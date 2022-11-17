ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MO

kwos.com

COU looking at leisure destination markets like Las Vegas and Orlando

A key economic development official in Columbia has had conversations with five airlines about adding leisure market destinations to Columbia Regional Airport (COU). Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) president Stacey Button says she met with the five airlines three weeks ago. She tells 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table” they’re looking at ultra low-fare carriers.
COLUMBIA, MO
Decades behind bars for convicted killer

A man from Kirksville will spend years in prison after being sentenced in the shooting death of a Mexico Missouri man. Sadiq Moore was found guilty in the killing of Chance Davis in 2020. Two other men faces charges in the death.
KIRKSVILLE, MO

