Lexington, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WKYT 27

Construction for Lexington Sporting Club soccer fields begins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Construction for the Lexington Sporting Club’s soccer fields has begun. Monday, the Lexington Mayor’s office confirmed that construction near the Athens Boonesboro exit of I-75 is for the Lexington Sporting Club’s recreational Soccer fields. The fledgling club has faced several setbacks since its...
The Comeback

College football world reacts to big Mark Stoops news

Mark Stoops won’t be leaving Lexington anytime soon. Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats agreed to terms on a new contract extension Sunday. The extension will keep the Wildcats’ football head coach in town until 2030. Action Network reporter and college football insider Brett McMurphy tweeted Sunday, “Mark Stoops receives an extension at Kentucky thru 2030 season, Read more... The post College football world reacts to big Mark Stoops news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
247Sports

John Calipari's preseason warning message now makes sense

John Calipari tried to warn you, Big Blue Nation. On Nov. 1, just six days before the start of Kentucky's season, Calipari put out a Twitter video pumping the breaks on any preseason hype for his Wildcats who entered the season ranked fourth in the AP Poll. "As I get...
wymt.com

Beloved Southern Kentucky football coach laid to rest

STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several hundred people packed a church Monday for the funeral of a beloved Southern Kentucky high school football coach. The parking lot at Grace Fellowship Church in Stanford was full, along with nearly every seat inside for the funeral of Robbie Lucas. The Somerset High School...
wymt.com

No. 4 Kentucky falls in Spokane against No. 2 Gonzaga

(WYMT) - Kentucky has picked up a second loss in one week, falling 88-72 to No. 2 Gonzaga. Rasir Bolton led all scorers with 24 points. Oscar Tshiebwe had 20 points and 15 rebounds after breaking his double-double streak against SC State. This is the first installment of a multi-year...
ClutchPoints

John Calipari drops Oscar Tshiebwe truth bomb after Kentucky basketball loss to Gonzaga

The Kentucky Wildcats suffered their second loss of the season Sunday, as John Calipari and his boys absorbed an 88-72 defeat in Spokane at the hands of the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Not a lot went in favor of Kentucky basketball in that game, especially on offense. The Wildcats shot just 39.1 percent from the field. They were particularly hurt by their woeful accuracy from behind the arc, with Kentucky making just six of their 25 attempts from deep.
southeasthoops.com

Reaction: Kentucky Basketball Must Change Offense After Loss To Gonzaga

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our reaction to Kentucky basketball losing 88-72 to Gonzaga in Spokane. The Zags jumped out to a 41-25 lead at halftime and didn’t look back in notching the 16-point win over the Wildcats, who now sit at 3-2 on the season.
wymt.com

Mark Stoops signs contract extension with Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Coach Stoops has signed a contract to remain in Lexington through the 2030 season. Stoops’ new contract removes the clause that would grant automatic extensions based on a number of wins and instead sets his salary at $9 million a year starting in February and running through June 2031.
Wildcats Today

Three Keys to Victory For Kentucky Against Gonzaga

No. 4 Kentucky (3-1) has made the trek out west to Spokane to take on the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-1) in a marquee November showdown.  Each team is looking to make a statement after suffering tough losses to other Power Five competition. The Sunday night spotlight is on Spokane Arena and the ...
wymt.com

EKU Football to host first round of NCAA FCS Playoffs

RICHMOND, Ky. - (EKU Athletics) For the 22nd time in school history, the EKU football team will compete in the FCS Playoffs, hosting Gardner-Webb at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 at CG Bank Field at Roy Kidd Stadium. The Colonels (7-4) earned one of the 11 automatic qualifier berths...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops explodes on officiating crew after questionable intentional grounding call

Mark Stoops unleashed his fury on the officials during the Kentucky-Georgia game with his team driving against No. 1 Georgia in the 4th quarter. The Wildcats faced a 3rd-and-13 at the Georgia 20 with less than 4-and-a-half minutes left in regulation, well positioned to at least kick a field goal and make it a 1-possession game. Will Levis, though, fired a pass out of bounds with the Bulldogs’ defense bearing down on him.
dawgpost.com

WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs fans Light up Kentucky's Stadium

LEXINGTON - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs always have a ton of fans that follow them wherever they go. Watch as Georgia fans light up Kroger Field Commonwealth Stadium on the campus of Kentucky. &t=TdrNM_umH8cQ04rUh6RzSg. * Exclusive Event: UGA DB Kelee Ringo Autograph Signing *. Ticket-holders to this exclusive...
wymt.com

Kentucky is first state with Pharmacist-led colon screening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year, the American Cancer Society’s estimates the number of colorectal cancer cases in the United States will exceeding 100,000. Many people hesitate to get preventative screenings such as colonoscopies, but experts say early detection is important. Medical groups in Kentucky are finding solutions to...
