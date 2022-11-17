Read full article on original website
Sale closed in Worcester: $400,000 for a three-bedroom home
Kevin Markey bought the property at 30 Oneida Avenue, Worcester, from Peter R Bergstrom and Savannah M Bergstrom on Nov. 1, 2022, for $400,000 which represents a price per square foot of $366. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 7,500-square-foot lot.
Three-bedroom home sells in Worcester for $370,000
Cristian Reyes ponce bought the property at 3 Greybert Lane, Worcester, from Bernard C Mcnamara and Chelsea S Moskivitz on Nov. 1, 2022, for $370,000 which represents a price per square foot of $260. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement sits on a 6,250 square-foot lot.
Single-family house in Worcester sells for $400,000
Raquel McDonald Frankson bought the property at 14 Whitten Street, Worcester, from Denise J Davies and Philip A Davies on Nov. 4, 2022, for $400,000 which represents a price per square foot of $265. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an underground/basement and sits on a 9,375-square-foot lot.
Kevin Bradley of New Jersey killed in Hingham Apple store crash, DA says
Enter your email address here to receive MassLive's Breaking News newsletter:. A 65-year-old New Jersey man was identified as the person killed in Monday morning’s crash at the Hingham Apple store, according to District Attorney Tim Cruz. Kevin Bradley was identified as the person killed Monday, Cruz said in...
Car found impaled in Walmart Supercenter parking lot in Leicester
While responding to a call about a car crash this week, police in one Worcester County town made an unusual discovery: a vehicle, impaled on a pole, in a Walmart parking lot. Police received the report of the single-car crash Friday night and found the vehicle impaled on the pole in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter at 20 Soojian Drive in Leicester, according to a Facebook post from the town’s police department.
R.I. man arrested for alleged drink spiking, rape in Boston
A Rhode Island man was arrested Friday for allegedly spiking a drink and raping a person in Boston. Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick, R.I. was located and arrested in East Greenwich, R.I., according to a news release from the Boston Police Department. He is charged with rape, drugging for intercourse and being a fugitive from justice.
Driver in Hingham Apple store crash not among injured sent to hospital
The driver of the SUV that smashed through an Apple store in Hingham was not the one individual killed in the crash, nor were they any of the 16 other individuals transported to the hospital for injuries, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz stated in a press conference. At 10:45...
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: Four $100,000 prizes won, two at same store
Four lottery prizes worth $100,000 were won in Massachusetts on Friday, with two of the winning tickets sold at the same store. One of the $100,000 prizes was won from a “$15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch sold at a Cumberland Farms location in Blackstone, while the other three six-digit awards were scored from the “Mass Cash” drawing Friday night.
Massachusetts State Lottery: Here’s who won $1 million prize from Mobil gas station
The winner of a $1 million scratch ticket sold at a Mobil gas station in Adams claimed her prize in a one-time cash payout of $650,000 before taxes on Monday, Nov. 14, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Karen Andrews of Adams told the lottery she wanted to play the “$4,000,000...
Vehicle crashed through Apple store in Hingham; multiple injured and trapped
Update, 1:13 p.m. ET: At least 1 dead, multiple injured after vehicle crashed through Apple store. A vehicle crashed through the Apple store in at 94 Derby Rd. in Hingham Monday morning leaving multiple injured and trapped, according to the Hanover Fire Department. The department shared an image of the...
1 dead and 17 injured in Apple store crash, Plymouth DA confirms
Editor’s note: South Shore Hospital officials clarified 17 people were injured in the crash, including one person who walked in to the hospital. One person has died and 17 people were injured after a vehicle crashed through the front of an Apple store in Hingham, the Hingham Fire Department, along with Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz, stated in a press conference on Monday.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Woman wins $1 million prize off of scratch ticket
A $1 million scratch ticket winner in Massachusetts decided to take home her prize money in cash after claiming the ticket on Oct. 28. Savannah Karch from Weymouth won her $1 million prize on the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch ticket game. She purchased her wining ticket at Jenny’s Market at 992 Middle St. in Weymouth, and chose to receive a one-time cash payment of $650,000 before taxes.
Sale closed in Mashpee: $3 million for a five-bedroom home
Andrew Kramer acquired the property at 25 Prestwick Lane, Mashpee, from Ramy A Ghattas and Silvia H Ghattas on Oct. 25, 2022. The $2,995,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $618. The property features five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional houses...
Witnesses to Hingham Apple Store crash describe tragic scene: ‘Sounded like a bomb went off’
Witnesses to a deadly crash at a Hingham shopping plaza — in which authorities said an SUV plowed through the front window of an Apple Store, killing one person and injuring 17 — described a chaotic and tragic scene that shattered a sunny Monday morning three days ahead of Thanksgiving.
Three-bedroom home sells for $915,000 in Millbury
Adam Ryba and Emily Ryba acquired the property at 59 Davis Road, Millbury, from Jeffrey A Hamelin and Bonnie A Hamelin on Nov. 3, 2022, for $915,000 which represents a price per square foot of $314. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 13-19
A house in Harwich Port that sold for $3.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19. In total, 96 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $765,591. The average price per square foot was $485.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million winner wants to buy car for mom
A $1 million lottery winner isn’t planning on spending it all on herself. Zetta Eastman from Florence won her $1 million prize when she bought a “$15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch ticket from Valley Farms in Easthampton. She claimed her winnings on Nov. 7 and chose to receive her prize in a one-time payment valued at $650,000 before taxes.
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: 7 celebrity trailers destroyed in N.J. fire
Firefighters on Monday were battling a large blaze at facility in New Jersey used for restoring motor homes and buses for use as celebrity trailers at events such as the upcoming Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Today is a devastating day, the fire destroyed seven of our buses,” said Chrisel...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Nov. 13 to Nov. 19
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Nov 13 to Nov 19. There were 143 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,164-square-foot home on Norfolk Street in Worcester that sold for $380,000.
5 Mass. colleges rank in top 10 Division 3 football teams in New England
Another season of New England small college football is coming to an end, but five colleges in Massachusetts are making waves for their football programs. Noontime Sports compiled a list from their poll of the top New England Division 3 college football teams. Here’s how they ranked. Springfield College...
