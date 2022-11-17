ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Law & Crime

Arizona Executes Convicted Killer Shortly After U.S. Supreme Court Denies Appeal Claiming Prosecutors Withheld Evidence

Murray Hooper, 76, was executed by the state of Arizona Wednesday morning after the Supreme Court rejected Hooper’s final appeals. Hooper’s execution is the third death sentence Arizona has carried out since resuming executions in May after an almost eight-year hiatus — and after Hooper spent nearly four decades on death row. Hooper was convicted for his role in a murder-for-hire involving multiple co-defendants, but Hooper was the only one of the defendants executed for the crime.
PHOENIX, AZ
Magnolia State Live

Former Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal council member sentenced to federal prison — stole thousands from tribe

A former tribal councilmember for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians was sentenced to 84 months in prison for embezzlement, perjury, and suborning perjury. According to court documents, Kevin Joseph Edwards, 51, of the Standing Pine Community, embezzled $12,178.40 from the Tribe by submitting fraudulent travel documents for reimbursement. Edwards...
JACKSON, MS
WSFA

Judge orders access to Kenneth Smith following execution attempt

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A United States District Court is ordering the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) to allow Kenneth Smith’s attorneys access to him on Saturday and Sunday after Thursday’s execution attempt. Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr. ordered that Smith’s attorneys be allowed to photograph puncture wounds...
ALABAMA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta judge chews out lawyer who missed court after suffering stroke on national TV

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An attorney who had a stroke and couldn’t make it to court is speaking only to Channel 2 Action News about the tongue-lashing he got from the judge. Matt Tucker is representing Hannah Payne, who is accused of shooting and killing 62-year-old Kenneth Herring while she was trying to make a citizens arrest after Herring was involved in a hit-and-run accident in 2019.
ATLANTA, GA
Daily Mail

Man who kidnapped and murdered Alabama student Aniah Blanchard, 19, whose remains were discovered buried in a wooded area weeks after she vanished in 2019 will face the death penalty if he is convicted at trial

The man who is accused of murdering a 19-year-old Alabama college student will face the death penalty if convicted. Ibraheem Yazeed, 32, was recently indicted by a grand jury on three counts related to the kidnapping and murder of Aniah Blanchard in 2019. The announcement of Yazeed's indictment was made...
AUBURN, AL
The Independent

Women’s body orders protection for family of gang-rape victim as men on death row walk free

Police in the Indian capital of Delhi have been served a notice asking them to provide protection to the family of a gang-rape victim after the three men convicted of the brutal crime were set free by the Supreme Court.On Wednesday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which functions under the Delhi government, furnished a notice to the Delhi police, which functions under the federal home ministry.In its notice, DCW said that it has taken suo moto cognizance for the welfare of the woman’s family and written to the Delhi police commissioner seeking information about the steps taken to ensure...
WHAS11

Grandmaster Jay appears in federal court, sentenced to 7 years in prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — John Johnson, the leader of the NFAC also known as Grandmaster Jay, appeared in federal court for sentencing Wednesday morning. A Louisville judge sentenced Johnson to seven years and two months in prison after he reportedly pointed an assault rifle at Louisville Metro Police officers staked out on rooftops in September 2020.
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS News

Missouri man serving 241-year sentence released from prison with help of judge who put him behind bars

When Bobby Bostic got out of prison last week, the first person he hugged was Evelyn Baker, the now-retired judge who sent him to prison nearly three decades ago. Baker, who spent the last four years fighting to get him out, said she was "ecstatic" to see Bostic walk out of prison after serving 27 years for a series of robberies he committed when he was 16.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Mother of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon charged with his murder as remains found

The mother of a 20-month old toddler who went missing six weeks ago has been charged with his murder, as police revealed that human remains – believed to be those of the little boy – had been discovered.Police in Savannah, Georgia, had been searching for Quinton Simon after he disappeared at the beginning of October, with his mother telling officers she had last seen him in his play pen.Police said the little boy’s mother, Leilani Simon, had been the one to alert the authorities to his disappearance, saying she had last seen him on October 5. They have been...
SAVANNAH, GA

