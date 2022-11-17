ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Dan Mullen defends Jimbo Fisher, stating “I think they can turn it around”

By Cameron Ohnysty
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M7rPc_0jEhaixd00

If I had to guess, Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher, who has led the program to one of their worst seasons in program history as they sit at 3-7, and 1-6 in the SEC, probably has as many defenders right now as I have Ferraris (zero). But hold on, do you hear that? It’s former Mississippi State and Florida head coach Dan Mullen, who is currently an ESPN college football analyst and on-air personality coming to Fisher’s defense. Not very surprising as both have experienced similar coaching downfalls.

On Wednesday, Mullen was interviewed by ESPNU Radio on Sirius XM , expanding on his reasoning on why we should maybe cut Fisher some slack during what has been a horrendous season so far. after pointing out the obvious that Fisher had at least 10 wins during his time at Florida State, Mullen expanded on his point:

“The one thing everyone ought to remember, if you sign the No. 1 recruiting class doesn’t mean you’re going to be a great team,” Mullen said. “It means you have really good young talent that needs to be developed over the next couple of years and we’ve got to wait for those guys to go play.”

Mullen went on to virtually advise detractors to ignore Fisher’s huge contract, while stating that aside from this season, Fisher has been very consistent during his time at Texas A&M.

“He’s won, and he’s won consistently, has a pretty good career record,” Mullen said. “Now the problem is he’s being judged on show up to Texas A&M, beat Alabama, become Alabama and win national championships and that hasn’t happened yet.”

Lastly, Mullen was adamant that Aggies in general need to get back on board the Fisher train and “stop with the negativity” stating that his strong recruiting classes will eventually yield results on the field. With his most poignant response yet, Mullen stated that Fisher will need to adapt to modern-day offenses in order for future success to be had.

“I have to evolve with it. IF they can all get there, I think there’s a path to success for Texas A&M.”

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty

List

5 things to know ahead of Texas A&M vs. UMass

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PJdiP_0jEhaixd00

List

Get to know the opponent: UMass Minutemen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06lX0f_0jEhaixd00

Comments / 2

Related
Athlon Sports

College Football Coach Fired Despite Winning On Saturday

One FCS program is starting their search for a new football coach this Monday afternoon. Despite winning their final four games to end the season, the Towson Tigers have fired head coach Rob Ambrose after 13 seasons.  "New: Towson head coach Rob Ambrose has been fired. Ambrose went 76-76 in 13 ...
TOWSON, MD
The Comeback

College football world laughs at hilarious Texas A&M blooper

Texas A&M has had a rough go this season. On Saturday, things turned hilarious. The Aggies entered the half up just 10-3 on the UMass Minutemen. At 3-7, A&M really can’t afford to lose. That they’ve played tight with lowly 1-9 UMass isn’t great. Pressure has mounted on head coach Jimbo Fisher lately and criticism Read more... The post College football world laughs at hilarious Texas A&M blooper appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A look at where Lou Holtz ranked Tennessee following second loss

Tennessee (9-2, 4-2 SEC) lost at South Carolina (7-4, 4-4 SEC), 63-38, Saturday. Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24). The Vols’ 2022 schedule...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

SEC Program's Home Crowd After Halftime Is Embarrassing

The Texas A&M Aggies' 2022 season has been an overwhelming embarrassment. That embarrassment continued in a big way on Saturday afternoon. After notching just a 10-3 halftime lead over UMass in College Station, the crowd at Kyle Field almost completely cleared out of the stadium. The SEC program had almost...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Just Released His New Top 6 Rankings

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal rankings on Saturday. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has a new top six following Saturday's games, which included Ohio State, Michigan and TCU barely winning, while Tennessee got upset by South Carolina. Herbstreit's new top six rankings have featured...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sooners land two major projections in favor of flipping 5-star Notre Dame commit Peyton Bowen

The Sooners needed to knock this weekend out of the park on and off the field, and it looks like they might have done both. The Sooners entertained a heavy amount of four and five-star talents during their Bedlam win over Oklahoma State. There was no shortage of star power in Norman, and one of those rising stars was five-star safety Peyton Bowen.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lane Kiffin addresses Auburn rumors after losing to Arkansas

It is no secret that Lane Kiffin is high atop the Auburn wish list and may even be the No. 1 candidate. With the regular season still going on it can create a difficult situation for coaches who are leading one team but are being connected to a different program.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Mickey Joseph had to say following Nebraska’s loss to Wisconsin

Interim Head Football Coach Mickey Joseph spoke to the media following Nebraska’s 15-14 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers. Here is everything the coach had to say. Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports “First of all, I want to thank the seniors that played their last game at Memorial Stadium. This is a tough one. To be in control of a game like that. I have to do a better job of getting them to close people out. That’s what’s going to happen with maturity and doing a better job. Take a hat off to these kids. Just a good character group. A group that’s...
MADISON, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten power rankings after Week 12: Utter chaos hits every game but one

Why can’t you just be normal-dot-meme. Such was the case for the Big Ten in Week 12. Only one game went as expected: Penn State annihilated Rutgers. But Michigan required practically a walk-off field goal against Illinois to remain undefeated. Ohio State was up only six with literal seconds on the clock. Purdue barely took down Northwestern. Iowa gained the inside track in the West after edging Minnesota. Indiana upset Michigan State, and Wisconsin narrowly took down Nebraska.
ILLINOIS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
233K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy