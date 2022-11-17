ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Nance Jr: Scouting report

 4 days ago
Larry Nance Jr|#22

Position: F

Born: 01/01/93

Height: 6-7 / 2.01

Weight: 227 lbs. / 103 kg.

Salary: $9,672,727

SCOUTING REPORT

Explosive big man… A solid offensive player… Improving as a three-point shooter… That has given his scoring a huge boost… Strong screen-and-roll type… Uses athleticism well in the paint… Great defensive tendencies with high motor… Decent passer in short-roll situations… Not a rim-protector whatsoever… Doesn’t do it much, but great numbers in post-up opportunities… Gets after it on the offensive glass.

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 226.6 LBS

Height without shoes: 6-foot-7.5

Height with shoes: 6-foot-8.5

Standing reach: 9-foot-0

Hand width: 9.75 inches

Hand length: 9 inches

Wingspan: 7-foot-1.5

