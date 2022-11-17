ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New England, ND

KFYR-TV

Medicaid initiative launches to raise awareness

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - ND Health and Human Services launched the Faces of Medicaid initiative to raise awareness of the impacts that the ND Medicaid program has had on people. It says about 130,000 North Dakotans currently qualify for health coverage through ND’s Medicaid programs. The initiative features four...
KFYR-TV

Holiday travel crunch is on in North Dakota

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Travelers are met with sticker shock as holiday travel heats up. Travel platform Hopper forecasts Thanksgiving and Christmas travel to be up, with airfares the highest seen in five years. More people are expected to be taking trips this year too, which is a good thing...
WILLISTON, ND
KX News

These are the most common birds seen in North Dakota

STACKER — Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in North Dakota using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percentage of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not […]
WISCONSIN STATE
kvrr.com

Thousands attend Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The F-M community and North Dakotans beyond flock to Scheels Arena for the annual Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase. You can find anything from arts and crafts to food and mini games. It’s a celebration of everything locally created in North Dakota as thousands swung...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fargo Dermatology Clinic Director shares info on new North Dakota treatment method for multiple skin cancer varieties

(Fargo, ND) -- An innovative method for treating certain types of skin cancers is now operating in the F-M metro. The Fargo Center for Dermatology is announcing a treatment method called Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT) is now operational within their facility. It is a non-surgical method for treating many different types of skin cancers, including ones within soft tissues; like ears, eyes, nose, lips, shins. A study published in the Oncology and Therapy peer reviewed journal says the treatment method has a 99.3% cure rate, which is just as effective as normal surgical methods.
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

North Dakota earns bid to FCS playoffs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After finishing the year 7-4, North Dakota’s season continues on to the postseason. The Fighting Hawks earned an at-large bid into the FCS Playoffs. UND will travel to Weber State (9-2) this Saturday, November 26. The winner heads to Bozeman, Montana, to battle #4 Montana State.
MONTANA STATE
Big Country News

On the hunt: Scenes from the archives of the Montana Historical Society

MONTANA - For as long as the state of Montana has existed, and long before, its human inhabitants have hunted its wildlife. For thousands of years, Native Americans relied on hunting with primitive tools for subsistence. With European colonization, hunting’s evolution from sustenance to market and trophy hunting of the 1800s marked major changes for the landscape and game herds. Animals such as bison were decimated and predators poised for eradication.
MONTANA STATE
US 103.3

MN JL Beers Closing – Let’s Hope It’s Not A Chain Reaction

Sadly another familiar bar -restaurant-establishment is closing its doors for good. I have lived in several cities in North Dakota, and in each one, I have gone into a JL Beers - Minot, Fargo, Bismarck, AND Minnesota - The last one sadly just announced its plans to permanently close - Here is what the JL Beers posted on their Facebook yesterday:
MOORHEAD, MN

