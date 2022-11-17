ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Central

Google's new AR shopping features help you avoid buying the wrong product

By Jay Bonggolto
Android Central
Android Central
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35dJsn_0jEhi10500

What you need to know

  • Google has made significant improvements to AR shopping in Search that will help you find the right products.
  • These features enable you to look for a foundation shade that matches your skin tone, as well as virtually try on shoes from your favorite brands before purchasing them.
  • Google is also expanding its multisearch feature to include food-related queries.

Google continues to change the way you shop online with new features that help you find the right product you're looking for without having to visit a store due to prior commitments, all while getting that physical store-like experience.

Soon, you'll be able to shop for beauty products, such as a foundation shade that perfectly suits your skin tone. Using augmented reality, Google will show how a foundation looks like on over a hundred models. This feature relies on a catalog of 148 models representing diverse skin tones, ages, genders, face shapes, ethnicities, and skin types. Google Search results for these queries are powered by the Monk Skin Tone Scale system that launched in May to promote color equity.

This option helps you choose the model with the same skin tone as you and decide which item fits your needs before buying it. You can also compare before and after shots.

Furthermore, Google now lets you try on shoes virtually using AR and in 3D. At launch, a few brands support the new feature, including Saucony, VANS, and Merrell, with more expected to follow suit as long as they have 3D assets for their products.

When shopping for shoes using Search, you just need to type a few keywords that briefly describe what you're looking for. After settling on a specific item and tapping it, Search will display the product in 3D. Alternatively, you can tap the “View in my space" button with a Lens icon to view the product as if it were in your room within an arm's length away.

"Starting today, you can spin, zoom and see the shoes in your space as you decide if the color, laces, tread or sole fit your style," Google announced in a blog post .

These are the latest improvements to Google's shopping capabilities in Search after previously introducing a 3D shopping feature and adding dynamic filters to the shopping experience. More importantly, it's a direct take on Amazon's AR shopping tool that works in the same manner.

Google has also begun to roll out an image search feature it unveiled earlier this year, allowing you to find objects using a mix of text and images. The multisearch feature now expands to food-related queries, making it easier to find the dish you're craving. You only need to snap a photo or screenshot of that food using the Lens feature in the Google app, and append your search with "near me." Google will then display a list of local restaurants that serve that food near you. This Search feature is available starting today for English queries in the United States.

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

What Phones did you Buy in 2022 (and still Own)?

Samsung A32 5G. Gift for my Philippines trip. I'm probably going to buy a phone in Manila that has an IR remote. I'm only familiar with Vivo or Xiaomi, so we'll see. Sent from my Pixel 7 Pro using AC Forums mobile app. Like 3. 82,335. Yesterday 01:57 PM. Like...
Android Central

No matter your budget, Roborock’s vacuums just got a lot easier to buy

If you’ve been in the market for a robotic vacuum, you’ll almost certainly have come across Roborock. The company makes incredibly compelling products across the entire price range, from economical to ultra-premium models like the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra (opens in new tab). They even rank among the very best robotic vacuums (opens in new tab) recommended here. And, for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and many of the days surrounding, Roborock has some special discounts available to make its quality robovacs that much easier for you to get your hands on.
Android Central

By accident I came across for sale a Samsung Rarity

The other night I was searching and researching the internet over for what I believe to truly be the last of the very best extremely premium built and the best specs that Samsung had ever offered as a whole with their entire flagship line up both the S series and gone but not forgotten Note series. Samsung left nothing out and producing the best premium built phones with only the highest end specs for not just one exclusive Ultra phone only, rather each and every iteration of the S series to have the best in class specs across the entire lime up. Samsung left nothing out and they did not cut any corners resulting in their very best they had become known to only offer and it also happened to be the very last year they will now ever have offered. I was searching for the Red Samsung S20+ 5G everywhere and had been for a about a week or so and was basically done haven never found one. I still want one but I found myself on Walmart.com online shopping infinity as I had never realized to the vast extent in which Walmart sold much like Amazon via through and by an infinite amount of third party sellers. Walmart.com made Amazon's third party sellers as a whole seem small. I was scrolling through randomly looking and I had to go back and check to see again if what I thought I saw listed for sale to truly be what I thought and it was. It was a like new Samsung Note 20 5G in Mystic Red which to be extremely rare today whilst still yet even as of now an awesome device that is still receiving regular updates and with at one maybe two more major Android Ugrades to come. I couldn't believe it. It was the only one available so for $300 I took the shot and hoped that I had not just lost or been taken for $300. It arrived within two days and as stated like new fully unlocked and I'm currently using it now to create this post with it having a Versizon SIM card and of course a perfectly clear and clean IMEI. The haptics are the best ever far better than they are today from Samsung and just the premium feel and clear superior quality of build, Samsung after this series that year totally stopped and began to cut corners and offer less and less quality less premium in every facet. I'll post some photos shortly as a follow up but saw this forum and thought I would sign up and post about my accidental to be what I think to be quite a rare find. Photos to come as I haven't yet taken any. Thanks for reading.
Android Central

Android Central

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy