ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therecord-online.com

No. 1 Penn State wrestling dominates Black Knight Invite

WEST POINT, NY – No. 1 Penn State (1-0, 0-0 B1G) on Sunday crowned five champions at the 2022 Black Knight Open, hosted by Army West Point in West Point, N.Y. The Nittany Lions had 13 wrestlers competing at the event. The Nittany Lions dominated the event, moving eight...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania farmer, 97, recognized for lifelong agriculture dedication

WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – A Northern Tier veteran, teacher, and lifelong farmer has been recognized by the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau for his dedication to agriculture. Edward Heyler is 97 years old and still runs his family beef farm in Westfield, Pa. Heyler was awarded the 2022 Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award at the Pa. Farm Bureau’s 72nd Annual Meeting on Nov. 14-16.
WESTFIELD, PA
therecord-online.com

Jersey Shore loses overtime thriller to ACC, 38-31

WILLIAMSPORT, PA – Jersey Shore and Allentown Central Catholic staged a great one Friday night at STA Stadium in Williamsport. The first-round PIAA playoff game went into overtime before the District 11 Vikings ended up a 38-31 winner. The game was 31-31 at the end of regulation, the Bulldogs...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
therecord-online.com

PSU football takes down Scarlet Knights 55-10

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The No. 11/12/11 Penn State football team (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) defeated Rutgers, 55-10, Saturday at SHI Stadium. The win marks the 100th career victory (76 at Penn State) for head coach James Franklin. Penn State dominated in every facet of the game, scoring touchdowns on...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
therecord-online.com

Lock Haven campus community donates to Haven Cupboard during annual Hunger Bowl event

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Community Service Office at Lock Haven, part of Commonwealth University, hosted its annual Hunger Bowl competition during the month of October. Student clubs and organizations were charged to collect non-perishable food items to donate to local food banks. Donations benefited the Haven Cupboard campus food pantry. This year, faculty and staff were also encouraged to participate in the competition.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
etxview.com

Young singer from Schuylkill County could perform at Pennsylvania Farm Show

One of Schuylkill County’s young singing talents will have the opportunity to perform at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Mia Bixler, 6, of Schuylkill Haven, turned in an impressive vocal performance during a recent contest hosted by the farm show. Her competition included dozens of young singers from around the commonwealth, who all vied for the opportunity to perform the national anthem at the show.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
bucknellian.net

Things to do in Lewisburg over Thanksgiving Break

Many Bucknell students will pack their bags and head home this Friday for a much needed week-long break. After weeks and weeks of deadlines and exams, Thanksgiving break is a lifesaver for students and faculty alike. Even students who aren’t heading off Bucknell’s campus can enjoy the luxury of a week without lectures, labs, recitations and group assignments. With a largely empty campus, students might be stumped when thinking of things to do next week. Here are some ideas:
LEWISBURG, PA
therecord-online.com

Two Lock Haven fire companies looking at merger

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Two of Lock Haven’s three volunteer fire companies are looking at merging. City council is to vote at its Monday night meeting to ask the state for assistance with the merger of the Hand-in-Hand and Hope Hose Fire Companies. Lock Haven Fire Chief Bob...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
wkok.com

Lane Restrictions on Veterans Memorial Bridge Ramps in Snyder County

Montoursville, PA – There will be some bridge work on the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge in Sunbury today. The partial lane restrictions will be on the Route 61 southbound on ramp and northbound off ramp in Monroe Township, Snyder County. A concrete median barrier will be repaied. Work will be done between 7:00 and noon.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Goats2Go mobile barn launches in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — You now have a chance to snuggle with goats on the go throughout Central PA. Nittany Meadow Farm’s Goats2Go barn on wheels officially launched on Friday, Nov. 18. The Boalsburg-based farm is now able to take six goats on the road to any event for everyone to spend time with. […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

$2 Million Grant Given to DRIVE for Sunbury Hospital Revitalization

SUNBURY – More resources are being put into revitalizing the former Sunbury Community Hospital. State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) announced Friday a $2 million grant was awarded to DRIVE, the valley’s economic development entity. The funds will go toward DRIVE’s revitalization of the former hospital, which was donated to DRIVE by UPMC last May.
SUNBURY, PA
therecord-online.com

Police investigation into missing LH youth incident

LOCK HAVEN, PA – As of 7 p.m. Friday a missing Lock Haven youth had been located and reported safe. On Saturday, in response to a Record request for any additional information as to the circumstances of the 17-year-old male’s disappearance and location, police said, “Due to that case still being an open investigation the Lock Haven City P.D. isn’t releasing any details at this time.”
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Newswatch 16

The Unsolved: Laurie Merritt's case gets fresh eyes

New investigators looking into "difficult" case. Investigators from Luzerne County say a widely publicized case from 2014 is anything but cold. But unfortunately, it's not any more clear. Police are taking a fresh look at the death of Laurie Merritt, who died in a fire that was ruled arson. Laurie...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania bald eagle struck and killed by car

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are reporting that a bald eagle known to the Lock Haven area was struck and killed by a car Monday morning. According to Kerry Stover, Clinton County Police Sheriff, around 8:30 a.m. officers received a call about a bald eagle being hit by a car on Route 220 southbound near Lock Haven.
LOCK HAVEN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy