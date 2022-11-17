Read full article on original website
kicdam.com
IGHSAU Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings
West Des Moines, Ia (KICD) – With regional schools in Girls Basketball Action tonight, let’s take a look at the Preseason Rankings from the IGHSAU that were released this past Friday. In Class 1A, the top ranked team is Bishop Garrigan of Algona. Northwest Iowa Schools in the...
kicdam.com
Reynolds Chairs Republican Governor Association
Orlando, IA (KICD) — Coming off of her massive electoral win two weeks ago, Iowa’s Governor Kim Reynolds was elected chairman of the Republican Governor’s Association. She critiqued her campaign at a roundtable discussion. Reynolds says the key to governing is to explain your plan, follow through,...
