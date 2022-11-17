ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Tony Romo On Sunday

Dallas Cowboys fans are currently enjoying their blowout over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are thrashing the Vikings, 37-3, on the road on Sunday. Cowboys fans are not loving one in-game prediction from Tony Romo, though. The former Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster believes that both offensive...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ron Rivera disciplined Commanders players for drinking alcohol on team plane

One of the more widely-circulated social media videos on Monday night into Tuesday was Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke drinking a beer on the team plane. Heinicke and his teammates were celebrating Washington’s 32-21 win over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Several videos showed Washington players singing and dancing in the locker room, which prompted head coach Ron Rivera to say Tuesday he was going to get on some of his younger players.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Odell Beckham Has 4-Word Reaction To Cowboys Win

Odell Beckham Jr. is believed to be down to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants when it comes to his free agency decision. If that's the case, the Cowboys certainly made a good impression on Sunday. Dallas throttled Minnesota, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys beat the crap...
DALLAS, TX
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
CBS Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Montrezl Harrell involved in postgame scuffle that includes ex-MVP knocking over ladder

The Philadelphia 76ers earned a hard-fought 110-102 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, but the hardest fighting was reserved for after the game. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who shot 4 of 15 from the foul line Friday and is hovering at an underwhelming 58.7 percent for the season, attempted to shoot free throws on the Wells Fargo Center court after the game. Philadelphia backup center Montrezl Harrell took issue with that. He and assistant coach Jordan Love returned to the court and Harrell took the ball from the two-time MVP.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce show Chiefs are AFC West kings in win over Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers knew where the ball was headed Sunday night at SoFi Stadium. But they still couldn't stop Travis Kelce. In a 30-27, come-from-behind victory over the host Chargers, the talented Kansas City Chiefs tight end finished with six receptions for 115 yards and three scores on eight targets, including the game-winner — a 17-yard reception on a drag rub route as Pro Bowl safety Derwin James Jr. chased helplessly from behind with 31 seconds left to play.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Brian Daboll Announces Giants' Season-Ending Injury

The New York Giants got some brutal injury news on Monday morning. Just one day after their 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions, head coach Brian Daboll announced that rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson suffered a torn ACL. That means he will be out for the remainder of the season.
NEW YORK STATE
FOX Sports

Vikings eager to work after being exposed by Cowboys

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL this season is as competitive as ever, with all-time record rates of close games and comeback wins. Only a scant few teams are either out of contention or way ahead of the pack. That also means a collective increase in the amount of flaws...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Falcons' Pitts on injured reserve with ailing right knee

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts was placed on injured reserve on Monday with an ailing right knee. Coach Arthur Smith added that it’s too early to know if Pitts, the No. 4 overall draft pick last year and a Pro Bowl pick as a rookie, will need surgery. He will miss at least the next four games.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Saints' renewed focus on fundamentals appeared to pay off

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Dennis Allen placed a renewed focus on fundamentals during the past week of practice and it appeared to pay off. New Orleans did not turn the ball over, didn't have many missed tackles and was called for just two penalties during a 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday that kept the Saints within 1 1/2 games of first place in the NFC South, where no team has a winning record.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Defense has Commanders at 6-5 and back on playoff track

Jonathan Allen spoke up in the locker room following Ron Rivera and wanted his Washington Commanders teammates not to be too happy about beating the Houston Texans. “When we win, sometimes it’s hard to see the lesson because were excited, and I don’t want to dampen the mood,” Allen said as part of his speech. “We got to be better. Good win. We’re going to enjoy it. Let’s refocus. Let’s not have to have a loss to get ourselves refocused.”
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Wilks unsure who'll be Panthers' starting QB vs Broncos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Another week, another quarterback conundrum for Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks. Wilks said he’ll wait until Wednesday to determine who will start Sunday against the Denver Broncos, with Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker all in consideration. “I want to be...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Jerry Jones: I see a team that you could go get a Super Bowl with

The Cowboys were firing on all cylinders in Minnesota on Sunday. They ran for 151 yards, picked up 307 yards through the air and their pass rush overwhelmed the Vikings during a 40-3 win that moved Dallas to 7-3 on the season. It also moved team owner Jerry Jones to think about how long the team could continue playing this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

