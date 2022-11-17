ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Rensselaer County investigators search for missing teen

Investigators in Rensselaer County need your help finding a missing teen. Francis Jett, 13, was last seen Thursday walking north on 107th Street in Lansingburgh. She had just left Knickerbocker School. Investigators think she may be trying to visit family in North Carolina. Francis is 5 feet, 2 inches tall...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

2 dead, 2 hospitalized in Columbia County crash

Two students are dead, and two other people are in the hospital after a head-on car crash in Columbia County last night. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, one driver, 19-year-old Michael Shepherd, was pulled from a burning car with life-threatening injuries. Two passengers, 20-year-old Boburmirzo Sharipov and...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Man pleads not guilty in deadly Albany hit-and-run

A man is now charged in the hit-and-run death of Tanisha Brathwaite. Nsikak Okure, 34, appeared in court on Monday morning. Braithwaite, 31, was killed in September at the corner of Clinton Avenue and North Swan Street. With his attorneys by his side, Okure pleaded not guilty to an 11...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

What’s next once Glens Falls’ Lehigh plant closes?

Next year, the city of Glens Falls is set to lose one of the factories that operate along its southern edge on the Hudson River. It was announced last week that Lehigh Cement Co. would close its Glens Falls plant next year, after over 100 years in the city. The city didn't have much advance notice.
GLENS FALLS, NY
FOX 28 Spokane

Gunfight in upstate NY wounds 3, including Vermont deputy

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gunfire on the streets of Saratoga Springs, New York, left at least three people wounded, including an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont who was shot multiple times by police. The gunfire broke out at 3 a.m. Sunday in the historic downtown of the small city, known for its thoroughbred horse racing. Two men were shooting at each other as police arrived, including a deputy from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. Saratoga Springs officials say the responding officers shot the deputy when he didn’t drop his weapon. The deputy’s girlfriend was grazed by a bullet. A man from Utica was shot by the sheriff’s deputy. All three were hospitalized in stable condition.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Several North Albany Middle School students potentially exposed to marijuana edibles

North Albany Middle School is alerting parents after several students reported exposure to suspected marijuana edibles.In a message shared on the district website, North Albany Middle School Principal Andrea Piper says students reported exposure and possible ingestion. No students showed any symptoms. They've been assessed by the school nurse, and the school is following its Student Code of Conduct.The message reads, "Our school staff will be talking with our students about the significant health risks associated with underage substance usage. Our building Student Support Services Team also will be working with our teachers to hold additional conversations with our students as necessary."It's not clear how the students were exposed, where the edibles came from, or whether it happened on school property.Principal Piper asks parents to talk with their children about potentially dangerous consequences regarding substance use and distribution, which violate the Student Code of Conduct. Parents are offered several resources, including the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, and these additional local resources: Northern Rivers -- (518) 426-2600Hope House -- (518) 482-4673The Addictions Care Center -- (518) 465-5470St. Peter’s Addiction Recovery Center – (518) 458-8888.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

OAG: 45 firearms turned in at gun buyback

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that 45 firearms were turned in to law enforcement at a gun buyback. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) along with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office accepted working and non-working firearms, without question, in exchange for compensation.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy