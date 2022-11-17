ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RTAs Are Giving Their Riders A Holiday Bonus

Building off successful fare-free programs in the Worcester area, Merrimack Valley, and elsewhere, all 15 of the commonwealth's Regional Transit Authorities (every non-MBTA bus route in the state, in other words) will suspend fare collection for the holiday season, from this Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, until New Year's Eve.
PHOTOS: Boston City Hall Plaza’s Grand Opening

After several delays and a construction project that spanned three Mayoral administrations, Boston’s new City Hall Plaza is finally open!. On a sunny Friday morning last week, the newly renovated City Hall Plaza welcomed members of the public to explore the various new installations, including Hanover Walk, a fully accessible path for wheelchair users connecting Cambridge Street to Congress Street, a new playground, and a terrace of fountains (which are dry for the winter).
