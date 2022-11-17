ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Ukraine war: Hope returns to Kherson after Russian forces leave

In the week since Russia pulled out of the southern city of Kherson, visceral relief has been replaced with an optimistic busyness. As an acoustic band plays Western covers, queues of people snake around the city's main square. There are tents where residents can get a hot drink or first...
The Independent

Biden mocks Republican midterms slump at turkey pardon: ‘The only red wave is if Commander knocks over the cranberry sauce’

President Joe Biden on Monday granted executive clemency to Chocolate and Chip, a pair of turkeys who would have otherwise faced the death penalty but will now live out their lives as guests of the North Carolina State University’s poultry science program. The turkeys, both of whom hail from the Tar Heel State, were pardoned during a ceremony on the South Lawn, a tradition that dates back to the administration of Abraham Lincoln. Their names were chosen by an annual contest, though Mr Biden quipped that they could have easily been named “Chips” and “Science” — a reference to...
RALEIGH, NC
BBC

Two prominent Iranian actresses arrested - state media

Two prominent Iranian actresses have been arrested for publicly supporting mass anti-government protests, the country's state-run media reports. Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi are accused of collusion and acting against Iran's authorities, Irna news agency says. Both women earlier appeared in public without their headscarves - a gesture of solidarity...
BBC

Albanian migrant: 'I wish I'd never tried to enter the UK illegally'

"I didn't seek asylum. I told them I was an economic migrant," said Artan. "They gave us plastic bags with our belongings; I was told tomorrow morning you will arrive in Tirana." Unlike other Albanians who have entered the UK illegally on small boats and claimed asylum he was quickly...

