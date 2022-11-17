ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

After body of missing Wilmington teen found, murder charge for suspect

By John Orona, Wilmington StarNews
Star News
Star News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05kKjV_0jEhdmbA00

The body of missing 16-year-old New Hanover High School junior Mi'Yonna Jones was found on Thursday morning in Pender County, Wilmington Police Department officials said in a news conference.

Mi'Yonna Jones was first reported missing Nov. 1.

Two suspects in the case were already in custody. Mi'Yonna's half-brother, 25-year-old Jahreese Jones, was taken into custody Nov. 2 after he was alleged to have been alone in his car with the now-deceased teen.

Jahreese Jones' girlfriend, 27-year-old Randi Johnson, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with felony obstruction of justice "providing false statements to law enforcement on numerous occasions with the intent to defraud the investigation," according to court documents.

On Friday, Wilmington authorities charged Jahreese Jones with first-degree murder in the death of Mi'Yonna Jones, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

In the New Hanover County Superior Court Friday for his first appearance in the murder charge, Jones was assigned a public defender and was told he would be held without bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 8.

Wilmington police also announced that Judy McKnight, a relative of Jones, was arrested on obstruction of justice charges Thursday in relation to the case. She's being held on a $100,000 bail.

Searching the landfill

Police began searching the New Hanover County Landfill for Mi'Yonna Jones on Nov. 3

“We want to send our condolences to her family and friends during this extremely difficult time,” said Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams during Thursday's announcement.

The case has gripped the Port City all month, especially after police and other authorities began searching the city's primary landfill. Last week, online rumors swirled to such an extent that WPD issued online missives to tamp down speculation.

Wilmington police acknowledged the stress and strains the incident had on the city and the police force itself.

"It has been a very somber two weeks for the entire community and has unfortunately come to a tragic end," Williams added. Wilmington police also recognized the massive scope of the investigation and thanked the multiple agencies and other authorities involved including New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, New Hanover County Environmental Management, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Brunswick Search and Rescue, Wilmington Fire Department, Pender County Sheriff’s Office and the CUE Center for Missing Persons.

“This case has taken a mental toll on our officers and for others directly involved,” added Williams. “I want to remind the public that this is an active, on-going investigation and we are doing everything in our power to ensure that these criminals are charged to the fullest extent of the law for their role in this despicable crime.”

Reporter John Orona can be reached at 910-343-2327 or jorona@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: After body of missing Wilmington teen found, murder charge for suspect

Comments / 22

BostonTransplant?
4d ago

Even though I knew this girl probably wasn't alive, I was hoping and praying she was. My daughter is also 16 and goes to New Hanover High as well, although she didn't know Mi'yonna. This is just such a tragedy, a young and beautiful girls life taken, it seems to be the daily regular thing in the news these days. The saddest part is her own BROTHER... how could he!? How can ANYONE hurt a child, nevermind her own brother....what gives, what did she do to deserve this 😭... This poor little girl lost her life for nothing, just because her brother just happend to be one of the many evil b@st@rds in the world! My heart breaks for this girl and her family. Very local to me, too close to home. 😪😔💔🙏 This has got to stop. #StopHarmingChildren!

Reply
10
Cyndi Silva
4d ago

Such a senseless loss..Her own half brother, what the hell is going on in this world..My prayers are with the family and want to Thank all the law enforcement agency's who worked so hard to find her God Bless you all and to DA Ben Davis who will get Justice for this beautiful Young lady..Parents love your child tell them you love them everyday and have them be Aware of their surrounding's..

Reply(1)
4
Kimmie Raynor
4d ago

so sad for the young lady to loss her life this way, prayers to her family and friends dearing this difficult time 🙏✝️🙏✝️🙏✝️🙏✝️

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

Wilmington Police Department looking for missing teenager

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 15-year-old Jahmir Troy. Per the announcement, Troy is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. Troy was last seen on Nov. 18 in the 500 block of...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Second person charged in connection to illegal sale of Bladen Co. land parcel

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A second person has been charged in connection to the alleged illegal sale of a parcel of land, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Shane Charleston Todd, 52, of Bladenboro, was charged Monday with conspiracy to commit forgery of deeds/wills, conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretense. He received a $20,000 unsecured bond.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they are searching for 14-year-old Brody Joseph Walker. Per the announcement, Walker is 5 foot 11 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing jeans, a dark T-shirt and Vans shoes. Walker was...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Bladen County man arrested for selling cocaine near day care facility

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year-old Patrick Tremaine Rhodie after an investigation into the illegal sale and delivery of cocaine. Rhodie was arrested without incident on Friday. Nov. 18 on Slingsby Street in Elizabethtown. “The outstanding warrants stemmed from undercover controlled purchases of cocaine...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Fire Department hosts Weapons of Mass Destruction training

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department recently hosted a special training session at Cape Fear Community College’s North Campus Safety Training Facility. A Weapons of Mass Destruction training took place last week, providing first responders tips on recognizing the signs of a potential hazardous weapons. In...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest

Election day results are now official across Southeastern North Carolina now that county boards of elections conducted canvasses on Friday morning. RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as founder of Moms N Mourning leaves courtroom after first appearance. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Body of 16-year-old Miyonna Jones found in Pender County

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The two week search for a missing Wilmington teen has ended with the discovery of the 16-year-old’s body in Pender County. Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams and District Attorney Ben David released those details during a news conference on Thursday afternoon. They said there...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Former sheriff Jody Greene wants $170,000 payout from county

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jody Greene, former sheriff and now sheriff-elect of Columbus County, wants the county to pay him $170,000 for 2,400 hours of comp time, 184 banked holidays, and 11 administrative hours. However, under federal law, Greene is considered an ‘exempt employee.’ The county’s interim finance director Melanie...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The body of missing 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was found Thursday morning in Pender County, the Wilmington Police Department said. Jones was declared missing on Nov. 2 and was last seen the day before in Wilmington. Jahreese Jones, Miyonna’s half-brother, and his girlfriend, Randi Johnson, are charged...
WILMINGTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Driver Dies In Head On Collision

Around 11:30am Monday, authorities said a westbound Ford Expedition SUV traveled into the eastbound lanes of US 70, just east of the Johnston County line, and struck a Chevrolet pickup truck head on. The unidentified driver of the pickup truck died at the scene. The SUV driver was transported to...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington announces ice skating and more holiday events

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced a synthetic ice rink, a second tree lighting event, and a suite of other holiday events. The ice rink will be open from Dec. 1-9, cost $5 per person and requires pre-registration via the city website or 910-341-7855. Each 1-hour block includes 45 minutes for skating and 15 for signing waivers and putting on skates. Live Oak Bank Pavilion is located at 10 Cowan Street.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

TROOPERS: Cyclist yet to be identified after hit & run

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The State Highway Patrol is looking for a pick-up driver who they say hit a cyclist and kept on driving. According to troopers, the cyclist has serious injuries, is thus unable to communicate with investigators and so has yet to be positively identified. WITN is...
RICHLANDS, NC
Star News

Star News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
956K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

 http://starnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy