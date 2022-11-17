Read full article on original website
Related
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline makes statement on white supremacist stickers
Recently, people out walking their dogs in Saline began noticing stickers on phone polls – stickers promoting Patriot Front, a white supremacist pressure group. Brandy Bar-Herschman told the Sun Times News that she and her friends began noticing more and more of them and got into contact with the City to get them removed from public property.
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline's 47th Annual Holiday Parade “Christmas Around the World”
It’s a “Christmas Around the World,” this year for our 47th Annual Holiday Parade in Downtown Saline. The parade is scheduled for Saturday, December 3rd, at 5:30 pm. Over the years this event has steadily gained a reputation as one of the biggest and best Holiday Parades in all southeast Michigan.
thesuntimesnews.com
Freedom Twp: Synopsis of Board Mtg 11-10-22
Members present: Lindemann, Bristle, Layher, Huehl, Schaible absent-none 21 public in attendance. Board heard public comment, communications received, and treasurer, clerk, planning commission, ordinance enforcement officer and zoning administrator’s reports. Items approved:. Minutes for October 11, 2022. Treasurer’s report. To accept the quote from McLennan’s Landscaping for $1,280...
thesuntimesnews.com
MISCA Announces 2022 Girls' Swim and Dive Dream Team
This past weekend state championships were held for 3 divisions of swimming and diving for girls in Michigan. Each year the Michigan Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (MISCA) honors the top performances in each event by naming a Dream Team!. The MISCA dream team is made up of athletes from all...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Swim and Dive Places Well at State Finals
While being a small group, the Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team had a strong showing at the D3 state finals in Holland this weekend by coming home with a 15th-place finish. Six Bulldogs qualified for the state finals throughout the season and all six helped Chelsea move on to Saturday’s finals in all six events they swam in the preliminaries for Friday.
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Swim and Dive Finishes Third at D1 State Finals
A small but mighty Saline girls’ swim and dive team pulled off the surprise of the weekend by finishing third at the Division 1 state finals at Oakland University Saturday. The Hornets qualified nine with six swimmers and three divers participating and by D1 standards that is a small team.
thesuntimesnews.com
Heartbreaking Ending for Dexter in D2 Semifinals
The greatest season in Dexter football history came to a heartbreaking end in a 20-17 double overtime loss to Forest Hills Central in the Division 2 state semifinals Saturday. The game was played in a snowstorm in the second half and overtime and saw FHC tie the game on the final play of regulation and pull out the win in the second overtime to ruin the Dreads hopes of a trip to Ford Field.
Comments / 0