As the Philadelphia Eagles' unbeaten streak came to an end last Monday night, one team stood out as the hottest team in football. The Minnesota Vikings, whose only loss in the year came to those Eagles in Week Two, now boast the longest win streak in the NFL (seven straight) and last week, they produced a true 'statement' win by heading into Buffalo and beating the Bills in the game of the season so far.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO