Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Chef Spends $3,500 On Erewhon Groceries For A Client: "That is more than I make in a month"C. HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Aldi Opens New Store in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Owner of the world's oldest dog offers the following guidanceB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Related
The562.org’s Athletes of the Week
The562’s Athletes of the Week is sponsored by the Long Beach Century Club. Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to the Long Beach Century Club and Naples Rib Company for their support. HIGH SCHOOL. Kaleb Foster, Lakewood Football. Lakewood’s rushing attack once again led the way...
Lakewood Football Will Host CIF-SS Championship Saturday Against Northwood
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The Lakewood Lancers will make history this week as they host the CIF Southern Section Division 8 football championship against Northwood Saturday at 7 p.m. at the newly-renovated John Ford Stadium. The Lancers are playing in...
VIDEO: CIF-SS Cross Country Championships
The562’s coverage of cross country and track and field is sponsored by Bryson Financial. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school...
CIF Cross Country: Poly’s Rhone, Millikan’s Parra Qualify For State
The562’s coverage of cross country and track and field is sponsored by Bryson Financial. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown...
VIDEO: Aujane Luckey Makes College Commitment
The562’s coverage of cross country and track and field is sponsored by Bryson Financial. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Roxy Kuper-Wilson is a senior at Wilson High School. After joining the school newspaper sophomore year, she worked her...
Long Beach State Men’s Basketball Scores Big Win
Marcus Tsohonis gave Long Beach State a glimpse of what the future can look like for the Beach as they search for their identity with a few new faces on the team. Tsohonis scored a game-high 20 points and had five steals as Long Beach State defeated St. Katherine 84-55 Saturday afternoon.
College Football Playoff rankings: USC Trojans have clear path to playoffs
The latest AP Top 25 poll has dropped, and the biggest winner is USC when it comes to its impact on the College Football Playoff rankings. It’s almost December, which means more than ever before this season College Football games mean something. The margin for error is so insanely slim and the number of ways a team can pay itself out of the College Football Playoffs is plentiful.
foxla.com
This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA
LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
You need to earn this much to buy a home in L.A.
It will surprise no one that it can cost an arm and a leg to purchase a home in a pricey town like Los Angeles. But what may shock you is how much you need to earn annually to make home buying work. An analysis from the real estate site Redfin finds that would-be homeowners […]
SoCal to see warm, breezy conditions on Monday
Southern California will see sunny and breezy conditions on Monday and the next several days, with a very warm Thanksgiving Day.
3 Great Seafood Places in California
If you love eating seafood from time to time and you also happen to live in California, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in California that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these seafood places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Mountain lion keeps coming back to one Corona neighborhood, resident says
Imagine walking outside of your home to a mountain lion roaming through your neighborhood. This apparently has happened several times near one Corona home.
2urbangirls.com
At least one killed on southland freeway
IRWINDALE, Calif. – At least one person died Sunday evening on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Irwindale. The crash on the southbound 605 Freeway at Lower Azusa Road was reported at 5:39 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. The crash temporarily shut down three lanes on the...
Car bursts into flames on 10 Freeway in Pomona
Fire crews raced to put out a massive car fire blocking the 10 Freeway in Pomona on Saturday. The vehicle was discovered around 3 a.m. on the interchange between the 57 Freeway and the 10 Freeway near Cal Poly Pomona. Firefighters found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames after an apparent collision, according to the […]
Southland Gas Prices Keep Dropping
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 3.5 cents Sunday to $5.316, its lowest amount since Sept. 7.
spectrumnews1.com
SoCal gas prices keep dropping
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 3.5 cents Sunday to $5.316, its lowest amount since Sept. 7. The average price has dropped 43 times in 46 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.178, including 4.1 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 19.6 cents less than one week ago and 60.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 61.8 cents more than one year ago.
nomadlawyer.org
Torrance: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Torrance, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Torrance California. Located in the South Bay of Los Angeles County, Torrance is a vibrant and diverse city. It has a laid-back atmosphere, beautiful beaches, and a variety of dining and cultural options. It is an excellent destination for the whole family. It offers...
‘Keep him and his family in your prayers’: Recruit struck in South Whittier in ‘grave’ condition
One of the law enforcement recruits struck by a car in South Whittier Wednesday morning is in a fight for his life, the department announced Sunday. “We remain hopeful for all involved to have a full and speedy recovery, however one recruit, Alejandro Martinez, has suffered setbacks that have left him in grave condition,” the […]
2urbangirls.com
Radio personality Josefa Salinas dies unexpectedly
Long-time radio personality Josefa Salinas died unexpectedly this week according to her colleague at Old School 104.7 FM. Radio DJ Jimmy Reyes announced her passing on his social media account Nov. 16. “Today has been an emotional day, found out that our hermana Josefa Salinas passed away. There’s so much...
paininthepass.info
High Wind Advisory For Saturday Morning For The Inland Empire
FONTANA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A High Wind Advisory for Saturday morning November 19, 2022. A warm Santa Ana Winds Event for the Inland Empire Valleys locations, mountains and the Cajon Pass. Strong Santa Ana winds will not be as strong as on Wednesday morning. Southern California Weather...
The 562
Long Beach, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT
Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.https://www.the562.org
Comments / 0