WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — DaQuan Smith's 17 points helped Radford defeat Army 90-75. Smith added five assists for the Highlanders. Josiah Jeffers scored 17 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line and added seven assists. Bryan Antoine recorded 15 points and was 5 of 12 shooting. Chris Mann finished with 23 points for the Black Knights. Jalen Rucker added 18 points and six rebounds for Army and Coleton Benson had 15 points.

RADFORD, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO