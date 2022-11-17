Read full article on original website
Motorcycle chase leads to accused man wanted in two counties
FISHING CREEK TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man on a motorcycle after he lead troopers on a chase and was allegedly found wanted in two counties. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 3 around 2:00 p.m. troopers tried to pull over a motorcyclist on Route 254 in Greenwood […]
Accused drug dealer plans guilty plea
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man accused of selling crack to undercover detectives four times will plead guilty in February of next year, according to court records. Kevin Gregory Smith sold crack on Aug. 15, Sept. 1 and 20, and Oct. 12 to detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit, according to an affidavit. The 28-year-old Smith delivered .68 grams worth of the substance near Center Street. Smith...
PA man jailed in Cali. now facing child assault charges in Cameron County
CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Emporium man faces charges after he was accused of sexually assaulting a young girl almost a decade ago inside a tent he owned, according to court documents. In an interview with police, the girl reported that in 2014 Forest Drake, now 60, would take her inside a tent in the […]
Man allegedly shoots guns into air, threatens to kill woman
Unityville, Pa. — The sound of gunshots in the night led a man to call police to a Jordan Township home on Nov. 16. State police at Montoursville say they found that Nathan Allen Minier, 43, of Unityville, shot rounds into the air with a firearm in an alleged attempt to threaten a woman. The incident happened at the 600 block of Hall Road. The witness told Trooper Logan Womelsdorf...
WOLF
Motorcyclist injured in Snyder County crash
SELINSGROVE, SNYDER CO, (WOLF) — A 55-year-old Perry County man is recovering at the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Selinsgrove, Snyder County Friday night. Pennsylvania State Police say Robert Henry of Liverpool was on University Avenue when he lost control of his motorcycle and crossed into the other lane before going off the south side of the roadway, hitting both shrubs and mailboxes.
therecord-online.com
State police probe explicit photo scam
FLEMINGTON, PA – State police in Clinton County are investigating a case where an unknown suspect threatened to put up online sexually explicit pictures of a Lock Haven area man. Police are calling the case theft by deception, credit/ATM card. Their report said the incident took place last Friday...
Unknown burglars caused nearly $3k in damages to Elk County building
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for people they were told broke into a detached building on someone’s property and caused extensive damages in Spring Creek Township. The reported incident occurred sometime between Friday, Nov. 18, at 4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19, at 6 a.m., according to state police. Unknown suspects […]
Two injured in Northumberland County crash
MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a car crash, in Milton where two were injured on Monday just after 6:00 p.m. Pennsylvania State Police report the crash happened on State Route 940 after an SUV, driven by Yeremy Denis, collided with a sedan. After the collision, troopers say the driver and passenger of […]
State police search for suspect in armed robbery
HUGHESVILLE BOROUGH, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a suspect of an armed robbery Friday morning. According to state police, the unidentified man entered a CITGO on North Main Street in Hughesville Borough just before 7:30 am. Police say the man slid a note to the cashier demanding money and […]
therecord-online.com
Police investigation into missing LH youth incident
LOCK HAVEN, PA – As of 7 p.m. Friday a missing Lock Haven youth had been located and reported safe. On Saturday, in response to a Record request for any additional information as to the circumstances of the 17-year-old male’s disappearance and location, police said, “Due to that case still being an open investigation the Lock Haven City P.D. isn’t releasing any details at this time.”
therecord-online.com
DA’s office seeks bail increase for Renovo shooter
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse’s office has filed a bail modification motion with the Court of Common Pleas for Shaun Jason Wadsworth, 42, of Renovo. Wadsworth was arrested by state police at Lamar on one count of aggravated assault, a felony of the...
WOLF
Suspected shooter in Clinton County taken into custody by PSP
RENOVO BOROUGH, CLINTON CO, (WOLF) — An afternoon shooting in Renovo Borough ended with the arrest of one suspect on Wednesday. According to State Police, troopers responded to an area in Renovo Borough around 4:40 PM Wednesday for a reported shooting. Officials say one male victim was involved and...
therecord-online.com
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing teen found safe
Lock Haven, Pa. — A 17-year-old who went missing Thursday has been found and is safe, according to the Clinton County Sheriff's Department. A massive search had been underway for the autistic teen, who was last spotted near the Lock Haven YMCA on East Water Street around 7 p.m. He was barefoot and shirtless, with only a blanket for warmth in freezing temperatures, police said.
Police looking for burglar
Laureldale, Pa. — State police are looking for a thief who burglarized a home in Fox Township. A 79-year-old woman reported that someone burglarized the home in the 30 block of Second Street in Laurelton between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Marie Calore at the Laporte State Police barracks.
therecord-online.com
Vandal punctures tires on woman's van
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman in Snyder County went to her van on Nov. 14 only to find two flat tires. State police at Selinsgrove say between Nov. 11 and 14, someone punctured the passenger side tires of her 2015 Dodge Caravan. The van was parked at a home at the 2000 block of Middle Creek Road in Penn Township. The damage to the side wall of the tires totaled $125. Police continue to investigate.
Woman with suspended license threatens people with car
Williamsport, Pa. — Two adults and multiple children were allegedly put at risk when a woman drove onto a sidewalk while speeding through a neighborhood. Ameerah Yasmine Blackwell directed her anger at a neighbor who yelled at her to slow down as she allegedly drove at a high rate of speed through the area. The 28-year-old Williamsport resident got out of her car and threatened the neighbor at one point, police said. ...
Half ounce of crack, Oxy pills located during search
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man accused of possessing half an ounce of crack, oxycodone pills, and $800 in cash was taken into custody by Williamsport police on Oct. 20 Police enforced a search warrant on 56-year-old Terrence Powell’s home near the 1000 block of Market Street. Powell allegedly resisted Officer Clint Gardner's attenpts to arrest him. “I walked up to Powell, identified myself as Williamsport Police, and asked him...
Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash on I-80 in Clearfield County
DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Clearfield County coroner was called to a multi-vehicle crash that caused a hours-long traffic disruption Friday, according to state police. The coroner was called to the crash that took place eastbound on I-80, however, details about the crash are still limited. Eastbound lanes from Exit 97 Route 219 to Exit 101 […]
