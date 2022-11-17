Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMifflinburg, PA
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Buckeyes to face Bucknell in first round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
therecord-online.com
No. 1 Penn State wrestling dominates Black Knight Invite
WEST POINT, NY – No. 1 Penn State (1-0, 0-0 B1G) on Sunday crowned five champions at the 2022 Black Knight Open, hosted by Army West Point in West Point, N.Y. The Nittany Lions had 13 wrestlers competing at the event. The Nittany Lions dominated the event, moving eight...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania farmer, 97, recognized for lifelong agriculture dedication
WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – A Northern Tier veteran, teacher, and lifelong farmer has been recognized by the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau for his dedication to agriculture. Edward Heyler is 97 years old and still runs his family beef farm in Westfield, Pa. Heyler was awarded the 2022 Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award at the Pa. Farm Bureau’s 72nd Annual Meeting on Nov. 14-16.
therecord-online.com
Jersey Shore loses overtime thriller to ACC, 38-31
WILLIAMSPORT, PA – Jersey Shore and Allentown Central Catholic staged a great one Friday night at STA Stadium in Williamsport. The first-round PIAA playoff game went into overtime before the District 11 Vikings ended up a 38-31 winner. The game was 31-31 at the end of regulation, the Bulldogs...
therecord-online.com
PSU football takes down Scarlet Knights 55-10
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The No. 11/12/11 Penn State football team (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) defeated Rutgers, 55-10, Saturday at SHI Stadium. The win marks the 100th career victory (76 at Penn State) for head coach James Franklin. Penn State dominated in every facet of the game, scoring touchdowns on...
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven campus community donates to Haven Cupboard during annual Hunger Bowl event
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Community Service Office at Lock Haven, part of Commonwealth University, hosted its annual Hunger Bowl competition during the month of October. Student clubs and organizations were charged to collect non-perishable food items to donate to local food banks. Donations benefited the Haven Cupboard campus food pantry. This year, faculty and staff were also encouraged to participate in the competition.
etxview.com
Young singer from Schuylkill County could perform at Pennsylvania Farm Show
One of Schuylkill County’s young singing talents will have the opportunity to perform at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Mia Bixler, 6, of Schuylkill Haven, turned in an impressive vocal performance during a recent contest hosted by the farm show. Her competition included dozens of young singers from around the commonwealth, who all vied for the opportunity to perform the national anthem at the show.
bucknellian.net
Things to do in Lewisburg over Thanksgiving Break
Many Bucknell students will pack their bags and head home this Friday for a much needed week-long break. After weeks and weeks of deadlines and exams, Thanksgiving break is a lifesaver for students and faculty alike. Even students who aren’t heading off Bucknell’s campus can enjoy the luxury of a week without lectures, labs, recitations and group assignments. With a largely empty campus, students might be stumped when thinking of things to do next week. Here are some ideas:
therecord-online.com
Two Lock Haven fire companies looking at merger
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Two of Lock Haven’s three volunteer fire companies are looking at merging. City council is to vote at its Monday night meeting to ask the state for assistance with the merger of the Hand-in-Hand and Hope Hose Fire Companies. Lock Haven Fire Chief Bob...
wkok.com
Lane Restrictions on Veterans Memorial Bridge Ramps in Snyder County
Montoursville, PA – There will be some bridge work on the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge in Sunbury today. The partial lane restrictions will be on the Route 61 southbound on ramp and northbound off ramp in Monroe Township, Snyder County. A concrete median barrier will be repaied. Work will be done between 7:00 and noon.
Goats2Go mobile barn launches in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — You now have a chance to snuggle with goats on the go throughout Central PA. Nittany Meadow Farm’s Goats2Go barn on wheels officially launched on Friday, Nov. 18. The Boalsburg-based farm is now able to take six goats on the road to any event for everyone to spend time with. […]
Congregation making efforts to save Mahanoy City's first church
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Gary Perna, a lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Mahanoy City, and his family spend every Sunday morning singing the same hymns he learned as a kid. "I've been coming here my entire life. I was baptized in this church, confirmed in the...
Pa. hospital stops performing emergency surgery, cites lack of need
JERSEY SHORE – One of two Geisinger hospitals in Lycoming County has stopped performing emergency surgery due to the lack of need. The monthly number of people requiring such surgery at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital typically ranged from zero to four, said Deborah Sawyer, a spokesperson for the health system based in the Danville area.
wkok.com
$2 Million Grant Given to DRIVE for Sunbury Hospital Revitalization
SUNBURY – More resources are being put into revitalizing the former Sunbury Community Hospital. State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) announced Friday a $2 million grant was awarded to DRIVE, the valley’s economic development entity. The funds will go toward DRIVE’s revitalization of the former hospital, which was donated to DRIVE by UPMC last May.
Flames destroy popular snowboard business in Snyder County
NEW BERLIN, Pa. — A popular business was destroyed early Friday morning after a devastating fire in Snyder County. Firefighters arrived at the place on the New Berlin Highway shortly after midnight Friday morning and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. Nick Gilson got a call...
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback Feedback: On location in Luzerne County
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Talkback Feedback took a road trip. Why did your favorite franchise leave the building?. It's all because of your calls. Want to see more Talkback Feedback? Check it out on YouTube.
explorejeffersonpa.com
BREAKING NEWS: Portion of I-80 Closed Between Reynoldsville and DuBois Due to Crash
PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A portion of Interstate 80 between Reynoldsville and DuBois is closed due to a two-vehicle crash. (Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) According to PennDOT spokesperson Tina Gibbs, I-80 eastbound is currently closed between the on-ramp at State Route 1830 Exit...
therecord-online.com
Police investigation into missing LH youth incident
LOCK HAVEN, PA – As of 7 p.m. Friday a missing Lock Haven youth had been located and reported safe. On Saturday, in response to a Record request for any additional information as to the circumstances of the 17-year-old male’s disappearance and location, police said, “Due to that case still being an open investigation the Lock Haven City P.D. isn’t releasing any details at this time.”
The Unsolved: Laurie Merritt's case gets fresh eyes
New investigators looking into "difficult" case. Investigators from Luzerne County say a widely publicized case from 2014 is anything but cold. But unfortunately, it's not any more clear. Police are taking a fresh look at the death of Laurie Merritt, who died in a fire that was ruled arson. Laurie...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania bald eagle struck and killed by car
LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are reporting that a bald eagle known to the Lock Haven area was struck and killed by a car Monday morning. According to Kerry Stover, Clinton County Police Sheriff, around 8:30 a.m. officers received a call about a bald eagle being hit by a car on Route 220 southbound near Lock Haven.
Million dollar Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket sold at Clearfield Walmart
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trip to Walmart in Clearfield County ended up making someone a millionaire after hitting the jackpot on a Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off game. The PA Lottery said the winning ticket was a $20 Cash Corner game with a grand prize of $1,000,000 and it was sold at Walmart on Supercenter […]
Comments / 1