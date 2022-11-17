ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

REPORT: Ole Miss has offered Lane Kiffin an extension

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ERSLU_0jEhagCB00

Per an Ole Miss media member, Lane Kiffin has received an extension offer from the school.

The Lane Kiffin drama between Auburn and Ole Miss isn't going away.

With most members of the Auburn media labeling him as the favorite to be Auburn's next head football coach, Ole Miss is aiming to keep him in Oxford.

Richard Cross of Sportstalk Mississippi and the Ole Miss Network is reporting via a tweet from his account that Ole Miss has offered Lane Kiffin a deal.

The tweet reads:

Lane Kiffin has a received a new contract offer from Ole Miss that would make him one of the ten highest paid coaches in college football. It's now a waiting game to see if he will receive an offer from Auburn. More details this afternoon on @SportsTalkMiss starting at 3.

There are rumors about Kiffin to Auburn seem to be heating up and Ole Miss rolling out an offer and opening the checkbook to keep him only adds validity to what we are hearing about the Tigers pursuing Kiffin.

Kiffin led Ole Miss to a 10-win season a year ago and looks to be on pace to do the same this season. Still, an official offer from Auburn will speed this process along one way or another.

Ole Miss finishes its regular season Thursday night against Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving.

Must Read Stories

Auburn football transfer tracker

Betting odds for Auburn vs WKU

Marcus Bragg will face his former team this weekend

Tank Bigsby moves up the all-time rushing list

National show host predicts Auburn's next head coach

Auburn's NIL collective is way ahead of Ole Miss

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn insider weighs in on when new coach could be hired

Auburn’s head coaching search continues to gain nationwide attention as some of the most notable names in college football have been connected to the vacancy. Lane Kiffin is reported atop the wish list of new athletic director John Cohen, while Hugh Freeze is thought of as an option considering the work the former Ole Miss head coach has done at Liberty.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Paul Finebaum: Cadillac Williams' success saving Auburn, Alabama from 'worst Iron Bowl in modern history'

Alabama and Auburn will meet Saturday in what will be the first Iron Bowl more than a decade without SEC championship implications. LSU already locked up the SEC West title, and the door seems shut on the playoff for both teams — certainly for a 5-6 Auburn team and more than likely for an Alabama team that is ranked No. 8 but has two losses and no more opportunities for a ranked win.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Cadillac Williams: 'My seat doesn't dictate my service'

AUBURN, Alabama — Cadillac Williams knows the ride might be ending soon. He doesn’t really care. Now 2-1 as Auburn’s interim head coach, Williams — who has conducted an impressive turnaround over the past three weeks, taking Auburn from a downtrodden and listless team having its worst season in a decade, to a group that’s playing with smiles on their faces for a fanbase desperate to show their support — could be coaching his last game for his alma mater in this coming Saturday’s Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa (2:30 p.m. CST, CBS).
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

In His Own Words: Cadillac Williams on senior day, Nick Saban and more

AUBURN, Alabama — For the first time since Week 2, Auburn has won consecutive games, after Cadillac Williams notched his second victory as Auburn's interim head coach with a 41-17 win over Western Kentucky. The Tigers used a 24-0 second half to pull away from one of college football's better Group of Five teams. Here's everything Williams said postgame about the win, senior day, his running backs, the Iron Bowl and more.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum describes how Cadillac Williams saved the Iron Bowl

Paul Finebaum is as familiar with the Iron Bowl as any media figure around, and he understands which way it was heading before Auburn made a change at head coach. Since Cadillac Williams has become the interim coach, fan interest and player effort has skyrocketed, and the Tigers have 2 wins at Jordan-Hare Stadium. That’s why Finebaum declared on his regular segment on WJOX and “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” that Williams made a significant difference for this week’s game against Alabama.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum calling for an upset in the SEC's Week 12

Paul Finebaum has a love-hate relationship with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, and his upset pick for Saturday night could pour some fuel on the fire, too, if the Hogs wind up victorious. During Saturday morning’s SEC Nation show, Finebaum predicted the Arkansas Razorbacks will beat the Ole Miss...
OXFORD, MS
eagleeyeauburn.com

Second Auburn High School to be Built

AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) - The Auburn City Schools Board of Education approved updated plans to build a second high school in the Auburn area on Tuesday. Auburn has grown in population, and Auburn City Schools recognized the need for a second high school to accommodate the growing population. The city of Auburn is the seventh largest city in Alabama, and it has seen a population growth of over 40% in the last 10 years.
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy