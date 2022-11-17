Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Related
SkySports
NFL Week 11 Stats: Travis Kelce sets tight end receiving record and New England Patriots extend win streak over New York Jets
Sky Sports statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange picks out the best stats the NFL has to offer from Week 11, including another 100-yard day for Travis Kelce to set a tight end receiving record... On Thursday night, Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Christian Watson added...
SkySports
San Francisco 49ers 38-10 Arizona Cardinals: Jimmy Garoppolo throws four TDs as 49ers win in Mexico
Jimmy Garoppolo tied a career high with four touchdown passes as the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday night in Mexico City. In the final NFL International Series game of the season, the 49ers (6-4) secured their third consecutive win in convincing fashion to move into a tie with the Seattle Seahawks for first place in the NFC West.
Evaluating Cardinals' Week 11 Snap Counts vs. 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals lost in ugly fashion under the bright lights of Monday Night Football, and the snap counts help tell the story.
SkySports
Zach Wilson: New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh refuses to commit to QB as team's starter
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has refused to commit to Zach Wilson as the team's starting quarterback ahead of their Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Wilson had his worst performance of the season last weekend in a 10-3 loss to division rivals the New England Patriots. The second-year quarterback completed 9 of 22 passes for just 77 yards.
SkySports
NFL Week 11: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce combine for three touchdowns as Kansas City Chiefs beat Los Angeles Chargers
Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third and decisive touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining as Kansas City Chiefs rallied to beat Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 to stay top of the AFC West. Story of the Game. Mahomes fashioned a 75-yard drive that culminated in a...
SkySports
What makes Justin Jefferson and 8-1 Minnesota Vikings the hottest team in the NFL?
As the Philadelphia Eagles' unbeaten streak came to an end last Monday night, one team stood out as the hottest team in football. The Minnesota Vikings, whose only loss in the year came to those Eagles in Week Two, now boast the longest win streak in the NFL (seven straight) and last week, they produced a true 'statement' win by heading into Buffalo and beating the Bills in the game of the season so far.
SkySports
Jeff Saturday: Can the Indianapolis Colts interim head coach keep team winning despite controversy surrounding his hiring?
Jeff Saturday got off to a winning start in his NFL coaching career last weekend, but his appointment on an interim basis at the Indianapolis Colts has undoubtedly divided opinion. Saturday served the Colts with distinction for 13 years as a player - the offensive lineman part of their Super...
SkySports
Arizona Cardinals looking to unleash Rondale Moore with more creative use of second-year receiver
The Arizona Cardinals may have reminded themselves recently of the gem they have in Rondale Moore - more expansive deployment of whom is threatening to unlock the best of the second-year wide receiver. Such can be the way of today's NFL that the smaller, speedier, yards-after-catch-savvy receivers coming out of...
Stephen A. Smith believes 76ers matchup could be Simmons turning point
Brooklyn’s Ben Simmons had the best night of the season on Sunday against the Grizzlies, and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith believes that a return to Philadelphia could be an important turning point for Simmons. On a segment of ESPN’s First Take, Smith discussed Philly’s possible reaction to Simmons’s...
DraftKings Sports & Social to bring sports betting, game day experience to Troy on Dec. 1
The new DraftKings Sports & Social, offering sports, dining, and entertainment that was announced for the Somerset Collection in Troy, is now set to open on Dec. 1, the two companies announced Tuesday morning. This location, at Somerset Collection south, is the first cobranded collaboration in the country for Live! Hospitality &...
Comments / 0