After body of missing Wilmington teen found, murder charge for suspect

The body of missing 16-year-old New Hanover High School junior Mi'Yonna Jones was found on Thursday morning in Pender County, Wilmington Police Department officials said in a news conference.

Mi'Yonna Jones was first reported missing Nov. 1.

Two suspects in the case were already in custody. Mi'Yonna's half-brother, 25-year-old Jahreese Jones, was taken into custody Nov. 2 after he was alleged to have been alone in his car with the now-deceased teen.

Jahreese Jones' girlfriend, 27-year-old Randi Johnson, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with felony obstruction of justice "providing false statements to law enforcement on numerous occasions with the intent to defraud the investigation," according to court documents.

On Friday, Wilmington authorities charged Jahreese Jones with first-degree murder in the death of Mi'Yonna Jones, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

In the New Hanover County Superior Court Friday for his first appearance in the murder charge, Jones was assigned a public defender and was told he would be held without bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 8.

Wilmington police also announced that Judy McKnight, a relative of Jones, was arrested on obstruction of justice charges Thursday in relation to the case. She's being held on a $100,000 bail.

Searching the landfill

Police began searching the New Hanover County Landfill for Mi'Yonna Jones on Nov. 3

“We want to send our condolences to her family and friends during this extremely difficult time,” said Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams during Thursday's announcement.

The case has gripped the Port City all month, especially after police and other authorities began searching the city's primary landfill. Last week, online rumors swirled to such an extent that WPD issued online missives to tamp down speculation.

Wilmington police acknowledged the stress and strains the incident had on the city and the police force itself.

"It has been a very somber two weeks for the entire community and has unfortunately come to a tragic end," Williams added. Wilmington police also recognized the massive scope of the investigation and thanked the multiple agencies and other authorities involved including New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, New Hanover County Environmental Management, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Brunswick Search and Rescue, Wilmington Fire Department, Pender County Sheriff’s Office and the CUE Center for Missing Persons.

“This case has taken a mental toll on our officers and for others directly involved,” added Williams. “I want to remind the public that this is an active, on-going investigation and we are doing everything in our power to ensure that these criminals are charged to the fullest extent of the law for their role in this despicable crime.”

Reporter John Orona can be reached at 910-343-2327 or jorona@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: After body of missing Wilmington teen found, murder charge for suspect