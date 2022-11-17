Panhandle Quilts of Honor celebrates 12 more veterans

Continuing its mission to honor those who serve, the Texas Panhandle Quilts of Honor presented another dozen veterans with handmade quilts last weekend at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center.

As each veteran walked to the stage to receive a uniquely designed quilt as a token of appreciation for their service to the country, each person gave a personal story about their time in the military. The dates of service for those receiving the quilt spanned the last half-century.

The organization is now in its sixth year of creating wearable pieces of art for veterans and has made about 600 quilts to date that have been given out. Over the past year, the organization has made a concerted effort to honor more female veterans since the vast majority of quilts have gone to male veterans. Most of the 12 quilts given out this weekend were to women, but there were three men and even a married couple who each received a quilt.

These quilts are completed at the member's pace, and each take about 50 hours of work to create. About five quilts are done per month; each quilt runs about $300 in supplies. The group has about 20 volunteers who donate their time to these projects.

Cindy Gilbreath, the founder and coordinator of the organization, said that she and her fellow quilter Opal Lewis had previously worked with Quilts of Valor but said that they were disappointed that she never saw any of those quilts go to area veterans. Hence, she decided to start an organization that would be for Panhandle veterans.

“We wanted to see where our quilts were going; with the other organization, once we sent them out, we never knew where they ended up,” Gilbreath said. “Our organization's heart is as big as Texas when it comes to our honoring our veterans.”

She said that by dealing with local Panhandle veterans, her organization could better serve those confined to a wheelchair or with other issues.

Robert Hines, a Navy veteran who served from 1969 to 1973, was one of the service members to be honored with a quilt Saturday. After retiring from Xcel Energy, Hines learned how to fix sewing machines in about three days and has serviced the community's sewing and embroidery machines for years as owner of the Canyon Sewing Center.

He said that being in the business that he is in, he met the ladies of the organization at his shop and never expected anything like this. Hines had previously donated materials to the group that had been used in some of their quilts.

“What these ladies do for the vets is really special; I am really honored that they made me this quilt,” Hines said.

Skyler and Stacy Reeves from Fritch were the first married veterans to both receive a quilt from the organization at the same ceremony. The couple who met overseas after their service as contractors spoke about receiving their quilts.

“We are just very grateful for these ladies' hard work and appreciation; they are the real stars today,” Stacy Reeves said.

Katie Phelan, an Air Force veteran of more than five years, said that receiving this quilt so close to Veterans Day impacted her even more.

“I am really honored to receive this quilt that I know took so much time and work to make,“ Phelan said. "The love and support that this group shows veterans is really on display in their works. This quilt really suited me.”

She said that her uncle in New Mexico had received a quilt from another organization, and after seeing what it meant to him and his family, she now knows the same feeling.

“I never expected something like this, and this is what it makes it so special,” Phelan said. “My service is very meaningful to me, and it was nice to be recognized by this organization. I will appreciate this forever.”

To nominate a veteran, donate or volunteer with Texas Panhandle Quilts of Honor, contact Cindy Gilbreth at Cindysue911@hotmail.com. Once emailed, you will receive a callback. For those interested in donating materials, they ask for clean fabric that has not been around cats or dogs due to group members' allergies.