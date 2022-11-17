ASU economist predicts Arizona will continue moving in the right direction if the Fed can navigate inflation issues. An Arizona State University economist said the Grand Canyon State has managed to withstand the one-two punch of COVID-19 and record-breaking inflation, and a rebound in 2023 is possible. But it may have to gird itself for a recession if the Federal Reserve System gets too aggressive with policy.

