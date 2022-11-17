ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Worcester: $400,000 for a three-bedroom home

Kevin Markey bought the property at 30 Oneida Avenue, Worcester, from Peter R Bergstrom and Savannah M Bergstrom on Nov. 1, 2022, for $400,000 which represents a price per square foot of $366. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 7,500-square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells in Worcester for $370,000

Cristian Reyes ponce bought the property at 3 Greybert Lane, Worcester, from Bernard C Mcnamara and Chelsea S Moskivitz on Nov. 1, 2022, for $370,000 which represents a price per square foot of $260. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement sits on a 6,250 square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family house in Worcester sells for $400,000

Raquel McDonald Frankson bought the property at 14 Whitten Street, Worcester, from Denise J Davies and Philip A Davies on Nov. 4, 2022, for $400,000 which represents a price per square foot of $265. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an underground/basement and sits on a 9,375-square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Car found impaled in Walmart Supercenter parking lot in Leicester

While responding to a call about a car crash this week, police in one Worcester County town made an unusual discovery: a vehicle, impaled on a pole, in a Walmart parking lot. Police received the report of the single-car crash Friday night and found the vehicle impaled on the pole in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter at 20 Soojian Drive in Leicester, according to a Facebook post from the town’s police department.
LEICESTER, MA
MassLive.com

R.I. man arrested for alleged drink spiking, rape in Boston

A Rhode Island man was arrested Friday for allegedly spiking a drink and raping a person in Boston. Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick, R.I. was located and arrested in East Greenwich, R.I., according to a news release from the Boston Police Department. He is charged with rape, drugging for intercourse and being a fugitive from justice.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

1 dead and 17 injured in Apple store crash, Plymouth DA confirms

Editor’s note: South Shore Hospital officials clarified 17 people were injured in the crash, including one person who walked in to the hospital. One person has died and 17 people were injured after a vehicle crashed through the front of an Apple store in Hingham, the Hingham Fire Department, along with Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz, stated in a press conference on Monday.
HINGHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: Woman wins $1 million prize off of scratch ticket

A $1 million scratch ticket winner in Massachusetts decided to take home her prize money in cash after claiming the ticket on Oct. 28. Savannah Karch from Weymouth won her $1 million prize on the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch ticket game. She purchased her wining ticket at Jenny’s Market at 992 Middle St. in Weymouth, and chose to receive a one-time cash payment of $650,000 before taxes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Mashpee: $3 million for a five-bedroom home

Andrew Kramer acquired the property at 25 Prestwick Lane, Mashpee, from Ramy A Ghattas and Silvia H Ghattas on Oct. 25, 2022. The $2,995,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $618. The property features five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional houses...
MASHPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells for $915,000 in Millbury

Adam Ryba and Emily Ryba acquired the property at 59 Davis Road, Millbury, from Jeffrey A Hamelin and Bonnie A Hamelin on Nov. 3, 2022, for $915,000 which represents a price per square foot of $314. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
MILLBURY, MA
MassLive.com

10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 13-19

A house in Harwich Port that sold for $3.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19. In total, 96 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $765,591. The average price per square foot was $485.
CHATHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy