Raleigh, NC

‘Scratching the surface’: Fayetteville’s Trey Parker to play for NC State basketball

By Rodd Baxley, The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago
Fayetteville native Trey Parker has signed to play college basketball at NC State.

Parker, who currently plays at Overtime Elite in Atlanta, announced his decision Wednesday night in an Instagram post. NC State announced on Thursday afternoon that Parker signed his National Letter of Intent.

A four-star recruit in the Class of 2023, Parker started his prep career at Cape Fear High School before transferring to Vertical Academy in Charlotte. Hampton, Kansas State and Mississippi State were among other schools showing interest.

The 6-foot-2 Parker, whose social media handles are @showtimetreyy, is known for his elite athleticism, viral dunks and a smooth shooting stroke. He has nearly 350,000 Instagram followers and is ranked No. 148 among Class of 2023 recruits, according to 247Sports.

“I think Trey is just scratching the surface of what he can become. He is an explosive athlete and probably one of the most entertaining high school basketball players out there, but there is a lot more to his game than just flash,” NC State coach Kevin Keatts said in a school-issued release.

“He understands the game and he’s equally able to play with or without the ball. He has deep range on his jump shot, but is also shifty enough to create offensive opportunities for himself and others. He’s just an incredibly difficult cover for a defender because of his jump shooting and ballhandling ability.

“He’s a young man that has shown over the last few years that he is willing to put in the time and effort to improve himself and work on his weaknesses. He is coachable and will put the work in to get better, and I’m excited to get him in our program.”

TOP BOYS PLAYERS:23 Fayetteville-area boys basketball players to watch in 2022-23 season

TOP GIRLS PLAYERS:15 Fayetteville-area girls basketball players to watch in 2022-23 season

CLASS OF 2023:College signings and commitments for Fayetteville-area Class of 2023 athletes

In his first three games with OTE, Parker averaged 15.7 points and 2.7 rebounds. In the 2019-20 season, Parker averaged 16.2 points and helped Cape Fear earn its first playoff win in 15 years.

Parker joins four-star recruit Dennis Parker II, a Richmond native, as part of the Wolfpack’s 2023 recruiting class. Trey’s older brother, Kwe, played collegiately at Tennessee and North Carolina A&T.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

