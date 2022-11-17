Read full article on original website
Related
Be aware of early ice conditions on North Dakota waters
Outdoor enthusiasts need to be aware of early ice conditions before traveling onto and across North Dakota waters.
North Dakotans among the fastest talkers in the nation, survey says
North Dakotans are fast talkers, based on a recent data survey. According to language learning website Preply, North Dakotans, in normal conversation, speak about 5.29 syllables per second.
KFYR-TV
Medicaid initiative launches to raise awareness
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - ND Health and Human Services launched the Faces of Medicaid initiative to raise awareness of the impacts that the ND Medicaid program has had on people. It says about 130,000 North Dakotans currently qualify for health coverage through ND’s Medicaid programs. The initiative features four...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota road traffic victims remembered for being more than just a statistic
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Vision Zero held an event to commemorate those who lost loved ones in traffic fatalities. The World Day of Remembrance honors and memorializes those who have died. At the State Capitol, chairs remained empty to honor those who have passed. One of the vacant seats represented...
KFYR-TV
Holiday travel crunch is on in North Dakota
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Travelers are met with sticker shock as holiday travel heats up. Travel platform Hopper forecasts Thanksgiving and Christmas travel to be up, with airfares the highest seen in five years. More people are expected to be taking trips this year too, which is a good thing...
KFYR-TV
‘Spine-tingling’ hunt ends with doe and mountain lion for Dickinson man
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - “Spine-tingling” is how one Dickinson man described his latest hunt. Jeff Jorgenson says he was waiting for deer when he saw a flash of something move. Through the scope of his rifle, he saw a mountain lion. “It was actually the wildest coincidence. I...
The Ugliest States In America: Where Does North Dakota Land?
I know we are a flyover state but just how ugly is North Dakota?
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota state official accuses Biden Administration of "assault against our oil and gas industry"
(Fargo, ND) -- The Director of the North Dakota Department of Mineral resources says the Biden Administration is intentionally crippling the oil and gas industry. "So the climate change agenda is full on. There is an assault against our oil and gas industry really on every front," said Lynn Helms.
These are the most common birds seen in North Dakota
STACKER — Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in North Dakota using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percentage of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not […]
KFYR-TV
Mapleton to be one of the first schools in North Dakota to get an electric school bus
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In what could be a sign of the future in North Dakota school transportation, Mapleton received a grant to be one of the first schools in the state to get an electric school bus. Representatives from the EPA and North Dakota’s Director of Environmental...
kvrr.com
Thousands attend Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The F-M community and North Dakotans beyond flock to Scheels Arena for the annual Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase. You can find anything from arts and crafts to food and mini games. It’s a celebration of everything locally created in North Dakota as thousands swung...
Just How Big Is The Biggest Home In North Dakota? A Look Inside
Sometimes size DOES matter and this is a MASSIVE home.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Dermatology Clinic Director shares info on new North Dakota treatment method for multiple skin cancer varieties
(Fargo, ND) -- An innovative method for treating certain types of skin cancers is now operating in the F-M metro. The Fargo Center for Dermatology is announcing a treatment method called Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT) is now operational within their facility. It is a non-surgical method for treating many different types of skin cancers, including ones within soft tissues; like ears, eyes, nose, lips, shins. A study published in the Oncology and Therapy peer reviewed journal says the treatment method has a 99.3% cure rate, which is just as effective as normal surgical methods.
KFYR-TV
ND Outdoors: make your voice heard at Game and Fish advisory board public meetings
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If there is something you’d like to discuss with Game and Fish Department staff, you’ll get your chance soon. Every spring and fall the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s advisory board holds public meetings to communicate with hunters and anglers. “What we...
North Dakota expected to see larger numbers at border crossings over Thanksgiving
Also, you should expect longer lines at the border. With no more covid vaccine restrictions and testing requirements, the port of entries in our state are expecting more North Dakotans to cross this holiday weekend than in past years.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota earns bid to FCS playoffs
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After finishing the year 7-4, North Dakota’s season continues on to the postseason. The Fighting Hawks earned an at-large bid into the FCS Playoffs. UND will travel to Weber State (9-2) this Saturday, November 26. The winner heads to Bozeman, Montana, to battle #4 Montana State.
On the hunt: Scenes from the archives of the Montana Historical Society
MONTANA - For as long as the state of Montana has existed, and long before, its human inhabitants have hunted its wildlife. For thousands of years, Native Americans relied on hunting with primitive tools for subsistence. With European colonization, hunting’s evolution from sustenance to market and trophy hunting of the 1800s marked major changes for the landscape and game herds. Animals such as bison were decimated and predators poised for eradication.
MN JL Beers Closing – Let’s Hope It’s Not A Chain Reaction
Sadly another familiar bar -restaurant-establishment is closing its doors for good. I have lived in several cities in North Dakota, and in each one, I have gone into a JL Beers - Minot, Fargo, Bismarck, AND Minnesota - The last one sadly just announced its plans to permanently close - Here is what the JL Beers posted on their Facebook yesterday:
kvrr.com
Gas Prices Keep Dropping Including At Least One Fargo Station at $3.09 a Gallon
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Gas prices are dropping ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The statewide average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 10 cents in both North Dakota and Minnesota over the past week with the averages at $3.55 and $3.47 respectively. But Loves Travel Stop in Fargo had...
Colder air blasts into Minnesota tomorrow and a potential Thanksgiving storm
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard looks at a colder blast of air hitting Minnesota tomorrow, more light snow, and a potential Thanksgiving storm.
Comments / 2