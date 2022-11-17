ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Robinson's jumper lifts Charleston over Virginia Tech 77-75

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Pat Robinson III sank a jumper with 3 seconds remaining to send Charleston to a 77-75 victory over Virginia Tech in the Charleston Classic. Robinson's bucket for Charleston (5-1) came after Hunter Cattoor's layup tied the game for Virginia Tech (5-1) with 31 seconds left. Ante Brzovic came off the bench to score 15 points and grab five rebounds for the 49ers. Robinson, also a reserve, added 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting.
Smith, Jeffers score 17, Radford wins 90-75 against Army

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — DaQuan Smith's 17 points helped Radford defeat Army 90-75. Smith added five assists for the Highlanders. Josiah Jeffers scored 17 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line and added seven assists. Bryan Antoine recorded 15 points and was 5 of 12 shooting. Chris Mann finished with 23 points for the Black Knights. Jalen Rucker added 18 points and six rebounds for Army and Coleton Benson had 15 points.
