Related
Rensselaer County agencies win award for arson probe
The Rensselaer County District Attorney's Office, the City of Troy Police Department, and the Troy Fire Department were awarded the Alton Lewis Fire Investigation Team of the Year Award last Tuesday, at the annual meeting of the International Association of Arson Investigators.
WRGB
Officer involved shooting prompts proposed nightlife policy change in Spa City
Saratoga Springs, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga Springs city leaders say this weekend’s officer involved shooting has prompted them to propose policy changes to ensure more safety during the city’s nightlife hours. Policies city leaders are looking into are requiring bars to wand patrons upon entering the bars...
WNYT
Deputy’s attorney says his client is the victim in Saratoga Springs shooting
The man shot by police in downtown Saratoga Springs early Sunday morning is a deputy with the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Vito Caselnova IV, 24, is recovering at Albany Medical Center from 10 bullet wounds. He was on a dinner date in Saratoga Springs, and was waiting for...
Off-duty Rutland County deputy sheriff at center of shootout in upstate New York
The deputy refused police officers’ commands to drop his weapon following a gunfight outside a bar in Saratoga Springs early Sunday morning, prompting the officers to open fire, according to an official with the city’s police department. Read the story on VTDigger here: Off-duty Rutland County deputy sheriff at center of shootout in upstate New York.
Capital Region families look to rebuild after fires
In the Capital Region, two different families whose lives went up in smoke have launched fundraisers to help make ends meet.
WRGB
Saratoga Springs officials consider wanding, other security measures at city bars
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — No formal arrests have been made in an early-morning officer-involved shooting in Saratoga Springs, but police say there's no threat to the community at this time. The Saratoga Springs officers involved will be on leave pending investigation. Saratoga public safety commissioner Jim Montagnino says...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Commissioner Sanghvi, You Appear to Be Unaware that Your IT Department Is in Crisis
There appears to be a breakdown in the Saratoga Springs information technology (IT) department. This department is under Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi. As will be discussed in this post, the Commissioner appears strangely unaware that there are any issues. On Thursday, November 10, 2022, something went very wrong on the...
Granville woman faces additional animal neglect charges
A Granville woman has been arrested on additional charges for depriving animals of necessary sustenance.
WNYT
Rensselaer County investigators search for missing teen
Investigators in Rensselaer County need your help finding a missing teen. Francis Jett, 13, was last seen Thursday walking north on 107th Street in Lansingburgh. She had just left Knickerbocker School. Investigators think she may be trying to visit family in North Carolina. Francis is 5 feet, 2 inches tall...
Rensselaer Police conducting DWI checkpoints for Thanksgiving
The Rensselaer City Police Department will be conducting a DWI enforcement throughout Rensselaer City on Wednesday, along with multiple assisting police agencies.
WNYT
2 dead, 2 hospitalized in Columbia County crash
Two students are dead, and two other people are in the hospital after a head-on car crash in Columbia County last night. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, one driver, 19-year-old Michael Shepherd, was pulled from a burning car with life-threatening injuries. Two passengers, 20-year-old Boburmirzo Sharipov and...
5 things to know this Monday, November 21
Today's five things to know center around the officer-involved shooting in Saratoga this weekend. A double-fatal crash in Columbia County and a missing child in Albany round out the day's headlines.
WNYT
Man pleads not guilty in deadly Albany hit-and-run
A man is now charged in the hit-and-run death of Tanisha Brathwaite. Nsikak Okure, 34, appeared in court on Monday morning. Braithwaite, 31, was killed in September at the corner of Clinton Avenue and North Swan Street. With his attorneys by his side, Okure pleaded not guilty to an 11...
WRGB
Two arrested, accused of causing tens of thousands in damage in catalytic converter thefts
CLIFTON PARK, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested two people in connection to a series of catalytic converter thefts in the Clifton Park and Halfmoon area. Police say they received multiple complaints back in October of catalytic converters being removed from vehicles that were parked at businesses in the area.
What’s next once Glens Falls’ Lehigh plant closes?
Next year, the city of Glens Falls is set to lose one of the factories that operate along its southern edge on the Hudson River. It was announced last week that Lehigh Cement Co. would close its Glens Falls plant next year, after over 100 years in the city. The city didn't have much advance notice.
FOX 28 Spokane
Gunfight in upstate NY wounds 3, including Vermont deputy
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gunfire on the streets of Saratoga Springs, New York, left at least three people wounded, including an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont who was shot multiple times by police. The gunfire broke out at 3 a.m. Sunday in the historic downtown of the small city, known for its thoroughbred horse racing. Two men were shooting at each other as police arrived, including a deputy from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. Saratoga Springs officials say the responding officers shot the deputy when he didn’t drop his weapon. The deputy’s girlfriend was grazed by a bullet. A man from Utica was shot by the sheriff’s deputy. All three were hospitalized in stable condition.
WRGB
Several North Albany Middle School students potentially exposed to marijuana edibles
North Albany Middle School is alerting parents after several students reported exposure to suspected marijuana edibles.In a message shared on the district website, North Albany Middle School Principal Andrea Piper says students reported exposure and possible ingestion. No students showed any symptoms. They've been assessed by the school nurse, and the school is following its Student Code of Conduct.The message reads, "Our school staff will be talking with our students about the significant health risks associated with underage substance usage. Our building Student Support Services Team also will be working with our teachers to hold additional conversations with our students as necessary."It's not clear how the students were exposed, where the edibles came from, or whether it happened on school property.Principal Piper asks parents to talk with their children about potentially dangerous consequences regarding substance use and distribution, which violate the Student Code of Conduct. Parents are offered several resources, including the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, and these additional local resources: Northern Rivers -- (518) 426-2600Hope House -- (518) 482-4673The Addictions Care Center -- (518) 465-5470St. Peter’s Addiction Recovery Center – (518) 458-8888.
Johnstown local accused of stealing funds from business
Police arrested Brandie R. Johnson, 33 of Johnstown on November 14. Johnson is accused of stealing funds from a Galway business.
Albany man facing felony drug charges after crash
After Albany County Sheriff's deputies tried to pull him over on Sunday, Jimmy N. Lindor, 33, allegedly crashed into a bus stop at the corner of Washington Avenue and North Hawk Street.
OAG: 45 firearms turned in at gun buyback
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that 45 firearms were turned in to law enforcement at a gun buyback. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) along with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office accepted working and non-working firearms, without question, in exchange for compensation.
