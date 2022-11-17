Summerfest projects to miss 2022 profit target with the pandemic still hitting its bottom line

The Big Gig is projecting a profit this year, just not as large as anticipated.

Milwaukee World Festival Inc., which organizes Summerfest, is projecting a $2.8 million profit before depreciation in 2022, down from the budgeted $6.4 million.

With the entertainment industry still dealing with the fallout from the pandemic, Summerfest's financial recovery "remains a multi-year challenge," organizers said.

The figures emerged during the organization's finance committee meeting Thursday. The full board will meet next month to approve the budget.

"In 2022 some of the key issues we faced were increased costs in operating the festival, limited availability of labor and an unexpectedly high number of tour cancellations during Summerfest," said Mary Ellen Stanek, who chairs the finance committee.'

The biggest postponement was a sold-out amphitheater show that was to feature Justin Bieber.

Stanek pointed to "positive momentum," which included 52 events at Henry Maier Festival Park, including six ethnic and cultural festivals and 20 concerts outside of Summerfest.

Overall, there was an 8.8% bump in Summerfest attendance to 445,611 people..

Summerfest officials also noted that business group ticket sales for the festival were impacted by office closures and "slow-to-return company policies."

For 2023, Milwaukee World Festival is projecting a profit of $4.7 million before depreciation.

The organization estimates that Milwaukee Police Department services will cost $486,000, which includes a $156,000 supplemental services fee.

Stanek said next year's budget "represents lingering impacts of the pandemic, including increased prices in labor as well as the increased costs of producing Summerfest. The team anticipates select operational hurdles will persist in 2023 and the proposed budget reflects that."

Milwaukee World Festival also announced that Sue Landry, vice president and chief financial officer, will be retiring after more than 30 years with the organization. She will be succeeded by Zach Hasenstein, the current controller, who will move into the CFO role early next year.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Summerfest projects to miss 2022 profit target with the pandemic still hitting its bottom line