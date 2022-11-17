Read full article on original website
Outcry prompts Parole Board to pull plug on releasing convicted killer
A Mississippi man serving life for murder will not be paroled, the Parole Board decided Wednesday, reversing a previous decision to free him after more than 30 years in prison. Frederick Bell was convicted of capital murder for the May 1991 shooting of death 21-year-old Robert “Bert” Bell (no relation)...
Arizona Executes Convicted Killer Shortly After U.S. Supreme Court Denies Appeal Claiming Prosecutors Withheld Evidence
Murray Hooper, 76, was executed by the state of Arizona Wednesday morning after the Supreme Court rejected Hooper’s final appeals. Hooper’s execution is the third death sentence Arizona has carried out since resuming executions in May after an almost eight-year hiatus — and after Hooper spent nearly four decades on death row. Hooper was convicted for his role in a murder-for-hire involving multiple co-defendants, but Hooper was the only one of the defendants executed for the crime.
Former Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal council member sentenced to federal prison — stole thousands from tribe
A former tribal councilmember for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians was sentenced to 84 months in prison for embezzlement, perjury, and suborning perjury. According to court documents, Kevin Joseph Edwards, 51, of the Standing Pine Community, embezzled $12,178.40 from the Tribe by submitting fraudulent travel documents for reimbursement. Edwards...
WSFA
Judge orders access to Kenneth Smith following execution attempt
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A United States District Court is ordering the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) to allow Kenneth Smith’s attorneys access to him on Saturday and Sunday after Thursday’s execution attempt. Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr. ordered that Smith’s attorneys be allowed to photograph puncture wounds...
Atlanta judge chews out lawyer who missed court after suffering stroke on national TV
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An attorney who had a stroke and couldn’t make it to court is speaking only to Channel 2 Action News about the tongue-lashing he got from the judge. Matt Tucker is representing Hannah Payne, who is accused of shooting and killing 62-year-old Kenneth Herring while she was trying to make a citizens arrest after Herring was involved in a hit-and-run accident in 2019.
Man who kidnapped and murdered Alabama student Aniah Blanchard, 19, whose remains were discovered buried in a wooded area weeks after she vanished in 2019 will face the death penalty if he is convicted at trial
The man who is accused of murdering a 19-year-old Alabama college student will face the death penalty if convicted. Ibraheem Yazeed, 32, was recently indicted by a grand jury on three counts related to the kidnapping and murder of Aniah Blanchard in 2019. The announcement of Yazeed's indictment was made...
Women’s body orders protection for family of gang-rape victim as men on death row walk free
Police in the Indian capital of Delhi have been served a notice asking them to provide protection to the family of a gang-rape victim after the three men convicted of the brutal crime were set free by the Supreme Court.On Wednesday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which functions under the Delhi government, furnished a notice to the Delhi police, which functions under the federal home ministry.In its notice, DCW said that it has taken suo moto cognizance for the welfare of the woman’s family and written to the Delhi police commissioner seeking information about the steps taken to ensure...
She Named 6 People But Only 1 Was Sentenced— The Painful Murder Of Anene Booysen
17-year-old Anene was found gang-raped, cut open, and dumped at a construction site. However, only one out of the six people she mentioned was sentenced. What happened to the other five.?
Grandmaster Jay appears in federal court, sentenced to 7 years in prison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — John Johnson, the leader of the NFAC also known as Grandmaster Jay, appeared in federal court for sentencing Wednesday morning. A Louisville judge sentenced Johnson to seven years and two months in prison after he reportedly pointed an assault rifle at Louisville Metro Police officers staked out on rooftops in September 2020.
Missouri man serving 241-year sentence released from prison with help of judge who put him behind bars
When Bobby Bostic got out of prison last week, the first person he hugged was Evelyn Baker, the now-retired judge who sent him to prison nearly three decades ago. Baker, who spent the last four years fighting to get him out, said she was "ecstatic" to see Bostic walk out of prison after serving 27 years for a series of robberies he committed when he was 16.
Director: Federal government will force Mississippi to repay misspent TANF money
JACKSON — The federal government will force Mississippi officials to repay millions of dollars in misspent welfare funds, according to Mississippi Department of Human Services Director Bob Anderson.
When does an execution begin? Judge ‘surprised’ at Alabama's answer
It’s not hard to tell when an execution is over, but when does an execution begin?. Attorneys for the state found themselves at odds with the attorneys for Alan Miller when they gave their answer during a federal court hearing held Wednesday afternoon in Montgomery. Miller walked away from the state’s first execution attempt on Sept. 22.
WSFA
Alabama death row inmate asks court to intervene ahead of upcoming execution
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Alabama is set to execute a north Alabama man this week for a murder for hire plot in the late 1980′s. Kenneth Eugene Smith is now fighting to stop the execution. The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals is set to hear the case Wednesday afternoon. This...
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father's execution in Missouri
A 19-year-old woman is asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father's death by injection, despite a Missouri law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution.
Ketanji Brown Jackson issues first Supreme Court opinion in case of Ohio death row inmate
WASHINGTON (AP) — New Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has issued her first Supreme Court opinion, a short dissent Monday in support of a death row inmate from Ohio. Jackson wrote that she would have thrown out lower court rulings in the case of inmate Davel Chinn, whose lawyers argued that the state suppressed evidence that might have […]
Mother of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon charged with his murder as remains found
The mother of a 20-month old toddler who went missing six weeks ago has been charged with his murder, as police revealed that human remains – believed to be those of the little boy – had been discovered.Police in Savannah, Georgia, had been searching for Quinton Simon after he disappeared at the beginning of October, with his mother telling officers she had last seen him in his play pen.Police said the little boy’s mother, Leilani Simon, had been the one to alert the authorities to his disappearance, saying she had last seen him on October 5. They have been...
Appeals Court weighs Tennessee death row inmate Byron Black's disability claims
Attorneys for Tennessee death row inmate Byron Black told a state appeals court on Tuesday that he should not be executed because he is intellectually disabled.
Emmett Till Statue Stands Tall In Mississippi Near Area Where He Was Abducted and Lynched
A new statue dedicated to Emmett Till and the civil rights movement was revealed Friday by the Mississippi community. The dedication of Till’s statue took place in Greenwood’s Rail Spike Park, near the area where the 14-year-old was abducted and lynched by white men for allegedly flirting and offending a white woman in a grocery store in 1955.
Texas to execute man for killing mother nearly 20 years ago
A Texas inmate whose lawyers say has a history of mental illness is scheduled to be executed for killing his mother and burying her body in her backyard nearly 20 years ago
