Two people killed, two others seriously injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 26 north of Madras
Two people were killed, one a 13-year-old boy, and two others were seriously injured Wednesday evening in a head-on crash involving a passing vehicle on foggy U.S. Highway 26 north of Madras, Oregon State Police reported. The post Two people killed, two others seriously injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 26 north of Madras appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Bend police make 6 DUII arrests in 48 hours: Here’s where and when
Bend Police arrested six people for DUII in a 48-hour period over the weekend, the department said Monday. That includes four in just over five hours. Here is the timeline of the incidents and arrests. The quotes come from a Bend PD release. Friday, 8:23 p.m. — “Bend Police responded...
FOX 11 and 41
Hemp plant employees suffer burns in fire that prompts evacuation of Grass Valley, Oregon
GRASS VALLEY, Ore. — Five employees were burned when a hemp plant caught fire on Sunday afternoon, forcing the town of Grass Valley to be evacuated until at least Monday. “We are being told the evacuation order will remain in effect through the night. Tomorrow morning the professionals will assess the situation in the daylight,” the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday night in a Facebook post.Residents were evacuated to the nearby city of Moro and its fire station due to the threat of a potential explosion of combustible chemicals.The building was still burning and fully engulfed with small explosions reported several hours later.The sheriff’s office says five employees were burned with one person suffering significant burns.Grass Valley is a town about 125 miles east of Portland. Highway 97 was temporarily shut down due to the fire and evacuation but has since reopened. Officials are asking drivers to use caution as the area is surrounded with thick fog. There are no details on a cause or containment at this time.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Prineville man, 75, killed in head-on collision with semi-truck on Hwy. 97 north of Madras
A 75-year-old Prineville man was killed Wednesday evening when his pickup truck crossed the center line of US Highway 97 north of Madras and collided with a semi-truck, Oregon State Police said Thursday. The post Prineville man, 75, killed in head-on collision with semi-truck on Hwy. 97 north of Madras appeared first on KTVZ.
KING-5
Suspect in Thurston County carjacking, shootout with police linked to double homicide in Oregon
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A suspect involved in a carjacking and shooting with police in Washington earlier this week is also linked to a double homicide in Oregon, according to prosecutors. The man allegedly involved in both the double homicide here in Oregon and the Washington shootout is Kaythan...
Update: Highway 97 reopens after crash
An accident north of Madras near Ashwood on Highway 97 closed the highway in both directions for over three hoursAs of 7 p.m. the Highway has reopened in both directions. An accident has closed Highway 97 at milepost 76 in both directions. The accident is north of Madras near Pony Butte Road. The accident occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 and prompted significant response from police, fire and EMS, as well as LifeFlight. The highway was closed for approximately four hours. More information will be provided as available. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Breaking: Crash closes Highway 97
An accident north of Madras near Ashwood on Highway 97 has closed the highway in both directionsAn accident has closed Highway 97 at milepost 76 in both directions. The accident is north of Madras near Pony Butte Road. The accident occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 and prompted significant response from police, fire and EMS, as well as LifeFlight. As of 4:45 p.m., the highway is closed, and ODOT expects extended delays and recommends alternate routes. More information will be provided as available. {loadposition sub-article-01}
kykn.com
Salem Man Dies In Crash
On November 11, at approximately, 10:12PM, a silver Chevrolet Aveo, operated by Sabino Cuautenango-Zacualpa (25) of Salem, was traveling eastbound on Highway 58 during icy roadway conditions when he lost control of his vehicle. The Chevrolet Aveo crossed into the westbound lane and into the path of a white, 1999, Ford F-350 pickup, operated by Kenneth Lane, age 83, from La Pine, where the two vehicles collided. Cuautenango-Zacualpa was pronounced deceased at the scene. Lane sustained minor injuries and declined medical transport. Oregon State Police say Highway 58 was reduced to one lane for approximately 5 hours to investigate and clear the roadway.
KATU.com
Police arrest boyfriend in connection to Redmond woman who went missing 11 years ago
Redmond Police said the boyfriend of a Redmond woman who went missing in 2011 has been arrested. Officers arrested 44-year-old Mark Raymond Frisby on Nov. 16 for the 11-year cold case homicide of his girlfriend Lorill Sinclaire. Sinclaire was last seen on Nov. 8, 2011, near Factoria Mall in Bellevue....
Sheriff, others sue to block new Oregon gun restrictions
Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect Friday.
focushillsboro.com
Ian Cranston Is Found Guilty Of Manslaughter In The Shooting At The Bend Nightclub
Shooting At The Bend Nightclub: More than a year after he shot and killed Barry Washington, Jr., an unarmed Black man outside a bar in downtown Bend, a Deschutes County jury on Wednesday convicted Ian Cranston guilty of first-degree manslaughter. Ian Cranston Is Found Guilty Of Manslaughter In The Shooting...
opb.org
Former Marylhurst University campus to become first affordable housing development for families in Lake Oswego
After sitting empty for several years, the former Marylhurst University property in Lake Oswego will soon become the site of a new affordable housing building, Marylhurst Commons. A coalition of local, state, and national organizations broke ground on the project Friday. Marylhurst Commons will consist of 100 units, ranging from...
KTVZ
Mom of Bend teen with health challenges seeks birthday cards from community
NewsChannel 21 has reported on the health challenges faced by Stryder Doescher over the years. Now, his mom is hoping the community can send birthday cards to the teen for his Nov. 27 birthday, at Postal Connections, 2660 NE Highway 20, Suite 610-338, Bend OR 97701.
