-USC
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish travel to take on the USC Trojans for a battle between bitter rivals in Week 13 of the college football season. Notre Dame is coming off a 44-0 dismantling of Boston College in Week 12. The Trojans come into this game after defeating cross-town foe UCLA 48-45 in a Pac-12 After Dark showdown.
Eagles hope 6th 9-1 start in team history is Super Bowl sign
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Sirianni whipped off his visor, stood on a bench and shouted in pumped-up excitement toward a small group of Eagles fans that had come to root for their team in yet another victory. The Eagles coach was just getting started in letting his emotions spill...
Can the Arizona Cardinals save their season in Mexico City?
The Arizona Cardinals gained new life with a win over the defending Super Bowl champions last week, a 27-17 victory against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. However, the 4-6 Cardinals still have an uphill climb to make the postseason. Even worse, they play one of the hottest teams in the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers, in Mexico City on Monday Night Football, probably without the services of Kyler Murray.
Is Zach Wilson forcing the Jets into a QB controversy?
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's developmental track is completely askew with the team's emergence. New York fell out of the playoff picture Sunday, from the fifth spot in the AFC to the eighth spot. There's plenty of season left for the Jets to scrap their way back into the Top 7. They are ahead of schedule in their rebuild; no one thought they'd compete until next season.
Cowboys are clicking; Patterson makes history; Jets' QB woes: 3 up, 3 down
Eleven weeks are almost in the books, with Thanksgiving football just a few days away. It's the golden time of the NFL football season. Here's whose stock is up and down after an awesome weekend of football. Up. The real Cowboys showed up on Sunday in Minnesota, and oh boy,...
USC moves into top 5 in AP poll for first time since 2017
Southern California moved into the top five of The Associated Press college football poll Sunday for the first time in five years. Georgia received 62 of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank as the top four teams held their places after playing varying degrees of close games Saturday.
