Ukraine war: Hope returns to Kherson after Russian forces leave
In the week since Russia pulled out of the southern city of Kherson, visceral relief has been replaced with an optimistic busyness. As an acoustic band plays Western covers, queues of people snake around the city's main square. There are tents where residents can get a hot drink or first...
Russia-Ukraine war live: blackouts likely across Ukraine until March, energy provider says
Blackouts could last longer, depending on future Russian attacks
Biden mocks Republican midterms slump at turkey pardon: ‘The only red wave is if Commander knocks over the cranberry sauce’
President Joe Biden on Monday granted executive clemency to Chocolate and Chip, a pair of turkeys who would have otherwise faced the death penalty but will now live out their lives as guests of the North Carolina State University’s poultry science program. The turkeys, both of whom hail from the Tar Heel State, were pardoned during a ceremony on the South Lawn, a tradition that dates back to the administration of Abraham Lincoln. Their names were chosen by an annual contest, though Mr Biden quipped that they could have easily been named “Chips” and “Science” — a reference to...
Two prominent Iranian actresses arrested - state media
Two prominent Iranian actresses have been arrested for publicly supporting mass anti-government protests, the country's state-run media reports. Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi are accused of collusion and acting against Iran's authorities, Irna news agency says. Both women earlier appeared in public without their headscarves - a gesture of solidarity...
Iran says it enriches uranium to 60% purity at Fordo site
Iran says it has begun producing enriched uranium at 60% purity at its underground Fordo nuclear plant,
Spotlight on Malaysia's king to resolve election stalemate
Malaysia's election uncertainty has deepened after a political bloc refused to support either reformist leader Anwar Ibrahim or rival Malay nationalist Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister, three days after divisive polls produced no outright winner
Albanian migrant: 'I wish I'd never tried to enter the UK illegally'
"I didn't seek asylum. I told them I was an economic migrant," said Artan. "They gave us plastic bags with our belongings; I was told tomorrow morning you will arrive in Tirana." Unlike other Albanians who have entered the UK illegally on small boats and claimed asylum he was quickly...
