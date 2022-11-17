Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Construction for Lexington Sporting Club soccer fields begins
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Construction for the Lexington Sporting Club’s soccer fields has begun. Monday, the Lexington Mayor’s office confirmed that construction near the Athens Boonesboro exit of I-75 is for the Lexington Sporting Club’s recreational Soccer fields. The fledgling club has faced several setbacks since its...
wdrb.com
Lexington 11-year-old gets phone call and encouragement from former UK Wildcat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 11-year-old Lexington, Kentucky, boy who dreams of playing for the Kentucky Wildcats is all smiles after he got a phone call from one of his idols. According to a report by LEX 18, Isaiah Long has been a Kentucky basketball fan for as long as...
College football world reacts to big Mark Stoops news
Mark Stoops won’t be leaving Lexington anytime soon. Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats agreed to terms on a new contract extension Sunday. The extension will keep the Wildcats’ football head coach in town until 2030. Action Network reporter and college football insider Brett McMurphy tweeted Sunday, “Mark Stoops receives an extension at Kentucky thru 2030 season, Read more... The post College football world reacts to big Mark Stoops news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
With more pressure on him than ever before at Kentucky, John Calipari's forced to figure a way out and up
John Calipari's had his share of talented teams that doubled as in-season, work-as-you-go projects. In some years, he's successfully navigated the difficult, self-prompted assignment of figuring out how to get a roster lacking in familiarity to play at the highest level in college basketball. But only once before has a...
Dan Dickau previews Gonzaga-Kentucky showdown with Wildcats' assistant coach Orlando Antigua
Gonzaga hosts the Kentucky Wildcats at the Spokane Arena on Sunday in one of the most anticipated early-season matchups of the 2022-23 college basketball season. Before the game tips off listen to the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast featuring special Orlando Antigua, who serves as John Calipari's assistant coach.
247Sports
John Calipari's preseason warning message now makes sense
John Calipari tried to warn you, Big Blue Nation. On Nov. 1, just six days before the start of Kentucky's season, Calipari put out a Twitter video pumping the breaks on any preseason hype for his Wildcats who entered the season ranked fourth in the AP Poll. "As I get...
wymt.com
Beloved Southern Kentucky football coach laid to rest
STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several hundred people packed a church Monday for the funeral of a beloved Southern Kentucky high school football coach. The parking lot at Grace Fellowship Church in Stanford was full, along with nearly every seat inside for the funeral of Robbie Lucas. The Somerset High School...
wymt.com
No. 4 Kentucky falls in Spokane against No. 2 Gonzaga
(WYMT) - Kentucky has picked up a second loss in one week, falling 88-72 to No. 2 Gonzaga. Rasir Bolton led all scorers with 24 points. Oscar Tshiebwe had 20 points and 15 rebounds after breaking his double-double streak against SC State. This is the first installment of a multi-year...
John Calipari drops Oscar Tshiebwe truth bomb after Kentucky basketball loss to Gonzaga
The Kentucky Wildcats suffered their second loss of the season Sunday, as John Calipari and his boys absorbed an 88-72 defeat in Spokane at the hands of the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Not a lot went in favor of Kentucky basketball in that game, especially on offense. The Wildcats shot just 39.1 percent from the field. They were particularly hurt by their woeful accuracy from behind the arc, with Kentucky making just six of their 25 attempts from deep.
southeasthoops.com
Reaction: Kentucky Basketball Must Change Offense After Loss To Gonzaga
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our reaction to Kentucky basketball losing 88-72 to Gonzaga in Spokane. The Zags jumped out to a 41-25 lead at halftime and didn’t look back in notching the 16-point win over the Wildcats, who now sit at 3-2 on the season.
wymt.com
Mark Stoops signs contract extension with Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Coach Stoops has signed a contract to remain in Lexington through the 2030 season. Stoops’ new contract removes the clause that would grant automatic extensions based on a number of wins and instead sets his salary at $9 million a year starting in February and running through June 2031.
Halftime Thoughts: Gonzaga Dominating Kentucky 41-25 at the Break
Through 20 minutes, No. 2 Gonzaga is completely dominating the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats, leading 41-25 at the half. Here are some thoughts at the break: From the get-go, it was pretty clear that Kentucky wasn't right. The energy from the No. 4 Wildcats has been far from good, as the Zags are ...
Three Keys to Victory For Kentucky Against Gonzaga
No. 4 Kentucky (3-1) has made the trek out west to Spokane to take on the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-1) in a marquee November showdown. Each team is looking to make a statement after suffering tough losses to other Power Five competition. The Sunday night spotlight is on Spokane Arena and the ...
wymt.com
EKU Football to host first round of NCAA FCS Playoffs
RICHMOND, Ky. - (EKU Athletics) For the 22nd time in school history, the EKU football team will compete in the FCS Playoffs, hosting Gardner-Webb at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 at CG Bank Field at Roy Kidd Stadium. The Colonels (7-4) earned one of the 11 automatic qualifier berths...
Get up; It's Gameday! No. 1 Georgia vs Kentucky
It's a Georgia football gameday! The Dawgs take on Kentucky at 3:30 PM!
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops explodes on officiating crew after questionable intentional grounding call
Mark Stoops unleashed his fury on the officials during the Kentucky-Georgia game with his team driving against No. 1 Georgia in the 4th quarter. The Wildcats faced a 3rd-and-13 at the Georgia 20 with less than 4-and-a-half minutes left in regulation, well positioned to at least kick a field goal and make it a 1-possession game. Will Levis, though, fired a pass out of bounds with the Bulldogs’ defense bearing down on him.
dawgpost.com
WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs fans Light up Kentucky's Stadium
LEXINGTON - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs always have a ton of fans that follow them wherever they go. Watch as Georgia fans light up Kroger Field Commonwealth Stadium on the campus of Kentucky. &t=TdrNM_umH8cQ04rUh6RzSg. * Exclusive Event: UGA DB Kelee Ringo Autograph Signing *. Ticket-holders to this exclusive...
spectrumnews1.com
Lexington’s Crossroads Church helping feed nearly 100,000 people for Holidays
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Crossroads church is helping to provide as many as 100,000 people with a full plate on Thanksgiving. Crossroads church is continuing with its annual thanksgiving food drive. Families and more at Crossroads in Lexington bring back efforts to central Kentucky. 4 out of 9 of the...
wymt.com
Kentucky is first state with Pharmacist-led colon screening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year, the American Cancer Society’s estimates the number of colorectal cancer cases in the United States will exceeding 100,000. Many people hesitate to get preventative screenings such as colonoscopies, but experts say early detection is important. Medical groups in Kentucky are finding solutions to...
