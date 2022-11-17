ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

Public will have chance to tour Turner Farmhouse in Great Falls

The Turner Farmhouse Foundation will host its third annual pancake breakfast and open house on Dec. 3 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the historic farmhouse, located at 10609 Georgetown Pike in Great Falls. The event is open to the public at no cost. Parking is available on site, with...
GREAT FALLS, VA
Inside Nova

Manassas veterans development ready for a vote

The plan for 12 new affordable units at American Legion Post #114 in Manassas is moving to a final City Council vote. Last week, the council held a public hearing on a proposal from nonprofit People Inc. of Virginia to build 12 new units – in the form of six townhomes on Prince William Street – affordable to people making up to 80% of the area median income and with a preference for veterans.
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Vienna moves forward on additional sidewalk projects

The Vienna Town Council on Nov. 14 advanced six more proposed sidewalk projects in three of the town’s quadrants. The Council authorized Town Manager Mercury Payton to apply to the Maud Ferris Robinson Charitable Trust for $225,900 to finance final-design work for the projects. The Vienna Department of Public...
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

Culpeper Lowes presents Hometown Community Project

In an effort to make Culpeper a better place for its first responders, Lowes presented the Culpeper County Fire Department with the refurbishment to the department’s meeting room. Over the next five years, Lowes will contribute $100 million towards community impact projects, supporting nearly 1,800 projects each year to...
CULPEPER, VA
Inside Nova

Walker Jones PC honored by U.S. News

Walker Jones, PC, with offices in Warrenton and Washington, Va., has been recognized as a Best Law Firm 2023 by U.S. News & World Report. In addition, partner Amy Totten, who focuses in family law, was recognized as a Best Lawyer 2023 by the publication. Northern Virginia Magazine also recognized...
WARRENTON, VA
Inside Nova

Vienna police aiding in investigation of worker's death

Vienna police officers responded Nov. 14 at 2:15 p.m. to assist rescue personnel with a construction employee who was injured in an accident while working on a new home in the 100 block of Courthouse Road, S.W. Rescue personnel transported the man to an area hospital, where officials pronounced him...
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

Dementia pilot program coming to Culpeper

Local groups and leaders are combining forces in the hopes of creating a more welcoming environment for Culpeper’s aging community suffering from dementia. Planned in partnership with Aging Together, the Piedmont Dementia Education Committee and the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, the "Dementia-Friendly Culpeper" initiative aims to create a training program for businesses - concentrating on restaurants to begin with - so that if a person with dementia is a customer, staff will know how to handle some of the challenges.
CULPEPER, VA
Inside Nova

Police: Mother, daughter cited for boozy underage party

Vienna police officers responded on Nov. 12 at 10:24 p.m. to the report of a loud party involving several underage people in the 500 block of Delano Drive, S.E. The party immediately began to disperse when officers arrived. The homeowner’s daughter advised that her mother had allowed the party and purchased alcohol for the group.
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

Nohe: Give public comment its own time

If the McCoart Building had a sign saying, “It has been this many days since the Board of County Supervisors’ meeting went past midnight,” there would be a large zero on it. The meeting that began on Nov. 1 did not end until nearly 10 a.m. on...
Inside Nova

In a classic, Alexandria City holds off Colgan to win Class 6 state girls volleyball title

Please drop. That’s all Chloe Wilmot thought as she watched Alexandria City teammate and fellow senior captain Milan Rex hit the ball over the net. Wilmot didn’t want not to serve again. After doing her part in helping the Titans score three straight points to come within match point, she wanted this hard-fought, heart-stopping Class 6 state girls volleyball final Saturday against Colgan at the Siegel Center in Richmond to end once and for all. Wilmot received her wish.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

McLean High runner reflects on cross country career

With her high-school cross country career nearly complete, Thais Rolly recently reflected on what has been a highly successful three-season stretch when the McLean Highlanders runner became maybe the most accomplished state wide in the girls sport. Starting in her sophomore season, Rolly burst upon the circuit by winning Liberty...
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

Madison defeats Yorktown in region football semifinal

It’s a familiar spot for the Madison Warhawks. For their third straight season, the two-time defending champion will host the 6D North Region tournament football championship game, this fall at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 in Vienna against the Centreville Wildcats. The Concorde District high-school rivals met during the regular season, with Madison winning 21-18.
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

Marshall will host six-team basketball tourney

The Marshall Statesmen have hosted early-season boys varsity basketball tournaments in the past, but this season’s high-school event will be a little different – and with a new name. Six teams, including Marshall, will participate in the Coaches vs. Cancer Statesmen Tip-Off Classic on Friday, Dec. 2 and...
MARSHALL, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy