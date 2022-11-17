Read full article on original website
Lake-effect snow and holiday travel forecast
Parts of western New York picked up over 6 feet of snow over the weekend. We're looking back at the historical event. Plus, a lot of people are planning to travel for the holiday, so we're looking ahead to any weather snags that may be in the way.
Thanksgiving week travel ramping up
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holiday travel season is almost here, and experts are predicting this Thanksgiving will be one of the busiest on record. 55 million people are expected to travel in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, even though gas prices are 60 cents higher per-gallon in Indiana, than this time a year ago.
Indiana Commission for Higher Learning data says fewer Hoosiers are going to college
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Commission for Higher Education last week kicked off its Education Value Movement to help curb the college-going decline that’s been happening in the state. In an effort to encourage more Hoosiers to pursue some form of education or training beyond high school, it...
Indiana woman sentenced to prison for federal fraud crimes
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana woman was sentenced Wednesday for multiple cases of bank fraud and identity theft. According to a news release, court documents say Stephanie Wells, 37, from Jasonville, Indiana, was sentenced Wednesday to two years and six months in prison, to be followed by two years of supervised release, for bank fraud and aggravated identify theft. Wells was also ordered to pay $10,100 in restitution.
Legislative leaders preview 2023 session priorities
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s top-ranking state lawmakers told business leaders on Monday workforce development and health care costs top their priority lists. House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, Senate President pro tem Rod Bray, R-Martinsville and their Democratic counterparts provided a preview of their 2023 legislative priorities as part of a panel discussion with the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. Huston said he wants lawmakers to look into changing high school coursework to better reflect employers’ needs, such as courses in personal finance and coding.
Indiana Economic Development Center secures grant to open Minority Business Development center
The Indiana Economic Development Center strives to help entrepreneurs thrive in our state, and David Watkins — VP of Small Business for the IEDC — saw that many business owners from a minority background needed assistance on things like getting MBE certified and contracting opportunities. In September, the...
