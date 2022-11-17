Read full article on original website
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
AFC Playoff Picture: Bengals Enter Wild Card Ranks For First Time In 2022
CINCINNATI — There is nothing like a cold, tough AFC North win. That's exactly what the Bengals just notched in a 37-30 triumph over the Pittsburgh Steelers to make them 6-4 on the season. Joe Burrow posted his third career 350-plus yard, four-TD game and now has his franchise...
This Mahomes pass went viral. Chiefs’ Reid was impressed with another part of play, too
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wowed numerous NFL analysts with his pinpoint 40-yard completion to tight end Jody Fortson during Sunday night’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. After film review, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he was plenty impressed as well. “That was a thing of beauty,”...
Bears and Falcons Fantasy and Betting Outlook
The only team in NFL history to run for 225 yards five straight games tries to become the only one to do it six straight games on Sunday. More accurately, the Bears simply would like to become a team that has won two of its last eight games. While they...
Five things that stood out about the Chiefs’ thrilling comeback win against Chargers
In two months, as we are analyzing the cemented MVP case of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, we will point to Sunday night in Los Angeles. Patrick Mahomes put together his second game-winning drive in three weeks, this one with a little more efficiency to lift the Chiefs to a thrilling 30-27 win against the Chargers.
Lions’ Studs and Duds: Aidan Hutchinson, Jamaal Williams Shine
Make it three-in-a-row for Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions. For the first time since 2017, the Lions are officially on a three-game win streak. The latest triumph came Sunday, with a 31-18 win over the New York Giants. Though the matchup was a mismatch from a record perspective, with New...
Bears QB Justin Fields Dealing with Shoulder Dislocation, per Report
Justin Fields’s status remains up in the air for Week 12 after he reportedly suffered a left shoulder dislocation late in Sunday’s loss to the Falcons, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Bears quarterback was carted to the locker room in noticeable pain after sustaining an...
3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Giants
The Detroit Lions (3-6) have a chance to secure their second straight road win -- and third overall win in a row -- on Sunday against the New York Giants (7-2). If the Lions plan on capturing the Week 11 victory, here are three things they must do. Make Daniel...
Here’s How Broncos Can Give Crowded RB Room a Shot in the Arm
The Denver Broncos designated Melvin Gordon as the starting running back against the Tennessee Titans last week. Gordon totaled seven carries for 24 rushing yards and four receptions for 46 yards. These stats are average at best, failing to contribute to overall team success. With the addition of Latavius Murray...
2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 12
Outside of Georgia, LSU and Alabama taking care of business — even though the Bulldogs would have liked a larger margin of victory over the Kentucky Wildcats — the rest of the Southeastern Conference was utter chaos. With multiple upsets, it's going to be a wild conclusion to the regular season this upcoming weekend.
Jake Bailey To IR; Patriots Sign New Punter vs. Jets
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have a new leg in town for the foreseeable future. Though initially listed as ‘doubtful’ for the team’s Week 11 matchup with the New York Jets on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, the Pats have placed punter Jake Bailey on injured reserve due to a back injury. As a result, he will now remain sidelined for at least the next four weeks.
Light Years Ahead!’ Cowboys at Vikings: What’s Zeke Injury Plan?
In regard to the health of his knee, one source's detailing of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott availability is phrasing it in a colorful and promising way. Zeke is "light years ahead'' of where he was a week ago, major progress from the knee sprain that has kept him sidelined for the last two games.
Why They Win: Patriots Get 14th Consecutive Over Jets?
Death. Taxes. New England Patriots over New York Jets. The latter has joined life's other certainties over the past decade-plus, as the Patriots have prevailed in each of the last 13 matchups against their divisional rivals. Even in their resurgent state, Gang Green has failed to break through in the post-Tom Brady era, as the first of two annual meetings became a sweet Halloween treat three weeks ago. Their latest opportunity to snap the dubious streak lands on Sunday afternoon in Foxboro as part of Week 11 action.
Dez Bryant ‘Needs Compensation!’ For Cowboys Comedy on Twitter
Dez Bryant is running posts on Sundays. This time, however, they come online rather than on the field. The former Dallas Cowboys receiver produced some of the most joyful and humorous reactions to the team's dominant 40-3 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, part of an effort by Bryant to call his Twitter account "to be Top 2 and not 2" when it comes to game day musings.
NBA roundup: Bulls snap Celtics’ 9-game win streak
DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points and Zach LaVine added 22 as the host Chicago Bulls beat the Celtics 121-107 on
Tyrese Haliburton wins Eastern Conference Player of the Week award for Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton has won the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award for games played between November 14 and November 20, the NBA announced on Monday. Haliburton had been nominated for the award twice before this season but hadn't won it. Now, with the Pacers rolling...
Ohio State P Jesse Mirco Named Ray Guy Award Semifinalist
Ohio State punter Jesse Mirco was named on Monday afternoon as one of 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award, which is given annually to college football’s premier punter. Mirco, a sophomore from Fremantle, Australia, has punted 39 times this season for an average of 45.5 yards, including a season-long 77-yarder in the 21-7 win at Northwestern on Nov. 5. Eleven of his punts have gone for 50 yards or more, while 19 have been downed inside the 20-yard line.
Thunder-Knicks Postgame Interviews: Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
The Thunder dropped their second consecutive game on Monday night, losing to the New York Knicks 129-119 after giving up 120-plus points for the fifth game in a row. Following the game, head coach Mark Daigneault, as well as guards Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort all gave their thoughts on the loss:
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code MCBETFULL Scores With $1250 World Cup 2022 Bonus
SEC Shorts Buries Tennessee After Loss to South Carolina
The Tennessee Volunteers were shoe-ins for the College Football Playoff. Their one-loss to the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs was the best quality loss in the sport and kept them out of the SEC Championship game. They just had to win out, right? It seemed so simple. Not so fast. After more than a twenty-point favorite, turned a 25-point loss at the hands of the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia, the Volunteers' playoff chances are likely up in smoke.
Kraken Find New Ways to Win as Seattle Becomes a Hockey Town
On a brisk Saturday night in Seattle, 67,969 college football fans jammed into Husky Stadium to watch 9-2 Washington trounce 1-10 Colorado by a score of 54-7. Four miles to the southwest, the Seattle Kraken once again sold out Climate Pledge Arena, with a capacity of 17,151 for hockey. Just like they've done for every home game of their franchise's brief existence.
