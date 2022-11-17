ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals fans throw some of the NFL's best tailgate parties, report says

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago
Do you think Bengals fans throw some of the best tailgates around? According to a new report, other fans agree.

Betway, an online betting company, recently ranked NFL tailgating parties based on online popularity. Bengals fans came in second, trailing behind Buffalo Bills fans at Highmark Stadium in first place and ahead of New England Patriots fans at Gillette Stadium in third place.

The report found that Bengals fans have the second most popular tailgate parties, with 21.1% of "positive sentiment data" and have been featured in over 166,000 social media posts, so far.

Bengals fans also easily beat out the Cleveland Browns fans at FirstEnergy Stadium who were ranked 28th overall. And in last place? Fans of the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field.

The numbers for how the Pittsburgh Steelers fanbase fared were not immediately available. Or maybe we somehow just conveniently overlooked them. We were fine knowing that it's clearly Bengals > Steelers.

As far as stadiums for tailgating, Paycor Stadium was ranked eighth overall by Betway, with the New York Jets and Giants and their home at MetLife Stadium crowned best overall. The rankings were determined from each team's stadium based on parking opening hours, parking prices and retail prices of tailgating essentials, such as charcoal, hot dogs, alcohol and soft drinks.

