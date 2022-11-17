A new DTE Energy rate increase will go into effect, but it’s not what was anticipated for consumers. DTE had wanted an additional $388 million — an increase of 8.8% for households — in annual revenue to maintain the energy grid. But they didn’t get it. They were allowed a rate increase of less than one percent from a decision made by the Michigan Public Service Commission at a recent meeting.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO