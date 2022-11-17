Read full article on original website
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
East Lansing Beware of New Human Trafficking Attempts
A young woman goes viral talking about a dangerous moment she experienced at Meijer in East Lansing last week. On Monday, November 14, a young woman was approached by a woman in a very suspicious way in the parking lot of the Meijer on Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing, Michigan. As soon as she parked, a woman leaned against her driver's side door and asked for money.
Suspect charged with open murder in killing of Kalamazoo man near WMU
KALAMAZOO, MI — A Lansing man accused of killing a 21-year-old Kalamazoo man following an altercation outside of a nightclub near Western Michigan University was charged with open murder Monday morning. Damien Lee Lang, 28, of Lansing was arraigned Monday, Nov. 21, on seven felony counts in Kalamazoo County...
WNEM
Reward offered for help IDing person of interest
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a $1,000 reward for help identifying a person of interest in a critical shooting incident. The shooting occurred on Monday, Nov. 14 at 2:45 p.m. at the party store at the intersection of Fleming Road and W. Pierson Road in Flint.
Joint local police force helps local in need, finds illegal guns
At the start of their shift, the team saw someone that was not dressed for the Mid-Michigan cold.
wsgw.com
Veteran Killed in Flint Drive By Shooting
The family of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in Flint are still looking for answers. During a press conference on Friday, Crime Stoppers and the Flint Major Crime Unit along with the family of Michael Smith pleaded for justice in the case. Smith, a Vietnam Veteran, was 74-years-old on June 26th 2021 when he died as a result of a drive-by shooting in the 2500 block of Thom Street on Flint’s northeast side. Smith’s widow, Linda Smith spoke about how the tragedy has affected their family. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in this homicide.
WNEM
Military-grade explosives found inside a car door, according to police
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Military-grade explosives -- discovered in a salvaged car door and police now thanking the Flint resident who alerted them. Police think they may know where the explosives came from. Law enforcement is investigating after military-grade explosives were found inside a vehicle door purchased by a...
Residents of Holmes Apartments fed up with ‘deplorable’ conditions
People who live at Holmes Apartments in Lansing say they feel like no one cares after multiple problems have gone months without being fixed. Some residents say it is unlivable.
WILX-TV
New roundabout planned for Hagadorn and Sandhill Roads
ALAIEDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A new roundabout will be coming to Ingham County. The roundabout is set to be constructed at Hagadorn and Sandhill road. The Ingham County Road Department said a roundabout would improve safety at the intersection. On Sunday, traffic on Sandhill was stopped by a stop...
Kum & Go Opening In Michigan – What You Need To Know
Kum & Go is coming to Michigan. The popular Midwestern convenience store chain will be opening stores in Detroit and Grand Rapids in 2024. Future plans include additional 50-plus stores in the Great Lakes State. The first thing people notice about Kum & Go is the name. If you think...
Three Michigan Men Plead Guilty In $1.2 Million Courier Van Armed Robbery
Three Michigan men pleaded guilty to their roles in staging the armed robbery of a courier van transporting over $1.2 million in cash. The trio included Paschal Osinachi Uchendu, 27, of Mason, Stephen Ikechuwku Uchendu, 21, of Mason, and Todd Lamonte Harris, Jr., 20, of
Driving Thru an Abandoned Trailer Park in Flint, Michigan
Here's another look at yet another abandoned trailer park. When I see pictures like this, I always wonder: 'why was so much left behind'?. 'Why were the trailers left there to get vandalized?. 'Why hasn't there been an effort to clear out all that debris?'. 'Why was everyone kicked out...
Santa Will Arrive In Linden, MI During Beloved Frosty Parade & Fireworks
Michigan's holiday season is usually brutally cold which keeps many towns in Genesee County & Mid-Michigan from even thinking about hosting a holiday parade. I mean, we can't all live in Frankenmuth where they have a heated "sleigh" on the weekends for shopping... and those fancy heated sidewalks. When is...
michiganradio.org
"Irruption" phenomenon causes some bird species to return to Michigan
Heading into winter, Michigan bird watchers can expect to see some uncommon birds for this time of year. The phenomenon is called an “irruption,” and is extending the bird watching season in the Midwest, as birds return from the Northeast and parts of Canada due to a lack of food.
Former Detroit Cop Films Flint’s Most Dangerous Streets at Night
Flint, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States. However, Flint Township did recently make the list of the 10 most dangerous cities in America in 2022. Earlier this year, YouTuber CharlieBo313 drove through some of Flint's most dangerous streets in the middle of the night and filmed his entire experience. For most people, I believe this would be a daunting task. Given this man's background, it was just another night on the streets.
WILX-TV
Lansing Public Service reminds the community to remove snow from sidewalks
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Snowfall is begun, and the Lansing Public Service Department is reminding residents to remove snow from their sidewalks. Sidewalks need to be cleared of snow and ice within 24 hours after a snowfall according to the City’s Snow ordinance. “It is important to keep sidewalks...
WWMT
Lansing man faces murder charge in fatal shooting near WMU campus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 29-year-old Lansing man is in custody in the shooting death of a 21-year-old Kalamazoo resident in a strip mall parking lot near the Western Michigan University campus Nov. 11, 2022. Damien Lang, 29, faces six felony weapons charges and an open murder charge in the...
Inside the effort to make Washtenaw County the 1st in Michigan with universal broadband
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - When a benefactor provided students in Manchester schools free iPads and Chromebooks, Barbara Fuller recognized some children would face a brick wall when it came to using the technology at home. In many parts of rural Washtenaw County, families got by with dial-up speeds, capped data...
What’s Being Built Near Flint Township’s Most Popular Intersection?
Driving through Flint Township there isn't a whole lot to see on the west side of Linden Road driving north beyond Miller. After Halo Burger, the strip malls on that side have sparse businesses occupying space. What's caught my attention the last few times driving through there has been a...
Saginaw home invasion leads to shooting
SAGINAW, MI—Police in Saginaw responded Friday, Nov. 18 to a home on the 3800 block of Hiland St. for a reported shooting. According to Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter, the shooting occurred during a home invasion around 8:30 p.m.
WILX-TV
Stolen car recovered in Jackson’s Sheriff’s Office parking lot
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A stolen vehicle was recovered Sunday afternoon in Jackson. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy Golightly recognized a possible stolen car parked at about 3:30 p.m. Deputy Golightly was in the parking lot of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 212 W. Wesley St. and saw...
