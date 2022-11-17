ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1077 WRKR

East Lansing Beware of New Human Trafficking Attempts

A young woman goes viral talking about a dangerous moment she experienced at Meijer in East Lansing last week. On Monday, November 14, a young woman was approached by a woman in a very suspicious way in the parking lot of the Meijer on Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing, Michigan. As soon as she parked, a woman leaned against her driver's side door and asked for money.
EAST LANSING, MI
WNEM

Reward offered for help IDing person of interest

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a $1,000 reward for help identifying a person of interest in a critical shooting incident. The shooting occurred on Monday, Nov. 14 at 2:45 p.m. at the party store at the intersection of Fleming Road and W. Pierson Road in Flint.
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Veteran Killed in Flint Drive By Shooting

The family of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in Flint are still looking for answers. During a press conference on Friday, Crime Stoppers and the Flint Major Crime Unit along with the family of Michael Smith pleaded for justice in the case. Smith, a Vietnam Veteran, was 74-years-old on June 26th 2021 when he died as a result of a drive-by shooting in the 2500 block of Thom Street on Flint’s northeast side. Smith’s widow, Linda Smith spoke about how the tragedy has affected their family. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in this homicide.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Military-grade explosives found inside a car door, according to police

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Military-grade explosives -- discovered in a salvaged car door and police now thanking the Flint resident who alerted them. Police think they may know where the explosives came from. Law enforcement is investigating after military-grade explosives were found inside a vehicle door purchased by a...
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

New roundabout planned for Hagadorn and Sandhill Roads

ALAIEDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A new roundabout will be coming to Ingham County. The roundabout is set to be constructed at Hagadorn and Sandhill road. The Ingham County Road Department said a roundabout would improve safety at the intersection. On Sunday, traffic on Sandhill was stopped by a stop...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

Former Detroit Cop Films Flint’s Most Dangerous Streets at Night

Flint, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States. However, Flint Township did recently make the list of the 10 most dangerous cities in America in 2022. Earlier this year, YouTuber CharlieBo313 drove through some of Flint's most dangerous streets in the middle of the night and filmed his entire experience. For most people, I believe this would be a daunting task. Given this man's background, it was just another night on the streets.
FLINT, MI
WWMT

Lansing man faces murder charge in fatal shooting near WMU campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 29-year-old Lansing man is in custody in the shooting death of a 21-year-old Kalamazoo resident in a strip mall parking lot near the Western Michigan University campus Nov. 11, 2022. Damien Lang, 29, faces six felony weapons charges and an open murder charge in the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Saginaw home invasion leads to shooting

SAGINAW, MI—Police in Saginaw responded Friday, Nov. 18 to a home on the 3800 block of Hiland St. for a reported shooting. According to Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter, the shooting occurred during a home invasion around 8:30 p.m.
SAGINAW, MI
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Burton, MI
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy