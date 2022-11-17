New BET Plus Christmas film now released, film shot in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A new Christmas film has been released Thursday on the BET Plus streaming service with scenes shot right here in Augusta.

The BET Plus original movie “ Christmas Party Crashers ” stars Skye Townsend (HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show”) and Jaime M. Callica (Tyler Perry’s “Ruthless”).

According to the synopsis, the holiday film focuses on two grifters, who meet after crashing the same millionaire’s Christmas party, and they agree to work together, not knowing that they will find something more important than money or fame.

Augusta-known filmmaker, Mark Crump, is a producer on this film.

Producers were hosting casting calls in Augusta for background actors for this Christmas movie back in May and June.

According to Crump, the entire movie was shot in Augusta.

“Christmas Party Crashers” can be seen now on the BET Plus streaming app.

To watch the full trailer, click here .

