After several delays and a construction project that spanned three Mayoral administrations, Boston’s new City Hall Plaza is finally open!. On a sunny Friday morning last week, the newly renovated City Hall Plaza welcomed members of the public to explore the various new installations, including Hanover Walk, a fully accessible path for wheelchair users connecting Cambridge Street to Congress Street, a new playground, and a terrace of fountains (which are dry for the winter).

BOSTON, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO