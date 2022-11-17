Both the Galaxy Watch 4 and 4 Classic are $80 off, and are still worth buying

It's likely that we'll see a small Black Friday deal on the Galaxy Watch 5 next week since Samsung discounted the Galaxy Watch 4 by $50 during the deals event last year. But you can save even more by buying the Galaxy Watch 4 44mm, which is currently $80 off for both the Bluetooth model ($200) and the LTE model ($250) . Compared to the Galaxy Watch 5 44mm, that'll save you $110 total.

We don't always recommend last-gen deals, no matter how cheap the devices are, because they're frequently a major downgrade compared to the newer device. But the Galaxy Watch 4 is still on our list of the best Android smartwatches to buy today because it hasn't lost a step.

Comparing the Galaxy Watch 5 vs. Galaxy Watch 4 , the older model has the same processor and RAM for identical performance, 16GB of storage, 1.4-inch super AMOLED displays, Wear OS 3.5 software, and nearly all the same sensors — except for a skin temperature sensor that still isn't active in the Galaxy Watch 5 three months after launch. The newer watch does have a few upsides, but it doesn't have enough to make the year-old Galaxy Watch 4 any less appealing at this early Black Friday deal price.

You can also consider the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, also $80 off if you want the traditional Samsung watch look and the popular rotating bezel, which lets you quickly rotate through menu options with tactile feedback instead of relying on a finicky touch bezel. Since the Galaxy Watch 5 series abandoned the bezel for more sporty designs, this may be your last chance to get a Galaxy Watch that looks as good as it performs.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm: was $280 now $200 at Best Buy

Although the Android smartwatch market has gotten more competitive recently, the Galaxy Watch 4 held the crown for the best available option for a year for a reason. It has a comprehensive health sensor suite and Samsung Health for fitness tracking, support for Google Assistant and Wear OS apps, and a stylishly large display. We don't know how much longer Samsung will sell it, but for now, Samsung has no reason not to sell such a reliable device. See our review for the full breakdown of its pros and cons.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm: was $380 now $300 at Best Buy

Jumping from aluminum to stainless steel and sporting a more traditional timepiece look, the pricey Classic is slightly less expensive for now, and will save you a healthy amount compared to the massive Galaxy Watch 5 Pro — both in price and in weight.