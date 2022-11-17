Read full article on original website
Frank Lampard confirms he failed with 2 massive transfers as Chelsea manager
Frank Lampard reveals two massive transfers he failed to pull off as Chelsea manager.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo eyeing Real Madrid return; West Ham to listen to Rice offers
Monday's transfer rumours include Cristiano Ronaldo, Declan Rice, Anthony Gordon, Bernardo Silva & more.
Argentina boss says Atlanta United's Thiago Almada has 'enormous future'
The timing of Thiago Almada's World Cup call-up was a shock but based on his talent, there were no surprises at all. Almada was called in as one of two injury replacements to Argentina's roster, replacing Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina) and Joaquin Correa (Inter) alongside Atletico Madrid winger Angel Correa, having initially been left out of Lionel Scaloni's 26-man group.
Endrick: Palmeiras chief compares striker to Cristiano Ronaldo & gives future prediction
Palmeiras' academy director has compared Endrick to Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo & Romario.
Mykhaylo Mudryk slams Shakhtar Donetsk for 'wounding' his transfer dream
Arsenal target Mykhaylo Mudryk accuses Shakhtar of 'wounding' his transfer dream.
Wayne Rooney explains why he thinks Lionel Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo
Wayne Rooney has revealed that he thinks Lionel Messi is superior to his former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.
Portugal vs Ghana - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of the Group H clash between Portugal and Ghana including team news, lineups & predictions.
Arsenal on Football Manager 2023: 10 tips for a new save
10 tips for an Arsenal save on Football Manager 2023.
Kei Kamara addresses CF Montreal fans after extending contract - 'I am sorry'
Kei Kamara has addressed CF Montreal supporters after having the extension option in his contract taken up by the club.
Bayern Munich make decision on Leroy Sane's immediate future
Bayern Munich have no intention of selling Leroy Sane in January despite interest in the German winger, 90min understands.
Tottenham offered rival goalkeepers in search for Hugo Lloris successor
Tottenham Hotspur are continuing to evaluate potential long-term replacements to goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, with a number of Premier League stoppers on their radar, 90min understands.
Bernardo Silva speaks out on Cristiano Ronaldo interview
Bernardo Silva says the atmosphere within the Portugal camp is good amid talk of issues between Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.
Vinicius Junior names the 3 footballers he's learned most from
Real Madrid and Brazil star Vinicius Junior has opened up on the influential players in his young career as he prepares for his first World Cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo insists he has 'nothing to prove' at World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo insists he has nothing to prove at the World Cup.
Frenkie de Jong opens up on relationship with Barcelona manager Xavi
Frenkie de Jong has discussed his relationship with Xavi at Barcelona after his failed move to Man Utd in the summer.
Mauricio Pochettino opens up on continuous Real Madrid & Man Utd links
Mauricio Pochettino has opened the door to managing either Real Madrid or Manchester United one day, insisting he believes that opportunities to do so will come around again.
Frenkie de Jong hits out at Barcelona in scathing contract criticism
Frenkie de Jong has hit out at Barcelona's treatment of him during the summer as he was linked to Man Utd.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd's Kim interest; Grealish fearful of Man City exit
Saturday's transfer rumours, with updates on Kim Min-jae, Jack Grealish, Sergio Busquets, Memphis Depay & more.
Arsenal 2-3 Man Utd WSL: Player ratings as Alessia Russo nets dramatic late winner
Russo netted a late winner for United against Arsenal.
The best goals from 2022 World Cup Matchday 1
It was certainly an action-packed opening four matches in the 2022 World Cup - and there was no shortage of quality goals to enjoy either.
