Please drop. That’s all Chloe Wilmot thought as she watched Alexandria City teammate and fellow senior captain Milan Rex hit the ball over the net. Wilmot didn’t want not to serve again. After doing her part in helping the Titans score three straight points to come within match point, she wanted this hard-fought, heart-stopping Class 6 state girls volleyball final Saturday against Colgan at the Siegel Center in Richmond to end once and for all. Wilmot received her wish.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO