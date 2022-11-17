ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prineville, OR

centraloregondaily.com

Bend police make 6 DUII arrests in 48 hours: Here’s where and when

Bend Police arrested six people for DUII in a 48-hour period over the weekend, the department said Monday. That includes four in just over five hours. Here is the timeline of the incidents and arrests. The quotes come from a Bend PD release. Friday, 8:23 p.m. — “Bend Police responded...
BEND, OR
FOX 11 and 41

Hemp plant employees suffer burns in fire that prompts evacuation of Grass Valley, Oregon

GRASS VALLEY, Ore. — Five employees were burned when a hemp plant caught fire on Sunday afternoon, forcing the town of Grass Valley to be evacuated until at least Monday. “We are being told the evacuation order will remain in effect through the night. Tomorrow morning the professionals will assess the situation in the daylight,” the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday night in a Facebook post.Residents were evacuated to the nearby city of Moro and its fire station due to the threat of a potential explosion of combustible chemicals.The building was still burning and fully engulfed with small explosions reported several hours later.The sheriff’s office says five employees were burned with one person suffering significant burns.Grass Valley is a town about 125 miles east of Portland. Highway 97 was temporarily shut down due to the fire and evacuation but has since reopened. Officials are asking drivers to use caution as the area is surrounded with thick fog. There are no details on a cause or containment at this time.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
GRASS VALLEY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Update: Highway 97 reopens after crash

An accident north of Madras near Ashwood on Highway 97 closed the highway in both directions for over three hoursAs of 7 p.m. the Highway has reopened in both directions. An accident has closed Highway 97 at milepost 76 in both directions. The accident is north of Madras near Pony Butte Road. The accident occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 and prompted significant response from police, fire and EMS, as well as LifeFlight. The highway was closed for approximately four hours. More information will be provided as available. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Breaking: Crash closes Highway 97

An accident north of Madras near Ashwood on Highway 97 has closed the highway in both directionsAn accident has closed Highway 97 at milepost 76 in both directions. The accident is north of Madras near Pony Butte Road. The accident occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 and prompted significant response from police, fire and EMS, as well as LifeFlight. As of 4:45 p.m., the highway is closed, and ODOT expects extended delays and recommends alternate routes. More information will be provided as available. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MADRAS, OR
kykn.com

Salem Man Dies In Crash

On November 11, at approximately, 10:12PM, a silver Chevrolet Aveo, operated by Sabino Cuautenango-Zacualpa (25) of Salem, was traveling eastbound on Highway 58 during icy roadway conditions when he lost control of his vehicle. The Chevrolet Aveo crossed into the westbound lane and into the path of a white, 1999, Ford F-350 pickup, operated by Kenneth Lane, age 83, from La Pine, where the two vehicles collided. Cuautenango-Zacualpa was pronounced deceased at the scene. Lane sustained minor injuries and declined medical transport. Oregon State Police say Highway 58 was reduced to one lane for approximately 5 hours to investigate and clear the roadway.
SALEM, OR

