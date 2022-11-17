Read full article on original website
The Army Brief: Army logistics; Newest deterrence triad; Data bundles of the future; and more...
Welcome to The Army Brief, a weekly look at the news and ideas shaping the service’s future. Future logistics. The Army is proud of their logistics capabilities, but they’ll need to evolve for the future, Defense One reports. Today’s operations are too energy-dependent and aren’t ready for the water crossings that conflicts in the Indo-Pacific will require, Army leaders said at conferences this week.
Today's D Brief: Outages affect 10 million in Ukraine; Brits ramp up artillery, naval production; NKorea launches another ICBM; Troops attacked in Syria; And a bit more.
10 million Ukrainians went to sleep without any electricity last night, President Volodymir Zelenskyy said in his evening address Thursday, which marked 38 weeks that Russia has been trying to invade its democratic neighbor. Ten million people without power amounts to nearly a quarter of the country’s prewar population of 44 million; and it follows another day of missile attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, including six missiles (out of an alleged 27, including 25 cruise missiles) and five drones (out of five Shahed-136s) Kyiv said its forces shot down earlier in the day.
Defense Business Brief: Lockheed, Microsoft in ‘landmark’ partnership; Army restocks rockets; USAF funds hypersonic tests; and more.
Lockheed Martin has struck a deal with Microsoft that will allow the defense giant to use the tech giant’s classified cloud. Lockheed is the first “non-government entity” allowed to “independently operate” within the Microsoft Azure Government Secret cloud. The companies billed the partnership as a...
Special Operators Lack ‘Seat at the Table’ in Post-Counterterror Pentagon, SOF Leaders Say
As the Pentagon continues to shift away from two decades of counterterrorism, special operation forces are getting left out of the conversation, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict Christopher Maier said at National Defense Industrial Association’s SO/LIC Symposium Friday. “Sometimes the outsized role of SOF...
Polish Military Chief Says Russia is Escalating on NATO’s Border
HALIFAX, Canada — Russia’s war on Ukraine is becoming more dangerous for Poland and other NATO allies on Ukraine’s border, said Polish military chief Gen. Rajmund Andrzejczak, after falling debris killed two people in his country this week. “The conclusion [is] that Russia is escalating,” Andrzejczak said....
The metaverse will be a digital graveyard if we let new technologies distract us from today’s problems
The tiny island nation of Tuvalu recently announced that it would be the first country to fully replicate itself as a virtual reproduction in the metaverse. Tuvalu, comprising of nine small islands in the Pacific situated between Australia and Hawaii, fears that its demise is inevitable due to human-induced climate change, and wanted to preserve “the most precious assets of its people … and move them to the cloud”.
Muhammad Ali’s Foreign Policy Lessons
Muhammad Ali, probably the greatest boxer of all time, adopted a signature strategy in his 1974 fight against George Foreman in Kinshasa, Zaire. During the so-called “Rumble in the Jungle,” Ali allowed himself to be pushed against the ropes, absorbing blow after blow, round after round. Most observers thought the hard-punching Foreman was winning the match. But Foreman began to tire by the fifth round, and he was exhausted by the eighth. Then, Ali unleashed a punishing barrage of punches to Foreman’s head that sent Foreman reeling. He stumbled to the mat, and the bout was over.
Ukraine Is Getting Nervous About Elon Musk
HALIFAX, Canada—Starlink's satellite-based internet hotspots have been the "signal of life" for beleaguered Ukrainians, but the unpredictable behavior of CEO Elon Musk has the Ukrainian government looking for alternatives, a deputy prime minister said. As well, Musk's drastic changes at Twitter have Kyiv worried that the social-media platform will...
China Fired a New Missile After Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit, PacFleet Says
China fired a new type of missile as part of its military response to House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s August visit to Taiwan, the commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet said Friday. “We did see the employment of some new weapon systems,” Adm. Samuel Paparo said during the Military Reporters...
