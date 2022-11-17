Read full article on original website
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
WKRC
Make epic memories this holiday season
With December around the corner, it's time to create a home that will be merry and bright. Check-out Watson's upcoming Black Friday sale to find everything you need to entertain family and friends and create epic memories. Watson's of Cincinnati – the city's go-to retailer of living room, home theater,...
WKRC
Here's what needs to happen for UC, OSU to clinch spots in respective league title games
CINCINNATI (WKRC/AP) - Thanks to an improbable upset the University of Cincinnati football team has the inside track on not only playing in its conference title game, but also hosting it at Nippert Stadium, and for Ohio State, it comes down to a rivalry game... again. Navy upset No. 17...
WKRC
Oakley restaurant rebrands to Rosewood
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Oakley Square seafood restaurant is getting a new name in homage to its sister restaurant. Oakley Fish House, located at 3036 Madison Road, will be renamed Rosewood, with a reopening slated for Nov. 29, according to a news release. The new name is to align the restaurant more closely with its sister concept, Teak in Over-the-Rhine.
WKRC
Dozens brave the cold to participate in annual Straight Street Hill Climb
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of people took on quite the challenge Sunday morning in the middle of cold temperatures: the Straight Street Hill Climb. The event has been going on for 46 years and challenges people to make their way up one of the city’s steepest inclines. It’s traditionally held the Sunday before Thanksgiving.
WKRC
Why you can't miss Watson's Black Friday event this year
Have you mapped out your Black Friday shopping strategy yet? Watson's Black Friday Event returns to all showrooms on Friday, Nov. 25, starting at 8:30 a.m. with deals you just can't miss. Watson's of Cincinnati – the city's go-to retailer of living room, home theater, game room and patio furniture,...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Paige has a lot of personality for that forever home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Looking for a new friend? Look no further than Black Friday at Cincinnati Animal Care shelter in Northside. You can adopt dogs like Paige, or any animal over six-months-old, for $9.99. Paige a staff, volunteer and foster favorite. She is a sweet girl with a lot of personality but she may be best in a home where she's the only pet.
WKRC
Cincinnati seeks to sell rail line for $1.6 billion to help pay for infrastructure
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The board overseeing the rail line that the City of Cincinnati has owned for more than 140 years officially began plans Monday to sell the 330 miles of track for more than $1.6 billion. The city has historically leased the rail line that stretches through the...
WKRC
New distillery and restaurant opens in Milford's former Millcroft Inn
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Cincinnati craft beverage company is ready to show off its new home inside the renovated historic Millcroft Inn space in Milford. March First Brewing hosted the grand opening for the new home of its distillery business, Cincinnati Distilling, at 203 Mill St., on Nov....
WKRC
Books by the Banks returns after 2-year hiatus
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Books by the Banks returned to the Duke Energy Center Saturday after a two-year hiatus. The highlight of the event was a chance to meet authors personally, as well as buy their books. There were also story times and other activities for kids.
WKRC
Black Friday sale at Advanced Cosmetic
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center is dedicated to providing patients with professional, personalized care. Its team works together to ensure optimal outcomes with all its cosmetic procedures. Now through Sunday, Nov. 27, Advanced Cosmetics is offering a Botox Black Friday sale - $9.98/Unit.
WKRC
Documentary released to honor those who died in traffic accidents, discuss change
CLIFTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Across the nation and at home, reckless drivers and dangerous roads are killing people. Already this year, more than thirty people have died on Cincinnati roads. On Sunday, those people were honored just before a special screening of a new film about street safety. Cincinnati City...
WKRC
Which area high schools send the most students to UC?
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati celebrated its largest enrollment in history at the start of 2022-2023 fall semester, a count just shy of 48,000, but it wasn’t the only record to fall in the school’s 200-year history. UC welcomed its largest incoming first-year class...
WKRC
How to stay safe from sickness this holiday season
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new survey asked dozens of viral experts how to stay well this holiday season. With so many illnesses circulating right now, you might be curious to know the latest on what infectious disease specialists say they are concerned about this season -- and what to do to try and avoid getting sick.
WKRC
Gas prices fall in every state, drop nearly a dime in Cincinnati ahead of Thanksgiving
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - In the last week gas prices dropped in every state around the country, according to GasBuddy, and locally they fell about a dime. Average gasoline prices in Cincinnati went down 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.71 on Monday. Prices in Cincinnati were 11.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago yet 49 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
WKRC
Local restaurant offers free Thanksgiving meal for anyone who wants one
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - A small business is making a big difference this Thanksgiving. Good Plates Eatery near the University of Cincinnati is ready to serve 1,000 meals to anyone in need. The restaurant is preparing hot, single-serve meals with turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans and corn.
WKRC
Findlay Market to be open on Monday for last-minute Thanksgiving shopping
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Findlay Market is typically closed on Mondays, but because it's Thanksgiving week, you'll be able to shop at the market Nov. 21. Hours Monday are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Many of the shops will have turkeys and sides available for purchase. Eckerlin Meats has...
WKRC
Kitchen fire causes heavy damage to Blue Ash home
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - Three people have been displaced after a fire in Blue Ash Saturday morning. The Blue Ash Fire Department says flames broke out in the kitchen of a home on Ridgecrest Lane around 11 a.m. Three people were inside the home when the fire started but were able to get out.
WKRC
YWCA Hamilton to move to brand-new campus, help more victims
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - YWCA of Hamilton celebrates a big move to it brand-new building. The new facility is increasing its capacity to support victims of domestic violence and those experiencing chronic homelessness. ”We’ve been in existence since 1900. But this is a transformational moment,” said Wendy Waters-Connell, CEO of...
WKRC
Pediatric specialists request state of emergency declaration for respiratory illnesses
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - So many kids are now sick with viral illnesses, pediatric infectious disease specialists are requesting it be declared a state of emergency. The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association recently petitioned the federal government for this formal emergency declaration. It's all because, even with...
WKRC
Major retailers say their supply chains finally almost back to normal
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Major retailers say their supply chains are finally almost back to normal operations just in time for Black Friday. Walmart says it secured additional inventory of products popular for the holidays, from electronics to home appliances. And the CEO of Sam's Club believes their inventory is also in a great position going into the busy Christmas shopping season.
