The greatest season in Dexter football history came to a heartbreaking end in a 20-17 double overtime loss to Forest Hills Central in the Division 2 state semifinals Saturday. The game was played in a snowstorm in the second half and overtime and saw FHC tie the game on the final play of regulation and pull out the win in the second overtime to ruin the Dreads hopes of a trip to Ford Field.

DEXTER, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO