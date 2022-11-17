ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

SkySports

San Francisco 49ers 38-10 Arizona Cardinals: Jimmy Garoppolo throws four TDs as 49ers win in Mexico

Jimmy Garoppolo tied a career high with four touchdown passes as the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday night in Mexico City. In the final NFL International Series game of the season, the 49ers (6-4) secured their third consecutive win in convincing fashion to move into a tie with the Seattle Seahawks for first place in the NFC West.
ARIZONA STATE
SkySports

Zach Wilson: New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh refuses to commit to QB as team's starter

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has refused to commit to Zach Wilson as the team's starting quarterback ahead of their Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Wilson had his worst performance of the season last weekend in a 10-3 loss to division rivals the New England Patriots. The second-year quarterback completed 9 of 22 passes for just 77 yards.
SkySports

What makes Justin Jefferson and 8-1 Minnesota Vikings the hottest team in the NFL?

As the Philadelphia Eagles' unbeaten streak came to an end last Monday night, one team stood out as the hottest team in football. The Minnesota Vikings, whose only loss in the year came to those Eagles in Week Two, now boast the longest win streak in the NFL (seven straight) and last week, they produced a true 'statement' win by heading into Buffalo and beating the Bills in the game of the season so far.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

