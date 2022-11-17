Black Panther star Letitia Wright snapped back at The Hollywood Reporter after it included her in an article about awards season prospects for those with “personal baggage.” “You’re all incredibly disrespectful. How dare you,” Wright addressed the publication in her Instagram story on Monday night with a screenshot of the article and headline: “How Personal Baggage Will Impact Oscar Chances.” Wright was furious that her past transphobic and anti-vax comments, for which she has apologized, were compared in the story to accusations of abuse and sexual misconduct against men in the industry, including Will Smith and Brad Pitt. The...

